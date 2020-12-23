Shares of GLSI are up nearly 600% over the past month with market enthusiasm over phase 2b trial data for its 'GP2' breast cancer immunotherapy.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) is clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of its 'GP2' immunotherapy to prevent recurrences of breast cancer as a post-surgical treatment. The company launched its IPO this past September, raising $7.3 million at $5.75 per share. The stock has impressively surged by nearly 600% in just the past month with growing enthusiasm towards its phase IIb trial efficacy analysis showing clinical benefits compared to existing drugs on the market. The company is moving forward to the phase 3 trial planned to start in early 2021, with the protocol already reviewed by the FDA. Greenwich LifeSciences believes GP2 can meet a significant market need as an effective long-term treatment against metastatic breast cancer, along with other possible indications. Recognizing GLSI remains speculative and high-risk at its current level, the potential that GP2 reaches the market can represent a significant upside.

What is GP2?

It's estimated that 12% of U.S. women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes, representing ~266k new breast cancer patients per year. From that group which is treated with surgical removal of the tumor or cancerous tissue, approximately 25% will have a recurrence within 5 years. GP2 addresses several unmet needs in the market particularly as it relates to the most aggressive types of metastatic breast cancer profiles along with an estimated 50% of recurring breast cancer patients that do not respond to currently available treatments.

Following breast cancer surgery, patients that are found to have the 'HER2/neu' cell surface protein are currently given 'trastuzumab', a monoclonal antibody treatment that helps prevent recurrences of cancerous cells, marketed as 'Herceptin' by Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY). Herceptin is found to alone reduce recurrence rates from 25% of untreated post-surgery breast cancer patients to 12% by year four.

Depending on the gene expressive level, there are other approved treatments on the market including 'Perjeta' from Roche and 'Nerlynx' from Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) that work in combination with Herceptin found to further decrease the rates of recurrences down to 9% by year 6 post-surgery. The problem is that they are all known to have serious adverse side effects "SAEs".

GP2 as an intradermal injection in 11 doses over 3 years, is used in conjunction with an FDA-approved immunoadjuvant like Perjeta or Nerlynx, completed a phase 2b clinical trial in 96 patients. Patients immunized with GP2 saw no recurrences with minimal to no side effects, effectively reducing this risk of recurrences down to zero at a median 5 year follow-up. The conclusion drawn from the results is that GP2 is clinically & immunologically effective pending further testing.

Based on the initial GP2 indication targeting the most aggressive type of breast cancers which is the focus of the upcoming phase 3 trial, Greenwich LifeSciences believes the treatment can reach approximately 17,000 new patients per year, saving 1,500 to 2,000 lives. With an expanded indication including low-expressors of HER2/nue, Greenwich LifeSciences sees a total market potential between 6.25% and 30% of new breast cancer patients and current breast cancer survivors benefiting from the treatment implying between 16,750 and 79,800 patients per year.

Overall, the company sees a multi-billion dollar revenue potential in the context that each treatment may cost upwards of $125,000 per patient per year. Data for 2017 suggests Herceptin alone generated $7 billion in global revenue.

Other Developments

Currently, the company is preparing for the phase 3 trial with a target to enroll 500 patients across 16 clinical sites, attempting to closely replicate the results of phase 2b. On December 18th, the company announced an equity offering raising $26.4 million at $40.00 per share intended to support the manufacturing of GP2 for the phase 3 trial. The company has secured a lease on a new office and lab space in Stafford, Texas.

Separately, the company spent $250,000 to in-license coronavirus vaccine program that is currently at the stage of pre-clinical animal testing. The agreement with 'Westport Bio' helps support research for their vaccine program that includes up to 7 vaccine candidates. While this effort goes in a different direction from the core breast-cancer focus of the company, the intention here is to leverage the company's expertise while exploring how to expand the use of GP2 in additional indications.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Before we get too excited, keep in mind that in the world of clinical-stage biotech, every stock has a "story" for what could be the next great breakthrough. The reality here is that GP2 still needs to get past the phase 3 trial and there are significant uncertainties related to the timetable for commercialization and any estimate of revenue potential for any approved indication at this point is simply a guess.

To the upside, if indeed phase 3 can match the results from phase 2, it's likely there is a good chance GP2 will reach the market. On the other hand, it's also possible phase 3 disappoints with some SAEs, or the recurrence rate is found to be similar to the existing treatment combinations, limiting the advantages of GP2.

Another concern we have is regarding the trading action of GLSI which surged to as high as $158 per share implying a market cap of $1.9 billion at its intraday peak on December 9th with extreme volatility. Shares currently at around $40.00 imply a market cap closer to $500 million.

Looking back, the market responded strongly to the December 9th press release that was headlined by the "0% recurrence" efficacy data. Shares of GLSI surged by 1000% on the day to close at $57.00 following an announcement of the company's poster presentation used in the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. What's curious is that the data was already known at the time of the stock's IPO back in September as the phase 2 trial was completed back in 2018 and the S-1 IPO filing already included all the relevant slides featured above.

In other words, the stock launched its IPO at $5.75 and remained under $6.00 through early December, only to surge higher on essentially rehashed news. The other explanation is that the San Antonio industry conference indeed helped to shed a spotlight on the company, driving significant trading volumes and allowing it to reprice the market potential. Our point here is that the trading action highlights the speculative nature of the stock.

In terms of the actual valuation, there is little to go by other than company projections of the total addressable market that may take a decade or more to materialize in the best-case scenario. Greenwich LifeSciences highlights comparables among publicly traded companies that offer a frame of reference. Recent market transactions including acquisitions by Gilead Sciences (GILD) and announced partnerships in the category from other large players highlight the bullish sentiment towards breast cancer immunotherapy overall.

The key point here is that GLSI is currently valued above Puma Biotechnology and within 10% of CEL-SCI (CVM) with a market cap of $471 million and $556 million each respectively. Puma already markets the 'Nerlynx' treatment and generated over $230 million in firm-wide revenue over the past year. CEL-SCI also has a phase 3 breast cancer immunotherapy candidate with the phase 2 data described as "promising" by Greenwich. G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) recently announced positive phase 2 and phase 3 cancer data supporting a current market share of $757 million. If we assume that GLSI's GP2 will be the industry standard treatment and is the superior candidate on the market, then the case can be made that the company deserves a premium as the bullish case for the stock.

The Big Picture

Greenwich LifeSciences is an exciting late-stage clinical biotech with promising clinical data targeting one of the most common types of cancers. Enthusiasm in the breast cancer immunotherapy field has driven significant bullish sentiment towards the stock. Recognizing the upside potential if GP2 can reach the market with its promised effectiveness, we take a neutral view balanced against significant long-term uncertainties particularly following the recent rally. We rate shares of GLSI as a hold with a price target of $40 for the year.

We expect the stock to remain volatile and subject to wide swings based on sentiment with risks to the downside should future trial data underwhelm. This is a high-risk stock and any interested investor should only consider a small position in the context of a diversified portfolio. Monitoring points going forward will be any updates regarding the phase 3 trial progress and also developments from competing drug candidates in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.