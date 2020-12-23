As world governments pledge to reduce their carbon emissions and become carbon neutral in the following decades, automakers like Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) intend to do the same thing and become all-electric manufacturers in the coming years. As one of the biggest brands inside the Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAF), Audi will start to play a bigger role inside the organization in the foreseeable future, as it already reached an operating breakeven point in FY20 despite the pandemic and it has every chance to create additional shareholder value for its parent company in the near-term.

Preparing For An All-Electric Future

After the 2015 diesel emission scandal, Volkswagen quickly began to reorganize itself, and recently it was announced that the German carmaker will invest $66 billion in EV projects. However, just recently the company announced that it plans to increase its commitment and invest a total of $86 billion in the following years to prepare for an all-electric future. Volkswagen believes that strict EU emission regulations will accelerate the development of electric vehicles and by 2030 around 60% of all of Volkswagen’s cars will be hybrids and EVs. In addition, the company plans to release a total of 75 different EVs by 2029.

Audi, which is a part of Volkswagen Group, will play a significant role in helping its parent company to become a full EV manufacturer. As a premium carmaker, Audi has been the second-largest revenue generator inside the Volkswagen Group for the last few years and it will continue to be an important car manufacturer inside the whole organization for years to come.

Even before the pandemic, Audi’s shares have been outperforming Volkswagen’s shares, and during the first few months of the year, they didn’t depreciate along with the rest of the market. This shows that the premium carmaker will be able to create significant value for its German parent in the foreseeable future.

The latest earnings report showed that Audi delivered a total of 1.2 million cars in the first nine months of the year, which helped it to offset the losses that were caused by the pandemic. Its sales in China even increased by 4.4% Y/Y, as the demand in Q3 recovered. While its revenues from January to September were €33,264 million, down from €41,332 million a year ago, its operating profit for the same period was €114 million, which should be considered as a big achievement considering the environment in which Audi was competing.

The ongoing push for electrification inside Volkswagen will make it easier for all the brands within the organization to more effectively collaborate with each other. Volkswagen’s TOGETHER 2025+ initiative aims to improve communications between its subsidiaries in order to accelerate the pace of innovation and Audi will play an important role within the initiative, as it’s currently developing an e-platform strategy for all the brands along with its parent company. In addition, Audi alone plans to invest ~ €17 billion on future technologies that are related to the EV field. In September, it was already announced that Audi wants to create a new joint venture with its Chinese partners from FAW Group to manufacture electric vehicles together. Audi already manufactures ICE vehicles with the FAW Group and the new joint venture will ensure that the company captures the ever-growing Chinese EV market and drives growth there. Also, as a premium automotive manufacturer inside the Volkswagen Group, Audi will lead to the growth of earnings inside the organization in the following years, as the premium automotive market is forecasted to increase by 11% from 2019 to 2025, higher in comparison to the rest of the automotive market.

Bentley is another premium car manufacturer inside Volkswagen Group that is closely working with Audi on the development of its luxury EV name ‘Project Artemis’, which is expected to be released in 2025, and currently, there are no details about the car yet. As for its own flagship electric vehicle, Audi’s e-Tron GT will look almost exactly like its prototype that was showcased earlier this year and it will be released in late 2021. The car will use a J1 electric platform, which is used by Volkswagen’s Porsche Taycan car, and its basic version will come at a price of around $100,000 with 590 horsepower.

Going forward, Fitch has recently improved its outlook and it expects a better auto market in 2021, as vaccines are slowly being distributed across the globe, while the economic activity recovers. Audi already showed that it’s able to drive growth even in the current environment since it was able to reach an operating breakeven point for the year by the end of Q3.

Considering this, we believe that Audi is a great company to own. However, the problem is that investors no longer can purchase its shares on an open market. Earlier this year, Volkswagen executed a squeeze-out and purchased all of Audi’s outstanding public shares. As a result, in order to benefit from the growth of Audi, investors have no other option but to purchase Volkswagen’s shares. Since Audi is one of the biggest revenue generators inside the Volkswagen Group, it will continue to play a significant role inside the whole organization. With that in mind, we believe that Volkswagen is a decent company to own for those, who are looking to add a non-Tesla (TSLA) premium EV name to their portfolio.

