Magnolia has been able to reduce its Giddings Field well costs substantially, with a target of $6 million per well going forward, down 30% from initial levels.

It has a much larger Giddings Field position that could add value to the company as it gets proved out.

Magnolia appears able to generate around $160 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices along with modest production growth.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) appears able to grow production at current strip prices while also generating a fairly substantial amount of positive cash flow. It is in a strong position with its modest amount of net debt and typically aims to spend around 60% of its EBITDAX on capital expenditures.

I'd value Magnolia at around $8 per share based on current market conditions, but it could increase its value further if it can continue to prove out its Giddings Field acreage.

Strong Assets

Magnolia's Karnes County position offers excellent returns and it claims industry-leading breakevens in the $28 to $32 WTI oil range. Magnolia's acreage there is in the core of Eagle Ford, and Magnolia indicated that its wells there could payback at six months or less at high-$50s WTI oil.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas

However, although Magnolia has worked on expanding its Karnes County position, it is still not that big at approximately 23,500 net acres (65% operated). Thus, to increase its valuation above $2 billion, Magnolia will need to continue proving out its Giddings Field acreage (approximately 437,000 net acres).

Magnolia has managed to deliver excellent results with its Giddings Field acreage so far. One contiguous block of 70,000 acres has 14 wells with at least 180 days of production so far, and those wells have averaged 1,374 BOEPD (49% oil based on two-stream reporting) over the first 180 days. These wells have a shallow decline rate and still average 1,191 BOEPD (48% oil) between 90 and 180 days of production.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia has reduced the well costs in this area to $6.5 million and is now targeting $6 million per well. While the payback for these wells isn't as quick as Karnes County, they do have shallow decline rates that should result in strong long-term value.

2021 Outlook

Magnolia is targeting 7% to 10% production growth from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020 and then is aiming for modest production growth in 2021 compared to Q4 2020 levels.

Based on this, Magnolia may be able to average around 62,000 BOEPD (50% oil) in production in 2021. This would result in it generating around $664 million in revenues at current strip prices. Magnolia realizes approximately $3 less than Magellan East Houston (MEH) for its oil, and MEH is trading at a slight premium to WTI (such as $1.25 per barrel), so Magnolia would realize approximately $1.75 less than WTI under the current circumstances.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 11,315,000 $45.00 $509 NGLs 4,299,700 $12.00 $52 Gas 42,091,800 $2.45 $103 Total $664

Magnolia is targeting D&C capex of approximately 60% of its EBITDAX. This would translate into a $275 million capex budget for 2021 and leave $160 million in positive cash flow that it could use for other things such as acquisitions and share repurchases. Historically, Magnolia has spent 63% of its operating cash flow on capex, with another 26% going towards acquisitions and 8% going towards share repurchases.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia's cost structure is pretty good due to its cost-efficient wells and its relatively low interest costs. It has $400 million in 6.0% unsecured notes due 2026 that are currently trading marginally above par.

$ Million Lease Operating $83 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $27 Taxes Other Than Income $40 Cash G&A $55 Cash Interest $24 Capex $275 Total $504

Valuation

Magnolia has a modest amount of net debt, which is currently around 0.55x projected 2021 EBITDAX. Magnolia may be able to reduce its net debt to around 0.1x EBITDAX by the end of 2021, although this will depend on how much it spends on acquisitions and/or share repurchases. Having low net debt and the ability to generate positive cash flow (while still growing production) is a significant positive in the current market environment.

Valuing Magnolia at 4.5x 2021 EBITDAX would make it worth approximately $8 per share, including the positive cash flow it is expected to generate by the end of 2021. A higher valuation could be supported if it continues to prove out its Giddings Field acreage. Due to its large amount of acreage there (around 19x its Karnes County acreage), there is plenty of upside for Magnolia if results continue to be strong as it advances development around the area.

Conclusion

Magnolia Oil & Gas is financially healthy, with the ability to potentially generate $160 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices while also growing production modestly from late 2020 levels. It is able to generate excellent results from its Karnes County acreage, but potentially has more value in its large Giddings Field position.

Magnolia is working on proving out its Giddings Field acreage and has delivered fine results from its initial wells there. These wells may not pay back as quickly as its Karnes County wells, but they also appear to have a fairly shallow decline rate that results in the lifetime value of the wells being quite good.

Magnolia appears to be worth around $8 per share at the moment but could also increase its value with further successful development of its Giddings Field position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.