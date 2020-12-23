Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF)(OTCQX:DLAKY) managed not only to survive the pandemic but also to receive billions in taxpayers’ money, which will help it to weather the ongoing storm with relative ease. However, in the upcoming months, shareholders of the airline shouldn’t expect major returns, since Lufthansa will operate at a limited capacity and its monthly cash burn rate in Q4 will be greater than in Q3. Considering this, we still believe that the upside of owning Lufthansa is limited and for that reason, we have no position in the company.

Surviving the Pandemic

Lufthansa is up more than 15% since our article on the airline was published in August. The airline was able to avoid a liquidity crisis by receiving a €9 billion bailout package from the German government, and in exchange, it was required to give away 2 board seats and a 20% stake in Lufthansa to the government. While this helped Lufthansa to survive, its earnings are not expected to recover anytime soon. In Q2, the airline’s revenues were down 80.3% Y/Y, its traffic was down 96% Y/Y and its monthly cash burn rate was €520 million. The situation hasn’t changed much in Q3, as its revenues from July to September were down 73.6% Y/Y, to €2.67 billion, its traffic was down 80% Y/Y to 8.7 million passengers, and its monthly cash burn rate during the period was €206 million. In addition, Lufthansa’s GAAP EPS in Q3 was - €3.80, its net loss was €2 billion against a profit of €1.2 billion a year ago, and its FCF was - €2.1 billion, against an FCF of €416 million in Q3’19.

Source: Lufthansa

The good thing was that Lufthansa managed to decrease its expenses in Q3 by 43% Y/Y. It was able to do so by reducing its personnel by ~14,000 and retiring its A380 fleet. In addition, we should expect expenses to decrease even more, as Lufthansa plans to cut ~30,000 additional personnel outside of Germany in December and another 10,000 in Germany earlier next year. The airline also has a solid €10.1 billion liquidity position, which will help it to survive in the current environment and quickly recover once the pandemic is over and people start to travel once again. Lufthansa already plans to start generating positive FCF next year, as it says that it will be able to do so at a capacity of 50% of pre-pandemic levels only.

However, the biggest downside of Lufthansa is that now it has an overleveraged balance sheet, as its net debt position at the end of September was €8.9 billion, an increase from €6.7 billion at the end of 2019. Considering this, the airline’s major goal in the following years would be to pay off the German government its bailout loans, so shareholders of the airline should forget about receiving dividends anytime soon.

In addition, the resurgence of COVID-19 and the new round of lockdowns in Europe will have negative consequences for Lufthansa and its competitors in the following weeks. With the low demand for air travel along with the lack of business passengers this year, Lufthansa had no other choice but to cut the number of its holiday flights and in Q4 it plans to operate only at 25% of 2019 capacity levels. Also, the airline expects its monthly cash burn rate to increase from €206 million in Q3 to €350 million in Q4. As IATA expects the return to normalcy to occur only in 2024, it’s safe to assume that it will take a couple of years for Lufthansa to return to its pre-pandemic profitability levels.

Considering this, we stick to our opinion that at this stage the upside of owning Lufthansa shares is limited. It’s true that thanks to the help of the German government, the airline will be able to recover much quicker from the pandemic in comparison to its international peers that didn’t receive as much money as Lufthansa. However, the prolonged recovery of the air travel market along with another spike of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks make us believe that the opportunity cost of purchasing Lufthansa’s shares is too high at this stage. For that reason, we have no position in Lufthansa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.