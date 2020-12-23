Although a lot of investors are focused on the weak volume in interest rate futures, the overall busines mix is well positioned for the future.

2020 has demonstrated the antifragility of CME’s business model. Although it experienced record setting trading volume throughout the year, its shares are down slightly year to date.

It's always better to be the owner of a casino than a person playing at one. Exchange businesses are the prime example of the power of this type of business model. CME Group (CME) has a dominant position in several key exchange traded derivatives markets. It consistently generates operating margins above 50%.

The vast majority of CME's revenue comes from transaction fees on trading. It also generates sales from clearing & settling, and the sale of market data. However these ancillary businesses are ultimately driven by trading activity. This chart shows the mix of revenue sources in the most recent quarter:

Source: Earnings Presentation

During the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, we saw how CME's business thrives on uncertainty and volatility. February and March trading volumes were at record highs, drastically above the same months in 2019 and 2018. Indeed, CME is antifragile.

Source: CME Group Volume Reports, Author's Calculations

Although the absurd growth of February and March didn't continue throughout the full year, CME has a long history of growing trading volume across different economic environments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Business Mix

CME's biggest business- interest rate derivatives, has been in the doldrums lately due to the lack of volatility. Indeed, analysts who believe that interest rates are going to stay low perpetually might cite this as a strike against CME's stock. At a recent conference, a Goldman Sachs analyst asserted that interest rates are causing an overhang on the stock. However, a closer look at CME's overall business mix reveals this impact might be overstated. In particular, their dominance of Energy, Agriculture, and Metals trading creates compelling upside.

The revenue per contract traded is much higher for energy, agriculture, and metals than it is for interest rates or FX. The average 3 month rate per contract (RPC) for the entire business averages between $0.68 and 0.73 each month. Meanwhile, the RPC is consistently over $1.10 for energy, above $1.20 for agriculture, and above $1.30 for metals. In a commodities bull market, the mix would shift to include a higher volume of agricultural, metals, and energy contracts, this would lead to a higher amount of revenue per contract traded along with higher trading volume.

Source: CME Group Volume Reports, Author's Calculations

Indeed these higher rate commodities markets have been experiencing stronger growth. In 2020Q3, CME had record trading volume for metals trading across sub products and geographical regions, mainly driven by a sudden surge in August. CME had record ADV in the precious metals trading volume in 2020Q3. Trading volume also set records for silver futures, Micro Gold, and Micro Silver futures, and aluminum futures. Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions all saw record trading in metals as well.

Agriculture commodities have also done well. Soybean futures open interest reached record levels at the end of 20120 Q3. EMEA trading volume set new all-time highs for soybean, soybean oil, and wheat futures. APAC had record trading volume in corn and soybean futures.

Will these trends continue? Available data from the first two months of 2020Q2 is mixed. Energy and Metals have both seen a year over year decline in trading volume for October in December. Strong pricing trends for energy will help mitigate the overall impact. However, RPC for metals trading also declined. On the other hand, trading volume for agriculture products was up 24% year over year in October and 10% year over year in November. RPC has also been up for agriculture products.

Regardless of the performance in 2020Q4, there is a high probability that we will enter into another commodity supercycle in the near future. Commodities have been in a bear market for a decade, consequently energy firms and miners have made minimal investment in exploration. Bringing new supply online will take years. When surging demand meets inelastic supply there will be a surge in trading activity and volatility. Also notable, most investors are drastically underallocated to commodities.

Source Variant Perception, Macro Voices

When you combine these factors with governments around the world enacting aggressive stimulus measures to combat the Covid-19, you get a commodity bull market with CME Group at its center.

Bitcoin Optionality

CME has bitcoin futures, but so far volume has been minimal. The CME's 2020Q3 earnings presentation didn't even mention bitcoin. CBOE had also offered bitcoin futures, but gave up on them. CME is persisting, and this might pay off in the long run. As more institutional investors and RIAs seek out bitcoin exposure, this will drive higher demand for bitcoin futures. When Paul Tudor Jones started allocating to cryptocurrencies, he used CME futures. The CME Indices used for bitcoin futures are a solution to the valuation challenge faced by investment funds holding bitcoin. It's likelywe will start seeing more non-traded closed end funds investing in bitcoin via futures. Stone Ridge Trust VI, a closed end interval fund offered to registered investment advisers uses bitcoin futures in its portfolio.

A similar dynamic could play out with Ether futures. Which will be available for trading on CME in February 2021. I've written in the past about the bull cases for bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ether (ETH-USD) An investment in CME group is an indirect play on these themes. Cryptocurrency futures are not essential to the success of CME but they are a huge source of optionality.

Consistent Dividend Growth

CME has a long history of prudently growing its dividend. The 5 year dividend growth CAGR is 14.97%, according to Seeking Alpha. Its current dividend payout ratio is ~37%, so it's reasonable to expect that they will maintain this dividend, especially considering the strong business model. In fact, with the high profit commodity business poised for a surge, it is likely to accelerate this dividend growth in coming years.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Risks

The main risk with investing in CME is its high valuation. It has a P/E ratio of ~26, so it's definitely not a deep value play. If the broader stock market enters bear market territory, then CME's stock price might decline sharply, even if the futures trading business benefits from the extra volatility. This current valuation prices in significant growth. If aggressive central bank action dampens volatility for an extended period of time, then its possible volatility, and therefore trading volume will stay low.

Additionally, CME faces serious competition from other exchanges. If Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), or Nasdaq (NDAQ) decide to make a big push into commodities trading it would limit the upside for CME. Additionally, the exchange business requires constant reinvestment in new technology. Fortunately, CME currently has a long term debt/total capital of just 13%, so it is well positioned to sustain any unexpected roadblocks in the near future. CME could, if it needed to borrow additional money to fund more innovation needed to compete.

Conclusion

Although its revenue will certainly fluctuate in the future, CME has demonstrated the ability to adapt to market structure changes and thrive in a wide variety of macroeconomic crises. In fact, since it benefits from volatility, it's essentially a countercyclical stock. Moreover the market is not pricing in the likelihood of a commodity supercycle boosting CME's profitability, or the increased institutional adoption of bitcoin turning their cryptocurrency futures offerings into a major revenue source. Overall, CME combines dividend growth with optionality, making it a great holding for long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.