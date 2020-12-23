The restrictions brought upon by the pandemic froze operations and caused the shutdown of many businesses. Despite this, the distribution of fresh and frozen products of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) continued. With substantial revenue and income growth, the company remained durable and adequate to sustain dividend payments. It may stimulate its growth further as the increased purchasing power and pent-up demand for goods and services may speed up along with the reopening of the economy. Hence, the undervaluation of the bullish stock price makes sense.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

For more than a century, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has been transferred to different owners more than thrice. Despite this, the existence of the company has been visible in the market, especially when it was acquired after the bankruptcy of Fleming Companies, Inc. in 2004. Since then, growth has become more substantial which helped it nurture the investors’ interests.

Fresh and frozen goods, candies, OTP, beauty and health products, and general merchandise are the primary growth drivers. With the continuous improvement in the supply chain, the operating revenue has consistently risen over the years. From 2009 to 2015, it already grew by more than $4 billion as it moved upward from $6.5 billion to $11.06 billion. It had a huge increase in 2016 and reached $14.52 billion. Also, its market share grew by more than 30% in the same year which showed higher demand and supply of its goods and services. Given this, one may say that the market presence and influence of the company have become stronger as productivity increased. The continuous expansion and acquisition of the company and the enhancement of organizational leadership since 2014 have been pivotal in its dramatic growth. It kept increasing in 2017-2019 from $15.6 billion to $16.7 billion which may suggest that the activities mentioned earlier have been strategic for the company. Given this, the operating revenue has more than doubled in a decade.

Meanwhile, when the pandemic heavily struck many businesses, the operations were strict or limited at the very least. It caused a drastic decline in their performances and some even decided to shut down. The crisis persisted for months and it took time for many companies to cope with the situation. Initially, the same story seemed to be told by Core-Mark when it withdrew its 2020 guidance, given the level of uncertainty that surrounded the market. Nevertheless, its 1Q 2020 remained impressive at $3.92 billion with a 4% increase. It decreased in 2Q by 2% before bouncing back by 2% in 3Q. With the accumulated value of $12.66 billion compared to $12.4 billion, revenue increased by 2%. Given the improvement and adjustment, the company even raised guidance for the whole year. Hence, it became confident in its performance, especially as it has already adjusted, matched with the gradual reopening of the economy and the distribution of vaccines worldwide. As estimated using the average of the three quarters, the 4Q value may reach $4.24 billion, so the total value may climb up to $16.9 billion. Likewise, the Linear Trend Analysis shows an optimistic projection of values from $17.6 billion to $23 billion.

The operating costs have followed the consistent increase in revenue over the years. It may suggest that the difference heavily depended on the demand for its goods and services and the price that it has strategically set. From $6.1 billion in 2009, it kept increasing to $10.43 billion in 2015 which would give an accumulated increase of about $4.3 billion. Meanwhile, their margin has gradually widened from $400 million to $630 million. Given this, it can be proven that the company also valued productivity and efficiency to keep costs at a manageable level. In 2016, it jumped to $13.79 billion while the margin increased to $730 million. Indeed, the acquisition and expansion of the company in 2014-2016 have helped it realize higher revenue and remain productive. They further increased in 2019 to $15.76 and $900 million, respectively. Since the pandemic did not hamper its revenue growth and put tremendous pressure on the production, the company had a more disciplined cost control and productivity method. The operations still increased which may drive the increase in costs and gross profit to $16.7 billion and $930 million, respectively. As estimated, both may still increase but efficiency will further improve as gross profit may grow further from $1.01 billion to $1.24 billion.

Taken from MarketWatch: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

Net income has shown a generally increasing pattern with occasionally sharp changes over the years. It dropped from $47 million to $17 million in 2009-2010 but has started to increase gradually since then. In 2011-2016, it increased consistently from $28 million to $54 million. Given this, it was proven that the acquisition, expansion, and leadership enhancement it did a few years before drove the increase in revenue and viability. Also, despite the substantial changes in operations, the consistency in core and non-core operations was maintained. In 2017, it dropped again to $33.5 million mainly due to an increase in Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) and interest expenses. It was reasonable due to the company’s onboarding of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and the acquisition of Famer-Bocken. It was visibly reflected in the $1 billion increase in revenue and costs as well as the $200 million increase in borrowings due to increasing leverage. But as the company easily adjusted and bounced back, net income has consistently risen in 2017-2019 from $45.5 million to $57 million.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic affected many businesses, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and focused on a more disciplined approach to cost management and productivity. But since the revenue kept increasing, net income has more than tripled in 1Q at $4.3 million. In 2Q, since the core operations contracted, net income decreased to $16.8 million. In 3Q, net income bounced back to $23 million as the operations adjusted and the economy reopened. Given the increase in revenue and the accumulated value of net income of $44.4 million, compared to $41 million, the company has become more confident and even raised 2020 guidance. Using the average of the three quarters, 4Q net income may amount to $15 million and the value for the whole year may increase to $59 million. Likewise, the projection of the Linear Trend Analysis is more optimistic as the value may increase from $61 million to $69 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

The assets of the company are primarily composed of cash and equivalents, receivables, inventories, fixed assets, and intangibles. These assets are vital for the company's operations since the company engages in distribution and marketing and must remain liquid. Initially, the company’s Return on Asset (ROA) was impressive in 2009 at 7%, but as net income plunged in 2010, the ratio decreased to 2%. When net income grew consistently, ROA also increased. But due to expansion, real growth in viability was quite slower at 3%-4%. It decreased again to 1.7% in 2017. Given this, one may observe that the company expanded and acquired faster than the increase in income. Hence, the company remained viable, but its real growth in terms of assets was underwhelming. It increased again in 2018-2019 from 2.4% to 3.6%. Meanwhile, even if the restrictions caused massive pressure on the operations, the company continued to increase. Given the substantial increase in assets, ROA may decrease to 3.2%. However, opportunities in the reopening of the economy and pent-up demand for its goods and services may cause ROA to increase again from 3.4% to 4.5%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (ROE) has always been close and had an identical pattern to ROA. It shows that ROE has always been a vital component of financial leverage. Also, the company remained prudent as it maintained the balance between equity and borrowings. Although real growth was quite underwhelming, the financials remained stable, given the prudent management of borrowings in its continuous expansion. To further assess ROE, one may check the company’s Sustainable Growth Ratio (SGR) using the Dividend Payout Ratio. Since the most recent ratio was 36%, the remaining 64% was retained by the company for other uses. Given the ROE of 10%, SGR was 6.4% which means that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. could grow further without increasing its financial leverage, especially borrowings. As estimated, ROE may increase from 11% to 12%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The company has been distributing dividend payments for almost a decade, making it one of the key Dividend Challengers in the industry. It has consistently grown over the years with an average rate of 12%. It was initially low at $0.0425 per share in 2011 before increasing by more than four times to $0.175 in 2012. Since then, the increase has become smaller but remained consistent and substantial until it reached $0.45 per share in 2019. Likewise, it continued rising despite the restrictions of the pandemic. Since the company was able to maintain revenue and income growth, it has remained adequate to sustain dividend payments and increase to $0.49 per share. Using the Dividend Growth Model, the dividends per share are estimated to increase from $0.55 per share to $0.70 per share. This makes sense as the reopening and full recovery of the economy for the next fiscal years may create and offer more potential and boost the company’s operations.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

After the company emerged from Fleming Companies, it started to grow and be open to trading. Since it has started with its dividend payments, growth has been consistent. Despite the pandemic, the company was able to cope with market fluctuations. It remained profitable and adequate to sustain dividend growth. With the Dividend Payout Ratio of 7%, the value of dividends was very small relative to net income. But once the company adjusted, it increased to 20%-30% in 2012-2016. Since 2017, the ratio has remained between 30% and 50%. Given this, one may observe that relative to the company’s earnings, dividends have grown substantially while maintaining sustainability. Using the Dividend Growth Model and the Linear Trend Analysis, the ratio will increase to 50%-60% which suggests further growth and maintained adequacy.

As for free cash flow (FCF), the trend has been less stable but moving in a generally upward pattern. The negative value in 2016 could be reasonable since the expansion was more visible then. The noticeable changes in operating assets could be observed in the Working Capital and Capital Expenditures (CAPEX). Since then, it has increased and inflows outweighed outflows. In 2019, FCF reached $66 million and three times larger than dividends. This proved the sustainability of the company’s operations, given the capacity of cash inflows to increase in fixed assets and cover pay dividends and borrowings. In FY 2020, despite the uncertainties caused by the restrictions of the pandemic, the company remained unfazed and growing. In 1Q and 2Q, it had FCF of $27 million and $210 million. In 3Q, the company continued to increase its operating capacity, given the visible increase in inventories, fixed assets, and intangibles. As a result, the company had net outflows of -$25 million. For the three quarters, the company had an accumulated FCF of $212 million which showed that the company remained financially sound. But the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis was conservative at $98 million. Nevertheless, FCF may continue increasing from $124 million to $198 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The stock price reached its lowest point at $22.04 on March 17 before it started to move in an upward pattern with little to moderate volatility. For the last 6 months, the general trend has remained bullish which can be confirmed using the Simple Moving Average Method. However, when it reached its peak at $35.17 last November 16, the price started to decrease. The PE Ratio and PEG Ratio agree with the decreasing movement of the price due to overvaluation. Meanwhile, the PB Ratio may be quite high but enticing to value investors. Given this, the three methods do not convey the same observation. To further confirm this, one may choose to refer to the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $29.84

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1231540188

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $0.55

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.14158565418

Derived Value: $33.51

Given the derived value, the estimation using the model shows that the price is still undervalued and may still increase. The opposite observation of the four models shows a contradiction which makes it quite hard to assess the real value of the stock price. Hence, it is pivotal in the choices of a potential investor to read more press releases and consider economic and industry changes that may affect the stock price.

Catalysts for Further Growth

The Reopening of the Economy and Raising of 2020 Guidance

The pandemic has caused restrictions in economic activities and shocks to different industries. The closure of many businesses and a surge in unemployment made it difficult for many companies to operate at their usual capacity. Core-Mark was wary of the uncertainties and setbacks it might experience so it decided to withdraw its 2020 guidance. But this FY remained fruitful for them. Revenue and income growth were visible despite the decline in 2Q. As the company adjusted well to the situation, things remained manageable. Moreover, as the economy gradually reopened, increased employment and purchasing power of many customers in 3Q could have boosted its performance. Given this, the company raised its FY 2020 guidance. It is reasonable not only because of its impressive performance in the three quarters but also due to the approval of vaccines. Also, pent-up demand for its products and services may positively affect the company’s performance. The growth and stability that was maintained even in times of uncertainty, as well as the raising of FY 2020 estimation, may entice partnerships and investments. With the improvement of the economy to full recovery, the company may stimulate its operations and realize higher revenue and earnings.

Key Takeaways

A reader may have already guessed what analyses and recommendations this article could give. As it concludes, much has been discussed in terms of its growth and financial adequacy as well as the opportunities as the economy reopens. Given this, is the company worth the risk?

Short-term Investors: Despite the decreasing pattern since mid-November and the overvaluation as shown by the PE Ratio and PEG Ratio, the stock price remains enticing. The undervaluation as shown by the Dividend Discount Model and low volatility shows that risk is relatively small and growth is still possible. Also, the reopening of the economy and the company’s raising of FY 2020 guidance and other external factors that may put upward pressure on the price.

Long-term Investors: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. remains a visible and formidable company, given the increased revenue and net income which suggest high demand and viability. Also, FCF shows the adequacy of the company to sustain its dividend payments, cover its borrowings, and increase its operating capacity. Although real growth is quite slow as shown by the ROA, security and stability are guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.