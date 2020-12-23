Valuation is compelling at just 7x EV/revenues, whereas I see the stock appreciating to the 10x EV/Revenue multiple range over time due to strong growth trends and differentiated technology.

Introduction and Investment Thesis

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a point of sale platform that has historically focused on the hospitality (restaurant) market. And within this restaurant market, the company has largely focused on quick-serve or fast-casual restaurants. In this particular end market, the company is the largest player with very low churn. In recent years, the company has been building out a cloud based platform called Brink that has been seeing significant traction. This move will help modernize the company's core technology platform, as well as offer ways for incremental, upsell through new software-based solutions. With the new Brink platform, I believe the company is truly turning the corner and will see accelerated growth into the future.

Even through COVID, the company has performed very well as illustrated below. This is due largely to the strength of the Brink solution which is enabling curbside pick-up/delivery as well as back-office operational improvements. These factors in totality have driven a strong pull forward to demand which has positively impacted the company's financial performance and has led to significant stock appreciation.

Data by YCharts

From the company's financial performance perspective, the company has demonstrated strong growth with revenues of $54.9 million in Q3, up nearly 21% from the same period last year. With this strong growth, the company has also seen significant improvement in profitability with net loss coming in at $3.7 million in Q3 from $5.9 million the year prior. The company has nearly $55 million of cash, which should be sufficient to help the company weather the pandemic.

The Brink platform, which forms the core of my bullish thesis on the company, has seen significant market adoption with many leading quick-serve restaurants currently using the platform. These customers include Arby's, Five Guys, DQ, amongst others. In totality, this makes up nearly 10,300 restaurants currently on the platform. From a growth perspective, this makes up nearly 26% year-on-year growth based on site counts over the trailing twelve-month period. A similar story can be found on the revenue side with the total ARR now exceeding $20 million, representing over 30% year-on-year growth.

On top of this, there are significant opportunities for upsell as the company continues to build out its platform. I believe that this will drive significant shareholder value over the coming quarters. This includes a growing merchant services effort focused on payments (PAR Pay). Additionally, the company has largely focused on major brands with thousands of stores. With the growing SaaS based platform, there is an opportunity for the company to penetrate the middle and lower middle market. This TAM expansion provides for an additional growth driver for the business.

The company has also been aggressive recently on the M&A front with the recent acquisition of Restaurant Magic which provides back office software solutions for the enterprise restaurant market. Continued acquisitions will provide the company with additional drivers to increase upsell and grow the ARR base.

Risks

Although COVID has been a tailwind for the business, a prolonged pandemic may cause a severe recession. In this environment, it will be harder to find a sector that will be completely immune. So, although COVID is a net positive for now, a recession may impact the company's customers' ability to fund digital transformation projects. This may in turn delay or cause the cancellation of some of the company's customer contracts.

The company competes in a highly competitive market. There are many companies out there that focus specifically on the restaurant market. This includes NCR (NCR), Micros (part of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)), Toast (independent pureplay), and Square (SQ). However, I believe that the company has meaningful differentiation on the product front in the quick-serve restaurant market. This differentiation should allow the company to continue to grow and take share from various other companies competing in this particular end market.

From an EV/revenue valuation perspective, PAR trades right in the middle of public comps, with Square trading at a premium and NCR trading at a discount to PAR.

Data by YCharts

Valuation and Conclusion

PAR Technology has performed well through COVID driven by its new cloud-based platform. I believe that this outperformance will continue as the digital transformation wave across the restaurant space continues. This forms the core of my bullish thesis on the company. From a valuation perspective, the company is trading at a premium to where it has historically. However, this is largely due to the fact that the company has seen a significant transformation from a legacy point of sale vendor to a leading cloud-based vendor with significant product differentiation. Based on this, I can see the company trading into the 10x multiple range over time. This is why I am recommending a buy at this time.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.