Last quarter, Asure reiterated its conviction to accelerate growth as the macro outlook improves. The conviction is supported by its sales capacity ramp.

Asure (ASUR) trades at a discount to most of its peers due to a rare combination of unfavorable internal and external factors impacting its growth story. Despite the headwinds, Asure has improved its strategy towards accelerating growth. As the macro outlook improves, I expect multiples to be rerated as Asure captures more growth in the HCM space. Given its subdued valuation compared to its peers, I find the risk/reward favorable in the near term.

Demand

Asure provides HCM offerings targeting the US market. The market opportunity (small and medium businesses) is pegged at $45b. This is a subset of the overall US HCM market estimated to be worth $90b. Asure's strategy is to focus on areas its competitors appear to overlook. This represents a $42b opportunity focused outside the ten largest markets. The addressable market covers tier two and tier three cities such as Tampa, Nashville, Omaha, Rochester, Eugene, and Santa ana. Geo-positioning is important because the HCM market has many players with more capabilities to expand market share faster than Asure. A mobility report provided by Google shows that activities near workplaces are still largely muted. However, there has been a noticeable rebound compared to the peak of the COVID crisis.

In recent quarters, demand for HCM solutions has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The weak demand is reflected in the y/y revenue decline in the table above. The rise in the unemployment rate due to layoffs, bankruptcies, and mergers has impacted the retention rate and expansion motion of HCM players. Asure also faces tough growth comps after the sale of its workspace management business. As a result, the observed headwinds have impacted Asure's short term growth indicators.

If we take number one, looking at our 10,000 customers, approximately 1050 paused in March. And since that time, over 600 returned at the end of June, and about 900 at the end of August, and we've retained that level through October. - Source - Asure

Last quarter, Asure reported a revenue decline of 10% y/y. Recurring revenue percent of overall revenue declined to 95%, compared to 96% in the same period last year.

Last quarter, Asure observed improvements in the unemployment rate in the US. The recent announcement of an additional stimulus package will also help improve macro headwinds.

In the short term, I expect the growth rebound to be gradual. This means Asure's growth factor will be underplayed until the macro environment significantly improves.

Given the weak forward growth forecast, it is important to explore the sales and product strategies and the impact of the strategies on Asure's growth sustainability and financials.

Business

Asure is a SaaS HCM platform catering to approx. 60,000 customers in the SMB space. Last quarter, Asure highlighted new use cases and solutions that play into the Covid theme. Evolving more solutions will help to drive product stickiness and expansion. Asure also highlighted its use of AWS for cloud hosting to drive gross margin efficiency. These strategies were highlighted after it couldn't go forward with acquisitions to support growth, given the impact of the macro-environment on its cash balance.

On the sales front, Asure leverages inside sales reps, channel partners, and resellers. Last quarter, Asure highlighted a ramp in sales capacity heading into CY'21. The added sales reps come with strong industry experience in the HCM space.

I view the recent product and sales updates as temporary headwinds to margins. Given its focus on the SMB space, I expect more margin volatility in the short term. I expect this volatility also to be felt on the operating cash flow line. In recent quarters, Asure has improved its net cash position. This benefitted from the sale of its workspace management business. This is a boost to its liquidity, given its solid growth vision. Readers will recall that Asure is guiding for 8-12% organic revenue growth in the long term.

Going forward, I don't expect the profitability factor to contribute much to its overall factor grades in the short term, given its sales capacity ramp and investment in new product capabilities. Readers should also consider that the low-interest-rate environment has negatively impacted Asure's interest revenue from funds held for clients. This means Asure has to build its competitive moat to assist the weak growth factor. In the short term, I will focus on the metric highlighting the adoption of its HCM bundle and the trend in retention rate as I expect high margin renewals and cross-sell to be the biggest driver of profitability. This assumption is in line with the organic growth drivers shared by management during a recent call.

Competition

Asure highlighted its positioning during the last earnings. The positioning explains its product strategy and how the strategy will drive its competitive moat. Asure is addressing the SMB space by leveraging its SaaS offerings. The advantage of the SaaS offerings is the ease of deployment and usage expansion. Firstly, as a SaaS platform, Asure improves on legacy systems that are not easy to deploy or consume. Asure also helps SMBs with financial constraints to flexibly pay for their HCM purchases. As a platform, Asure can turn features like usability and ease of module expansion into competitive points of difference. These features are mostly strong in RFPs against legacy HCM players. SaaS and cloud-native competitors also enjoy these features. This means Asure's competitive moat will depend on the strength of its sales partnerships, its geo-positioning strategy, and its ease of integrating with other platforms. The partnership strategy shared during the last call was convincing, and when married with its grasp of the US market, I believe Asure can carve out a niche for itself. However, as a pure-play HCM platform, the competitive advantage will be mostly macro-driven as more SMBs adopt SaaS platforms. This makes the competitive moat a little contributor to other valuation factors.

Valuation

In the short term, Asure's growth grade will continue to be impacted by macro volatility. The recent Covid wave isn't helping macro sentiments. Asure is still investing in growth. This means its profitability factor won't provide much assistance without a significant improvement in its operating efficiency.

Also, given that it invests a lot in intangible assets, Asure's balance sheet appears weak, and this will continue to impact its value factor. After the last earnings, Asure had a total debt of $31.3m and a cash position of $12.9m. While adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) exceeded expectations at $1m last quarter, it was a decline compared to the same period last year. Given reduced funds held for clients due to customer churn and reduced interest revenue, we can expect cash flows to take a massive hit if the macro environment doesn't improve. This explains the recent equity offering. Asure is expected to realize gross proceeds of $18.85m from the offering. The dilution resulting from the offering has already been priced into the stock as the market reacted negatively after the announcement. I believe the offering is appropriate because raising debt will lead to more interest payments (a huge interest rate given weak cash flows) and a weak capital structure. Both developments won't help multiple expansion given the weak growth outlook.

In recent quarters, the value grade has benefitted from Asure's cheap valuation due to a lack of catalysts to drive multiple expansion. The strong value grade is also a function of tough comps due to the sale of the workforce management business. Lastly, the momentum grade has been impacted by its overall underperformance compared to the previous year. This has led to its YTD underperformance relative to the S&P500.

Compared to its peers, Asure appears cheap due to its weak growth factor and lack of GAAP profits. Going forward, investors need to be patient for the macro environment to improve. The ramp in sales capacity points to Asure's preparedness for a rebound. The ample market opportunity points to the potential to drive sustainable growth. This is supported by the improved product expansion motion. Last quarter, Asure observed that 60% of customers were adopting multiple HCM products. In the same period last year, Asure highlighted that >95% of HCM customers adopted only the payroll offering.

Going forward, I find valuation attractive. Asure is trading below analysts' average price target. Given its relative obscurity and weak coverage, I expect price discovery to be drawn out, with growth leading multiple expansion.

Risks

Demand for Asure's offerings has been impacted by macro volatility, mostly due to the Covid virus. If the macro environment doesn't improve, Asure's growth factor will remain weak.

Asure is unprofitable, given that it is still investing in growth. Given the little support from its profitability grade, Asure's valuation might remain range-bound if the growth grade doesn't improve.

Asure faces strong competition in the SMB space. This might impact its market share expansion opportunity and pricing power.

Conclusion

Asure's growth factor has been muddled by unfavorable developments. Asure has the resources to improve the growth story in 2021. Investors have to be patient for Asure to execute its strategy. The market opportunity is attractive as the macro environment improves. Asure has also shown signs that it understands its target market. This will ensure its product and go-to-market strategy contribute their fair share towards improving its competitive posture.

