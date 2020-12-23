Its annual performance in the 2010s and 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year cumulative returns were subpar if compared to SPY and ACWI.

The range of countries in the underlying index is capped at 5 developing economies, namely Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

ILF offers a way to gain exposure to the cohort of Latin American blue-chip stocks while paying only 0.48% in expenses and enjoying a 2.25% standardized yield.

In my opinion, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) is not a fund of choice for investors who set high standards for diversification and risk dispersion. In fact, ILF is mostly a mix of a few Brazilian and Mexican equities, with little exposure to other countries in the region. And though it has no footprint in the frontier markets, it still has a plethora of risks associated with investing in developing economies. So, even considering its cheap valuation, it is a Hold at best.

Let me discuss these issues in greater detail below in the article.

Source: Unsplash

The underlying index

The key purpose of ILF managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors is to track the investment results of the underlying index, the S&P Latin America 40 composed of highly-liquid regional bellwethers. The index itself is among the building blocks of the global benchmark, the S&P Global 1200, which I have briefly discussed recently.

The principal parameter that influences companies' hierarchy in the index is float-adjusted market capitalization. The benchmark has no specific sector-allocation priorities: all the eleven GICS sectors are welcome. Also, it has no precise reconstitution schedule. As it was clarified in the methodology on page 6,

Changes to the S&P Latin America 40 are made on an as-needed basis. There is no annual or semiannual reconstitution.

The range of countries is capped at 5 developing economies, namely Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, while there are 12 sovereign states in South America and 7 in Central America. In my understanding, S&P's rationale behind the decision to include only the biggest regional EMs was to avoid additional risk and suppress possible volatility. By the same token, frontier market companies cannot join the index.

It is worth remarking that Argentina, the fourth-largest country in the region with a population of 44.36 million in 2018, is not on the list. It is not presented in the mix due to one obvious reason: it is a frontier market, not an emerging one, according to the S&P DJI classification. It has been heavily impacted by the raging economic crisis and the depreciation of the national currency long before the coronavirus pandemic, which I discussed in my neutral piece on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF), an energy heavyweight, in 2019. Since then, the share price has plummeted by ~45%, as COVID-19 has only aggravated the economic conditions and pushed the peso to fresh lows. So, if Argentinian companies were among the index constituents, the benchmark's performance would be much more lackluster.

Holdings analysis

As of December 21, the fund had six types of assets, including Equity, of course. Overall, there were 60 holdings in the portfolio with a total weight of $1.53 billion. Investors should not be surprised that there are 41 stocks among them, which is a bit confusing given the underlying index has only 40 constituents. The issue is that two classes of Petróleo Brasileiro - Petrobras shares (the sponsored American depositary receipts, to be precise) are in the portfolio: PBR and PBR.A. Still, for me, it is somewhat perplexing why the index provider opted for the ADRs instead of the São Paulo-quoted stock.

The bulk of ILF's assets, or 30.59%, are allocated to the financial sector. Materials and consumer staples are in second and third places with 22.88% and 12.69% weight, respectively. The key asset of the ETF is the New York-quoted ADRs of Vale, with a $208.2 million market value and 13.59% weight. The ten largest holdings (including PBR.A) account for 55.7% of the portfolio.

From the facts above, it is obvious that the ETF's essential flaw is weak diversification, and, hence, high single-stock and sector risk concentration.

Interestingly, the 9th largest holding is the Bolsa Mexicana De Valores-listed shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY). It is a subsidiary of Walmart (WMT), in which the parent company has a 71% interest (see Exhibit 21 of the Form 10-K), and, hence, Walmart consolidates its results.

The portfolio is clearly dominated by Brazilian companies that have a 60% total weight, which makes it exceedingly dependent on the performance of its national currency. With its 20.25% share, Mexico is the second-largest economy presented.

The International Monetary Fund is anticipating Brazil's real gross domestic product to rebound by 2.8% after a 5.8% contraction in 2020.

Regarding GDP per capita, the IMF is also optimistic, predicting an increase to $6,730 after touching $6,450 this year. But there is little hope that the metric will return to the 2010s zenith in the first half of the current decade.

At the same time, not all companies presented in the index generate revenues exclusively from their Latin American operations. For example, Cemex (CX) has immediately grasped my attention. Though it is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico, it is a global cement market leader, and most of its sales are from outside of the region. In 9M20, the EMEA & Asia and U.S. segments generated more than twice as much its South, Central America, and the Caribbean plus Mexico segments' revenues, $6.22 billion vs. $3.03 billion. So, it will be a mistake to say that its financial performance is entirely dependent on the economic growth in Latin America.

I also noticed that in the detailed holdings and analytics dataset, two companies were classified as located in the U.S., namely StoneCo (STNE) and PagSeguro Digital (PAGS), which contradicts the index methodology. Upon deeper inspection, it appeared that STNE is focused on the fintech operations in Brazil, while it is incorporated in George Town, the Cayman Islands, which is the British Overseas Territory. PAGS, also a Brazil-focused tech company, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands too (see Form 20-F).

Remarks on valuation

Anecdotal evidence suggests that EM equities trade at a significant discount to the developed world and especially to the U.S., given higher risk premium is priced in their valuations. So, let us check this out. Data provided by BlackRock shows that ILF's P/E (Last Twelve Months) is 15.27x, which is materially below 24.96x the iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV) currently have. This implies ILF is on the value side of the investment spectrum.

For a broader context, the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) is even cheaper, with a 15.03x multiple, while investors in the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) pay roughly $14.8 per dollar of EPS.

Total returns analysis

When I began to compile all necessary figures for the analysis of the total returns, I expected the S&P 500 (SPY) would appear a champion if compared to ILF, no matter the timeframe. And I was mostly right, with some caveats.

The author's work. Data from Morningstar, Seeking Alpha

ILF outshined the U.S. benchmark three times: in 2010, 2016, and 2017. However, its 2010 and 2017 alpha was only narrow. For the rest of the 2010s, and also considering cumulative 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, and YTD returns, its performance was subpar, but still a bit better if compared to the Brazil ETF. So, SPY is a clear outperformer, while the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is in second place.

Final thoughts

To sum up, subpar historical performance, high dependence on the dynamics of the Brazilian real, and overall poor diversification makes ILF a risky bet.

Most importantly, there are numerous risks associated with investing in emerging markets in general and Latin America in particular, including regulatory risks and the depreciation of the national currencies. Besides, the 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster is worth mentioning here, an event that triggered a sharp decline in Vale's market value.

With all these in mind, investors should act carefully and conduct their own due diligence before taking these risks. To sum up, I would like to take a neutral stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.