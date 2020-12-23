We are likely to see another high-cost quarter in Q4 with the company relying on lower grade deposits like Esaase and Akwasiso, and no longer benefiting from Nkran ore.

We're finally getting ready to see preliminary production results from the Gold Miners Index (GDX). While some companies will be reporting record quarters, Galiano Gold (GAU) is likely to report another satisfactory quarter in Q4. This is because the company has transitioned to mining lower-grade deposits following Nkran Cut 2 ore's depletion in Q2. Fortunately, the company still remains on track to meet its FY2020 production guidance, and the valuation has now become very reasonable, with Galiano trading below 5x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. Therefore, while I believe there are much safer ways to play the sector, I would view any pullbacks below $1.02 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Galiano Gold released its Q3 results in November and reported a sharp decrease in production coupled with a massive rise in costs, mostly due to increased development costs and much lower gold sales in the period. As I pointed out in my August article, this was to be expected, as the company disclosed that it would be mining lower-grade areas in the back half of 2020. During the quarter, the company's 45%-owned Asanko Gold Mine produced 49,000~ ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,488/oz, a 30% increase from costs of $1,067/oz in Q3. Unfortunately, the company will be seeing a luke-warm finish to FY2020 because it will no longer benefit from the Nkran Cut 2 higher-grade ore. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Galiano noted in its Q3 results that it would be sourcing its ore from the Esaase and Akwasiso pits, with any additional feed coming from its run of mine stockpiles. As shown in the mineral reserve estimate below, ore from Esaase and Akwasiso is nearly 20% lower grade than Nkran, at a grade of 1.33 for Esaase Main, 1.44 for Esaase South, and 1.43 for Akwasiso. This compares unfavorably to the higher grades at Nkran, which came in at 1.64 grams per tonne gold as of the Q4 2019 reserve estimate. With ore in Q4 coming from these two relatively lower-grade deposits, it won't be easy to achieve a blended head grade of 1.40 grams per tonne gold like we saw in the robust Q2 report. For this reason, while I would expect a stronger Q4 than Q3 with some development completed, I would be shocked if this was a 60,000-ounce plus quarter at Asanko.

(Source: Company Website)

It's worth noting that even if Galiano only produces 60,000~ ounces or less in Q4, this still sets the company up for a beat vs. its annual production guidance of 235,000 ounces, with 184,300~ ounces produced year-to-date. In order to meet its guidance, Galiano will need to produce just 50,700~ ounces which should be a breeze for the company. Also, even though costs soared in the quarter, it was a record quarter for gold with a new all-time high, which allowed Galiano to report margin expansion of over 40% year-over-year. This is based on all-in sustaining cost margins of $374/oz vs. $264/oz in the year-ago period.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other piece of good news is that Galiano continues to see exploration success at other targets on its property, with the Miradani Target (labeled 5 on the map), intersecting very decent grades. The Miradani Target lies 10 kilometers south of the company's processing plant, and Galiano reported recent drill results that were as follows:

40 meters of 2.1 grams per tonne gold

19 meters of 2.2 grams per tonne gold

9 meters of 2.5 grams per tonne gold

While these results aren't nearly as impressive as the 56 meters of 3.0 grams per tonne gold and 74 meters of 1.9 grams per tonne gold reported in April 2019, they are still very solid results. Assuming the company can continue reporting consistent 2.0+ gram per tonne holes in its Phase 3 drilling program, it's possible that this could be an ore source that Galiano could look at over the next 18 months. Given that this is a much higher-grade deposit than its current reserve base of 1.38~ grams per tonne gold as of Q4 2019, this would benefit production levels. Besides, the proximity of the deposit to the Asanko plant should keep trucking costs relatively low.

So, let's see how Galiano's valuation looks after this drop:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the above earnings trend, Galiano has not seen strong growth like many of its peers, but this is expected to change in FY2020. This is because FY2020 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.22 even after a tough quarter in Q3, a welcome departure from the single-digit annual EPS over the past two years. Assuming Galiano can meet these estimates, this would translate to more than 2000% earnings growth year-over-year, with FY2022 annual EPS currently sitting at $0.24. Given that Galiano is trading at just $1.12, the stock is trading for less than 5x FY2021 annual EPS.

(Source: Company Presentation)Some investors will argue that the stock could easily double from here, as other African producers are trading for more than 10x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. However, it's important to note that Galiano is a high-cost, single-mine operator in a Tier-3 jurisdiction. These companies tend to receive the lowest multiples due to their high-risk. Therefore, while I would certainly agree that Galiano is cheap here, I do not believe it should trade at over 10x forward earnings like others have argued in the past. Instead, I believe a conservative forward multiple for Galiano is 6x earnings, which would translate to a fair value of $1.44 if the company meets next year's estimates. This translates to over 25% upside from current levels, suggesting the valuation is very reasonable here.

(Source: Author's Notes)

So, why am I not rushing out to buy the stock?

While Galiano Gold is undoubtedly cheap here, the problem is that several safe names in Tier-1 jurisdictions are also very cheap, which might explain why there isn't a rush of buyers to pick up the stock. Personally, I prefer avoiding Tier-3 single-mine operators anyway due to their high-risk, and I prefer an upside of closer to 40% before considering new purchases. Therefore, I remain focused on other sector names and have not started a position here. However, if we were to see Galiano Gold drop below $1.02, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity. This would translate to the stock trading at barely 4x FY2021 annual EPS, which would bake in a significant margin of safety. It's also worth noting that the company has over $60 million in cash & receivables, so I would be shocked if the company didn't start buying back shares if this weakness continues much longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.