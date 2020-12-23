New Year, New Mutation, New Market Mechanics

A new mutation has arisen in the UK, and while vaccines should be able to be altered/cover the new strain, it does set up a path to possible vaccine escape.

With just over a week left in 2020, we're wrapping up what's to be a very historic year worldwide. As the pandemic continues to progress, with two vaccines starting to roll out, from Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE)/(BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA), we've now hit a miniature fresh spike in volatility on news of a new mutation in the UK. With many more vaccine and related illness candidates in development, a new mutation has caused some resurrection of fear and lockdowns again, but it's still far too early to make concrete investing decisions based on the mutation. Even with the new mutation, it's no longer a challenge against the full unknown, although there still is a vast amount to learn about SARS-CoV-2. Arising with the pandemic emerged a new class of retail investor, and with mutations now becoming more prominent, preparing for the new year could be much different than many of the previous.

From the fastest crashes ever to one of the best November returns in almost a century, it's easy to see that the market has taken a wild, wild ride for much of this year, even as it's cruised to set new all-time highs going into the end of the year. Yet there's still the associated volatility from pandemic related events as well as a broader international macroeconomic picture that hasn't yet recovered like the markets, with unemployment still quite high and GDP showing recovery at different paces in different regions after slumping during Q2.

With the emergence of a new mutation, some fear looks to have been stoked again; under current market conditions, the fear and heightened volatility exacerbate panic selling and sometimes rapid intraday swings. UK's emergency lockdowns and travel bans are fresh reminders of the near global lockdown earlier in the year.

Source: BBC/Twitter

The new strain dubbed B.1.1.7, aside from other mutations that have occurred naturally or within hosts, looks to be more transmissible, aka more contagious, accounting for a higher percentage of positive cases (seen within data from Milton Keynes, shown above). As of Dec. 13 1,108 cases with the mutation had been identified, but by Dec. 15, 1,623 cases had been identified.

Mutations are a natural cycle for survival as viruses adapt to different factors like changing environmental conditions and hosts' immune responses. So it's not much of a surprise to see SARS-CoV-2 mutate, and won't be much of one to see it continue to mutate even with vaccinations starting. Yet the major cause for worry, and for the vaccinations, is the type of mutation that has arisen.

At the moment, about 17 different mutations have been identified, with 8 of those affecting the spike protein - a main focus for the vaccines, as the spike proteins allow the attachment of viruses to human cells. The WHO believes that even with the new strain, vaccine development and efficacy should not be impacted, especially on those that are currently in the process of being rolled out.

There's still limited knowledge of the mutations, as the learning curve will lag behind testing data and sampling increases; and while "there is no evidence that this virus will evade the vaccine... [w]e know from other coronaviruses that small changes in the spike glycoprotein (that is the target of the vaccine) can lead to vaccine escape." That's where the largest risk lies. Should the mutation to the spike protein lead to vaccine escape, current vaccine candidates might not suffice, and therefore push back the timeline. Or, should more and more mutations arise, to a strain like B.1.1.7, could lead to quicker vaccine escape as mutations go unchallenged - viruses are built to survive and reproduce, and having mutations that ease or speed that process, naturally, should thrive in a population.

However, there's still hope that "it will not be a major undertaking to update the new vaccines when necessary in the future. This year has seen significant advances take place, to build the infrastructure for us to keep up with this coronavirus." Vaccine candidates and authorized vaccinations should be able to be altered with the mutations, given that coronaviruses don't mutate as rapidly as flu viruses do, which require different vaccinations each 'season' correlating with the most prevalent strains. It's also mindful to be aware that with the leading vaccine candidates (those in Phase III), formal clinical trial completion/endpoints aren't until late Q3 2021 at the earliest, so long-term safety data won't be available until then.

As the two vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna start to ship, with many dozens more in development, vaccine news as well as pandemic/mutation news will continue to play a role in the markets, so risk aversion techniques could be necessary in cases where volatility spikes and panic selling hits.

Hedging portfolios against volatility, or when volatility is expected to rise again on news such as the mutation, could continue to be a play to mitigate downside risk - the VIX hasn't broken below 20 since before the crash, even during times of calm trading such as August. Volatility, whether we like it or not, is still here to stay. Using the VIX or VIX derivatives as well as short VIX ETFs UVXY and VIXY might come in handy, though the latter will require very precise timing. Derivatives on index ETFs like SPY and DIA could offset potential selloffs in the market.

Portfolio diversification also helps keep risk to a minimum, yet it opens up the door to potential narrow framing scenarios. Spreading capital across multiple different equities or asset classes limits overall risk by minimizing the influence of individual holdings across the basket; however, upside potential faces the same limitations. Investing $10,000 in one stock that returns 80% versus investing $1,000 each in 10 different stocks where one returns 80% leads to a significant difference in overall return, it's simple math.

Risk aversion, loss aversion and narrow framing are three prominent behavioral aspects involved in such decisions where monetary gains and losses are on the line, yet all three are different - tendency to avoid risk, tendency to avoid loss, and tendency to fail to see the bigger picture.

Presenting people with a simple coin flip with the following outcomes ($200 won for heads, $100 lost for tails) showed a tendency to reject the bet, but more so when it was offered twice, as the potential $200 loss felt enlarged. But when faced with a single scenario with these odds (25% chance to win $400, 50% chance to win $100, and 25% chance to lose $200) most people now accepted the bet, although the outcome is identical to flipping the first coin twice.

That's narrow framing in action - thinking about a singular coin flip places more emphasis on each individual outcome of the flip, but when faced with an aggregate probability of outcomes, the bet feels more appealing, since there's now less focus on the individual scenarios. Loss aversion falls hand in hand with narrow framing - when we focus on singular investment decisions, we tend to try to avoid losses more so than emphasize the total possible gains.

Narrow framing can be avoid by checking portfolios less frequently, whether that's during one day or one year; Nassim Taleb explains this extremely well in Fooled By Randomness. When investing in a low-risk stock, it will give you a 93% chance of gains in one year, but only a 50.02% chance of gains every second. In a portfolio, if an investor checks every minute for 8 hours, he would have 241 minutes of pleasure and 239 of disappointment - but if that same investor checks once per year, he'd have 19 pleasurable years out of 20.

More frequent checks expose us to more potential situations where we might experience negative emotions around performance of our holdings. Back in March when the markets were rife with panic selling and portfolio checking probably was extremely frequent with high levels of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, many people look to have been concerned with minimizing losses while others looked to build new positions at deep discounts. People, in turn, act differently based on experiences, as both experiences and emotions affect our decision making.

Humans are innately emotion driven. In a way, "people predict very little and explain everything; people live under uncertainty whether they like it or not; people believe they can tell the future if they work hard enough; people accept any explanation as long as it fits the facts." (The Undoing Project) Amos Tversky and Danny Kahnemann's heuristics can help explain decision making, namely the availability heuristic - "the more easily people can call some scenario to mind - the more available it is to them - the more probable they find it to be." Incidents that are more common or vivid or recent tend to be weighted higher by individuals and therefore deemed to be more likely.

Individual psychological aspects are also affected by crowd psychology, so although investing boils down to your own decisions of your own choosing, the crowd still has a hand in that. It's called a market for a reason - it's a huge crowd of investors all piling money into different assets. And as the crowd begins to win and win big, everyone else in the crowd might start to assume that they can too, by simply following the actions of the crowd - here's where we've seen the emergence of 'fad' stocks during 2020, with the rapid run in yet-to-be-fully-proven EV and related tickers like Electamecannica (SOLO), QuantumScape (QS), Luminar (LAZR) and new entrants like hardly-established Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) and FuboTV (FUBO).

Crowds tend to exert more influence over individual decision making due to the influence and hypnotic nature of the mass involved. It's Le Bon's idea of contagion as one of the three stages of a crowd - everyone in the crowd starts to follow ideas and emotions without question, simply because individual euphoria and panic (as well as other emotions) are hidden by the crowd if they differ from the crowd.

Just as had been the case in late August and early September, when cracks started to show in the market due to extreme levels of euphoric buying, especially in work from home tech names, euphoria looks to be rising again on the back of a record November as the markets have crawled sideways in December.

Source: Bloomberg/Citi

The panic versus euphoria reading rose to 1.10 at the start of December; markets slipped 9.4% after the last time the index was at this level in late August. In part this has been driven by FOMO, as the "rush to keep up with the market's rally is forcing investors to swallow their fears or risk missing out on another advance in the S&P, a market that's yielded four record highs in three weeks....[Yet c]urrent euphoric readings signal a 100% probability of losing money in the coming 12 months if we study historical patterns."

With FOMO and euphoria and bullish buying pushing the Dow above 30000 and the S&P to nearly 3750, the percentage of stocks above their 200 day MA is at a 7 year high, even with uncertainties about the virus, vaccines, and global macro health in play. As such, expectations for outperformance and continual gains are higher, leading to some extremely stretched valuations across the board.

Investors tend to hope for more than they can get, and when they don't get it, disappointment sets in as the momentum that was just there disappears. Most recently this arose in September, kicked off by Zoom's (ZM) earnings, which sent other work from home names (DOCU/CRWD/PD/MDB/ZS) higher simply because of the industry. Not even a few days later, CrowdStrike and a handful of other tech names posted earnings, many of which were a beat and raise quarter, yet a majority sold off after their reports.

In euphoria, that 'disappointment' (of getting something good but not as good as expected) can be short-lived, as the crowd rules all, and with optimism quick to return, valuations can get pushed further and further from what could be deemed 'fair'.

Is generational wealth builder Apple (AAPL) really worth more than 60% now than it had been before the pandemic, even as revenues only grew 5.4% this year? Or have buybacks lead to share price growth simply to keep market cap at the $2T level? Is Tesla (TSLA) truly worth $600B, double what it was in the late summer, even if that valuation requires an almost monopolistic dominance of market share in EV? Is DoorDash (DASH) really worth more than Chipotle (CMG) and Dunkin (DNKN) combined? Have e-tailers like Wayfair (W) pulled forward too much growth this year, facing possibly sharp earnings declines?

The risk-reward balance has been skewed towards reward for the past few months, as enormous gains have been delivered. There's risk that these companies aren't just establishing a new expanded baseline of multiples, and are trading far above their true potential because of the euphoria and crowd psychology; 'untouchability' and the idea of always profiting quickly are still in full force. But risk can't be forgotten, especially as we're now dealing with the emergence of new market dynamics in the form of new retail investors.

During the March plunge, 'new' money investors like the Robinhood crowd were able to snap up shares at large discounts, in essence acting as a stabilizing force to the markets. However, a fair portion of this new crowd comes in the form of first time investors, and Robinhood's setup of limited transparency and lack of viable fundamental research ultimately sets up for potential 'herding'. Robinhood's UI and emphasis on 'popular' stocks and top gainers only exaggerates these trends.

Some of Robinhood's 'most popular' are duly earned - Apple (AAPL) holds the top spot, Tesla (TSLA) the second; Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) and Pfizer (PFE) also make the top ten. Yet the top hundred has some surprising inclusions - many are quite risky. Some of the names that have more users holding them than the SPY are: AAL, DAL, ACB, CCL, PLUG, GPRO, NCLH, BA, HEXO, CGC, NKLA, RCL, OGI, AMC, MRO, XOM, JBLU, and GNUS.

Tendency to be attracted to high-gaining, attention-grabbing and ultimately riskier stocks can lead to rapid rallies and herding - FUBO, APPN and some of the EV stocks are some that come to mind, as well as anything moving in excess of 15%.

Cases of herding typically lead to underperformance following frenzied buying, in such predictable manners that short sellers and institutional investors can profit easily on the downside momentum.

Source: Bloomberg Quint

An analysis of 'herding' found that "[w]hen Robinhood users pile into a stock in large numbers, the average excess return on the day surges to 14%. But this is followed by a reversal of nearly 5% over the subsequent month,...[spurred by] the combination of naïve investors and the simplification of information." Short selling cases of herding from Robinhood-spiked demand led to average returns of 3.5% in five days, or 7% in excessive scenarios.

This dynamic will continue to be in play throughout 2021, given some of the industries finding their way on the most popular list - it's heavy with EV, cannabis, and travel stocks, with some residual popularity in energy. Vaccine news could accelerate buying in travel names, potentially causing mini-herding events, while outright popularity in EV over the past quarter has led to rapid value accretion even with little fundamental changes.

As 2020 wraps up, we've witnessed a bit of everything - panic, euphoria, resilience, fear. It's been a historic year for the markets and for the global economy, as the virus continues to work itself around to nearly every corner of the globe. The new mutation doesn't yet look to affect the course of vaccines or efficacy, but it could be setting up a path to vaccine escape if more mutations continue to arise. Even so, the markets still look to remain unfazed, after a record November and a sideways December, pushing the markets to new highs and stretched ratios and valuations for a multitude of its components.

It's hard to say that this isn't a bubble, but it's just as hard to say that it is one yet, due to the power of the crowd and the emergence of the new retail class influencing the market. There's the idea that 'valuations' don't matter in some of these perennial unprofitable tech and growth names, until they do. Some of the best beneficiaries of the pandemic - tech and work from home plays in fitness, outdoor goods, etc. - are facing hefty valuations that could feel pressure if/when demand starts to slow from this high.

New retail investors are changing the landscape of investing, sending the attention-grabbing and sometimes random equities up large percentages as many pile in to buy. IPO valuations of the most recent cluster are exorbitantly high in terms of peers and valuations based on revenues and revenue growth rates.

As such, protecting against some of these volatile swings in equities and potentially the markets could require hedging and diversification to continue to mitigate systematic and unsystematic risk; risk isn't just quantitative or ratio-based but also behavioral and at times political. International investing also could provide some risk mitigation in terms of playing on dollar weakness or expose a portfolio to more risk through geopolitical/country-specific economic factors. Awareness of scenarios that exaggerate risk in a portfolio is important, such as the level of euphoria and the high percentage of stocks in an uptrend, even with some still facing revenue and earnings impacts.

2021 could shape up to a very different market dynamic than what we've grown accustomed to seeing. Volatility settling in higher than normal during 'calm' trading periods and the influence of new retail leading to volatile spikes in single equity trading could lead to sharp moves in intraday trading as well as unexpected rallies or selloffs. Chasing returns in high-fliers or attention-grabbers could easily produce quick profits, but caution still needs to be exerted as rapid rallies aren't usually justified by financials, but rather momentum, and things can easily come back down just as fast as they went up. Humans still try to make 'sense' of everything, given our deterministic nature in a probabilistic universe, but trying to make sense of why things go up and why things go down might lead to narrow framing, and in turn limit your potential returns or cause you to fail to see the bigger picture. Just as 2020 created a new market dynamic, 2021 could be very similar.

