The current narrative on Opendoor (OPEN) is that it will be the Amazon (AMZN) of real estate. That the $1.6T/YR housing market is in desperate need of disruption and vast amount of data analytics on every aspect of the house buying/selling process is the key to unlock that opportunity … hence Opendoor de facto should have a very bright future. Unfortunately, the narrative doesn’t delve too much further into how Opendoor’s model actually works, what is the actual disruption the model aims for, what are the consequences of such a model, and how big is that particular opportunity.

My goal with this article is to provide a point of view that is not commonly mentioned about Opendoor’s model and help provide some constructive counter arguments so all of us can benefit from further potential in-sight. I am not short the stock nor do I plan to, not in this type of market at least!

Opendoor lists its mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Which honestly is as vague as any mission statement can be. Opendoor’s S1 filing further lists their aim is to provide a user experience that is delightful and low-cost, so let’s keep those two attributes in mind. The CEO stated in an interview that their goal is to enable customers to buy or sell a home as easy as one can order an Uber (UBER). Hard to see someone providing a frictionless house selling experience, also at the lowest cost as possible, not be a an attractive proposition for the customer. With that said let’s dig in deeper…

Business Model

Opendoor primarily intends to make money by buying a house from a seller and then selling that house at a price higher than what it cost it to acquire it, also known as house flipping. Opendoor does provide lot of convenience factors to the seller, such as fast closing (15-20 days), no apparent closing risks, ability to schedule their actual move out date (thus avoiding double move or double mortgage if moving to another house). All these factors are truly convenient and should help deliver the delight factor to the seller. In fact, the Net Promoter Score is 70 as per the company.

Opendoor charges a convenience fee to provide the above-mentioned ease. The “service charge” as it is called consists of around 5-6% of the purchase price (source: S1 filing), plus anywhere between 2-7% of additional charges for possible seller concessions and estimated repairs, which are determined after they do a home inspection. The “service charge” historically has been as high as 14% as per the company’s website, and ranged between 6-9% in 2019. These costs are typically in line to what most sellers will see if they used a real estate agent (total commissions run between 4-6%) and there could be concessions/repairs that could add another 2-3% in cost. So Opendoor is generally in-line with current market cost, which means it doesn’t necessarily deliver on the low-cost aspect of their aim, at least not yet.

Where the Business Model Breaks Down

For any intermediary business to be successful, that holds the actual inventory especially one that deals with commodities, such as say a tour/tickets wholesaler or a lender or an auto dealership, they have to buy inventory at the cheapest price they can and sell it at a higher price while hoping it covers all expenses. House flipping is an intermediary business, and there are two main transactions to be made. The first transaction (i.e. buying the inventory aka house) is very critical for the success of the business. Like any transaction there are three possible outcomes – Win/Lose, Lose/Win, Compromise (generously known as Win-Win).

Seller Gets The Better Value: In this scenario the Seller is delighted, they got the better deal i.e. got a price that was more than market, which in turn means Opendoor got the short end of the stick and is now trying to unload the inventory as fast as possible to minimize any potential loss. Bad for business and for margins. Opendoor Gets The Better Value: In this scenario Opendoor can quickly turnaround and sell the house for a nice profit. Now imagine how does that make the Seller feel? Will the Seller be delighted to see that the house Opendoor bought from them at say $250K was back on market in few days at $275K and transacted quickly? Bad for business in the long run. Customer delight aim failed. Compromise: In this scenario, the seller for the convenience factors mentioned before is willing to take a small haircut (say minimum 2-3% discount, which still translates to $5-$8K less for a $250K house, before “service charges”). Allowing Opendoor to have a satisfied customer and ability to make some positive revenue on the flip. Note I said revenue, not profit, because profit depends on all the other overhead expenses.

Seems like the real question is how big is the opportunity for the third outcome which is what would lead to a sustainable business in the long run. How many sellers are willing to take a guaranteed haircut, before the fees, for the convenience? I do not have any accurate estimate for that, neither does the company provide any data on this, but I have to imagine this is not a big sub-set of the sellers in the market. House owners generally like to get top dollar for their house, unless they are in urgent need of the cash. Most owners regularly keep a tab on how much their house is worth, Zillow (Z) and Redfin (RDFN) makes it easier to. Most owners are also biased on how much more valuable their own house is versus what sold in the market recently. They are acutely aware of all the remodeling dollars they put in the house over the years and often have a strong emotional attachment to their house. Hard to assume most would willingly agree for a lower than market price without actually testing the market with an open house.

Another important factor to consider is the perverse incentive Opendoor potentially has to convince the seller to take their offered price. This strong incentive lends the possibility for an iBuyer company to use only selected data that serves their purpose in convincing the seller why they would be wise to accept the offered price. This possible practice of using selective data and how it gets presented can lead to more reputational harm for a company in the long run. Not to mention the incentive to quote higher estimated repair cost concessions from the seller in order to lower the total cost of the purchase. Not a delightful experience if that happens. Please note, I am not claiming that Opendoor or any other iBuying company are currently following this practice, but I am highlighting the strong incentive for such companies to utilize it in order for them to reach or maintain steady profitability.

Revenue, Profitability and Risks

Opendoor revenue for 2019 was $4.7B, and there is a lot of buzz about how it trades at just ~3x its 2019 revenue for a “technology/software” company. The objection to this narrative is that the $4.7B comes with a huge cost of goods ($4.4B to be exact for 2019), unlike a software business. The stated revenue is the transaction prices of all the houses the company sold (i.e. the 2nd transaction of an intermediary business), the cost of goods is the 1st transaction (i.e the purchase price net of service charge and any additional repairs and closing cost). The resulting “Gross Profit” for 2019 was $301K, which can be argued as the true revenue, same as how a house flipper would practically look at his/her own P&L.

The “Gross Profit” as a margin of the stated revenue has declined from 9.3% in 2017 to 6.3% in 2019. Does that mean the company is sweetening the deal it offers the seller either by offering higher prices then it previously did and/or reducing the service charges, in either case it runs the risk of doing more and more of the first outcome type transactions (i.e. Seller gets a better deal, which is de-facto bad for Opendoor’s margins and profitability). The fact that Adjusted EBITDA loss increased from -$57M in 2017 to -$218M in 2019, while revenue increase from $711K to $4.7B over the same period, seems to indicate company isn’t netting enough “gross profit”.

Opendoor states its long-term target for Adjusted EBITDA margin is 4-6% (note this is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted on top of that). This is a very a low margin business especially when taking into account that they rely heavily on debt financing to purchase their inventory. As per their S1 filing, the asset-backed senior revolving credit and asset-backed mezzanine term debt finances up to 100% of their costs basis in the underlying properties upon acquisitions. The recent pandemic resulted them in stopping their home purchases which temporarily reduced their leverage needs, the recent SPAC listing also infused additional cash which makes its balance sheet look pristine but let’s not fool ourselves in thinking this is not a high debt leverage business.

The risk in such a highly levered business is not of another big housing crash coming but rather that even a moderately declining housing market or increasing interest rate environment can wipe out the razor thin potential future profits of the current business model. I do believe their ancillary services model (i.e. charging for title/escrow, financing and maybe eventually insurance, moving services etc) has potential to provide high margin business lines but at the crux this is a house flipping business and that model cannot delight and provide low-cost at the same time while trying to grow profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is my own view on the business model and not a financial advice.