Casey's (NASDAQ:CASY) is a very interesting story in this environment. Despite the discretionary nature of items which it is selling, the company has benefited from current volatility (notably in its fuel business), providing a (short term) boom in earnings.

While sales are down, earnings are up and with this situation not feeling very sustainable, investors might be extrapolating earnings multiples a bit too aggressively in the long-term valuation.

The Business

Casey's held its investor presentation for 2020 at the very start of the year, comfortably before the outbreak of COVID-19 (at least on the financial markets). The company operates in the Middle and Eastern states of the US with nearly 2,200 locations in 16 states, claiming to be the 4th largest convenience store chain and the 5th largest pizza chain business.

With more than half of the stores located in towns with a population of less than 5,000, the company is deeply rooted in these communities, building on its heritage and full service concept. Given the locations in which the company operates, the company relies heavily on the farming industry, which has been sluggish for years. At the same time, the company recognizes the need to change and bolster its digital capabilities, with many consumers willing to pay extra for same-day delivery, intending to use pick-up or delivery services (remember this was already the case pre-COVID-19).

Despite some long-term threats to the industry, the industry has been quite resilient over the past decade with many deals having taking place including Sunoco, Speedway, Couche-Tard, 7-Eleven and EG having played a dominant role in some of these deals. Casey's hopes to play a leading role in this fragmented market, looking to more aggressively play the role of a consolidator, shifting towards food and convenience as well.

The shift towards consolidation is seen in the results with Casey's having essentially doubled sales between 2009 and 2019, from slightly less than $5 billion to less than $10 billion over this ten year time window.

This is to a large extent driven by unit growth, up from approximately 1,500 units to nearly 2,200 units, accompanied by inflation and inside store sales growth. To maintain this track record, the company is investing (heavily) into digital experience, loyalty programs and its brand positioning.

Notably, M&A expansion is targeted, as Casey's is able to create imminent value as its shares trade at a higher EBITDA multiple than most of its targets, while it can provide purchasing power and digital capabilities, among others.

The Base Case

In June 2019, the company reported its results for 2019, with the company having a broken book year which ends in April of the year. Thanks to organic growth and store openings, the company grew sales by a billion to just over $9.3 billion, with operating earnings of $318 million, translating into operating margins of 3.4%, up nearly 30 basis points on the year before.

With 37 million shares trading at $150 that summer, the company was awarded an equity valuation of $5.5 billion, or $6.8 billion if net debt is included. With earnings at around $5.50 per share, valuations were high at 27 times earnings with leverage ratios slightly surpassing the 2 times ratio.

Despite a soft end to the fiscal 2020 results, the company has seen a strong year. Revenues fell about 2% to $9.2 billion, being entirely the result of a weak final quarter as the company grew operating earnings to $395 million, resulting in an earnings per share number of $7.10!

In the final quarter, revenues were down 17% yet operating earnings more than doubled, mostly as a result of unprecedented fuel margins. After an initial move lower, shares had recovered to $160 by June when the numbers were released, translating into a 22-23 times earnings multiple while leverage was quite reasonable by all means.

Similar trends were observed in the first quarter of the current fiscal year with sales down substantially and earnings up, thanks to huge fuel margins, as some noteworthy news arrived in November.

A Bolt-On Deal

In November, Casey's announced the $580 million all cash deal to acquire Buchanan Energy, owner of Bucky's Convenience stores. The purchase price includes an estimated $80 million tax benefit.

For this amount, the company will acquire 94 retail stores and 79 dealer locations in Illinois and Nebraska. The purchase price is relatively steep at 10.6 times EBITDA seen over the past twelve months, at $47 million. However, Casey's anticipates to achieve $23 million in synergies three years from now. With Casey's reporting adjusted EBITDA around $650 million for 2020, this implies that itself trades around 11 times EBITDA, as this deal has been relatively rich.

Hence, the discount typically observed in acquisitions was not seen here, although $23 million in synergies looks quite compelling. After taxes, these synergies could boost after-tax earnings by some $18 million, close to $0.50 per share!

Fortunately, the company sees solid momentum, at least on the bottom line. Second quarter sales declines have been far less pronounced than the two quarters before as margins continue to benefit from fat fuel margins. With net debt having been cut quite a bit from around $1.3 billion recently, to less than a billion (ahead of the Buchanan deal), I have no concerns with a pro-forma net debt position around $1.5 billion.

That deal is quite substantial of course, as it is more than a bolt-on deal yet far less important than a transformative transaction. Based on the current operating momentum the company is on track to earn close to $10 per share, although that momentum is in part boosted by COVID-19 providing record high fuel margins in this environment. The Buchanan deal could contribute a bit to earnings per share as well, with synergies alone having the potential to contribute half a dollar per share.

A Final Thought

The question is what normalized earnings power looks like in this environment. Using the 2020 earnings as a base case at $7 per share and adding in fifty cents from the recent deal, I peg normalized earnings power perhaps at close to $7.50 per share, although some arguments could be made why this should be higher or lower.

With shares currently trading at $180, this translates into a 24 times multiple which is very high despite the role of a consolidator, assumed by the company. A convenience based store model which relies on fuel sales and gasoline on top of food and convenience makes it hard for me to get upbeat as investors have been extrapolating the role of consolidator and current earnings power perhaps a bit too much.

After all, shares have risen a factor of 5 times since 2010 and while sales have doubled (ahead of COVID-19) and margins are basically flat, the earnings have more or less moved in line with top line sales developments, albeit that slightly over 10% of shares have been repurchased over this period in time.

Nonetheless, a premium to the market multiple, on top of concerns about the long-term business model, makes me cautious. This is despite the role of consolidator, as Casey's is quite well managed. Amidst all of this, I find it very hard to get upbeat from a risk-reward stance at this point in time.