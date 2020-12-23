2021 Roundtable: Vaccine News - Value, Income, High Yield, Dividend And REIT Stocks

We end our 2021 Roundtable - Part 1 - Vaccine News series with our contributors who focus on value, dividend, high yield, income, and REIT investing. We asked our authors the following:

Now that vaccines are approved in several countries, a post-COVID reality is in sight. How does this impact the investment horizon in your area of expertise for 2021? Name up to three stocks/ETFs that will outperform as a result.

The answers were compiled as late as Sunday, Dec. 20. As usual, feel free to comment below - we'd love to hear your opinions.

Value Stocks

Cash Flow Compounders by Thomas Lott: We listed value as our area of expertise, but we predominantly recommend lower-risk, high-quality stocks. Only those with fortress balance sheets and top tier management, with stellar track records make the cut as a Compounder.

We have recommended several recovery names recently, including Signature Bank (SBNY). Our subscribers already have made 60% on the name in a couple of months, but it continues to trade at a very reasonable 11x 2021 earnings. It's a New York City-based bank with a through the cycle EPS compounded growth rate of 16.2% (in EPS, from 2007 to 2020). SBNY has yet to lose money in a single year going back to its founding, and they operate at some of the lowest efficiency ratios in the industry (sub 40%). We have combed through their loan book and believe that they are more than adequately reserved for future loan losses. At 14x 2023 estimates, we think the stock has 70% upside still from here.

Also, REITs remain quite depressed. We would continue to avoid the secular decliners like mall and office REITs, and focus on the high-quality triple net guys, with limited secular decline issues (i.e. too much retail exposure). Solid balance sheets are a must. W.P. Carey (WPC) remains one of the best run triple-net lessors in the industry, with an extremely valuable industrial portfolio that the market seems to ignore. With occupancy at 99% and rent collection rates of 98%, we are surprised that WPC remains down over 20% from its pre-pandemic levels. We think their portfolio is worth a 5% cap rate, which implies a $90 stock. The stock at $69.45 today yields 6.0%. They just raised the dividend too. The company has recently restarted acquiring attractive properties too. We anticipate a 12-18 month total return of over 35% with dividends.

Disclosure: Long SBNY and WPC.

BAD BEAT Investing by QUAD 7 Capital: We strongly believe there are three areas to focus on for a recovery in value. Energy, financials, and travel/tourism. We continue to like the oil majors and have been pushing Exxon Mobil (XOM) since September. Despite the already 30% gains we have seen, we think shares could have another 30%-40% upside in 2021 should oil continue to improve, which we believe it will. Second, in the financial space, we like regional banks most specifically. These are generally more community oriented and stand to benefit from a stimulus bill and improved economy. We like Customers Bancorp (CUBI) which we think has 25% upside. Finally in travel and tourism, we think the comps are going to be outrageous.

We like hotels actually, and really think that Hilton Worldwide (HLT) has at least 15% upside here from $100 a share. The vaccine availability should help boost consumer confidence, and with mitigation efforts, should flatten the curve into the spring of 2021.

Disclosure: Long XOM, CUBI common stock. We are long HLT call options.

Out Fox The Street by Stone Fox Capital: A vaccine sets up the economic reopen trade for 2021 which includes a lot of the stocks in the Out Fox model. These stocks had solid business models harmed by COVID-19 shutdowns. These stocks haven't recovered to pre-virus levels, yet the business prospects are promising heading into a virus-free world. A primary stock of focus is Yext (YEXT). The search experience cloud company has seen growth stall as enterprises focus on work-from-home solutions and delay implementing new search functions on their own website. The stock trades near multi-month lows despite the potential to return to 20%-plus growth when the economy fully reopens.

A recent addition to the watchlist is Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (VSPR) after the company agreed to a business combination with HydraFacial. The beauty health treatment company has seen revenues slump this year due to closed medical spas around the country, but HydraFacial has seen monthly revenues already rebound close to previous highs. During the slowdown, the company was still able to sell more units setting for a strong recovery in treatments once the economy is fully reopened for beauty treatments.

The SPAC trades just above the IPO and PIPE funding rounds at $10 providing investors the opportunity to buy near where institutions bought shares unlike recent hot IPOs.

The airlines remain the riskiest play with the most upside. An airline like United Airlines (UAL) is still down 50% for the year while the company was cheap prior to virus shutting down travel. At a normalized '22 EPS target of $12+, one can easily envision how the airline stock has plenty of upside when travel surges.

Disclosure: Long YEXT and UAL.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks by The Value Pendulum: My post-COVID recovery pick is Pico Far East (OTC:OTC:PCOFF) [752:HK], the largest exhibition services provider in Asia. I first highlighted the stock in the "Coronavirus Roundtable - Opportunities Around The World" article published on May 8, 2020.

Pico Far East's share price increased by +28% from HK$1.09 as of May 7, 2020, to HK$1.39 as of Dec. 15, 2020. The stock's valuation still remains very attractive, even with the share price surge following positive vaccine news. Pico Far East trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE Oct) and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 9.3 times and 7.7 times, respectively.

Its ex-net cash P/E multiples would have been even lower, adjusting for the company's net cash which is equivalent to 35% of its market capitalization. Pico Far East also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 7.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

More importantly, there are signs that the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry is coming back to life in Asia again, even without vaccines.

According to reports by Singapore media publication The Straits Times, TravelRevive, referred to as "Singapore's and the Asia-Pacific's first physical trade show since the COVID-19 outbreak" was held in late November 2020. Also, over 20 pilot MICE events have been approved by The Singapore Tourism Board at the same time.

RELX Plc (RELX) [REL:LN], which runs a global exhibitions business, disclosed at the company's recent 3Q 2020 trading update call in late October 2020 that it "has seen a reopening of event activity in a limited number of countries" and "exhibitions are now running in China, Japan and a few other countries."

The company also guided that "we are aiming to run about 90% of the annual events that we ran in 2019, in 2021."

Disclosure: Long Pico Far East Holdings [752:HK].

Stock Scanner by Ranjit Thomas, CFA: People will get on with their lives again, spending the money they saved from not traveling in 2020, using what the government handed them, and making use of low interest rates. More cars bought and miles driven is good for AutoZone (AZO). I believe Photronics (PLAB) will have a good year as it ramps up production at its new plant in China. Finally, Toll Brothers (TOL) should benefit as people take delivery of the homes they ordered during the pandemic.

Disclosure: Long AZO, PLAB, and TOL.

Global Deep Value Stocks by Ruerd Heeg: Things will mostly return to normal. But there will be some changes as well. Lots of people suffered income losses, have lost their job or have to deal with less job security. These people will continue to save for a while before they are going to spend again. Many other consumers will travel again and go back to restaurants, etc. Initially the net effect might be positive but I think it will turn negative in less than a year.

So the huge rally this year was clearly highly irrational. I think the vaccine is a sell the news event and expect investor euphoria to fade. In other words: US markets will be going south. In particular I'm pessimistic about EV bubble stocks and big technology stocks in general.

But there are still many very cheap stocks listed abroad. Promising net-nets are HL Global Enterprises and A-Sonic Aerospace (OTC:ASNCF). Both nano caps are listed in Singapore with tickers AVX and BTJ and have some exposure to travel.

Furthermore a good US-listed stock might be Dover Motorsports (DVD). That stock is partly a real estate play and probably trades for a substantial discount to liquidation value. Moreover it's not only cheap based on liquidation value compared to market cap but also it has a low EV/EBIT multiple.

Moreover multi-year metrics related to financial strength, earnings quality and asset allocation are very good. I also like the low volatility of the stock price.

Disclosure: Long Singapore listed shares of HL Global Enterprises and A-Sonic Aerospace

Value Investor's Stock Club by The Value Digger: The surge in Coronavirus infections and the draconian lockdowns associated with them have impacted negatively many sectors over the last quarters. Thankfully, vaccine deployment is a reason why we see a light at the end of the tunnel. However, all the sectors are not created equal and the recovery will be uneven.

Therefore, investors need to be very picky and buy companies that meet a combination of strict investment criteria such as rock-solid balance sheets, profitability, positive operating cash flow, positive free cash flow, low key metrics, high insider ownership and growth potential. That said, I believe that these companies will outperform in 2021: McRae Industries (OTCPK:MCRAA) from the consumer discretionary sector, Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCQB:PFHO) from the healthcare sector and Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) from the consumer staples sector. MCRAA, PFHO and AMNF meet all the aforementioned strict investment criteria, while MCRAA and AMNF pay a dividend too.

Disclosure: Long MCRAA, PFHO, and AMNF.

Microcap Review by Safety In Value: Small stocks are likely to be a big winner from the post-COVID period. While big companies have dominated the initial vaccine reflation trade, small companies with potential exposure to an economic rebound provide a "second chance" to get quality businesses at reasonable valuations. Small businesses with strong balance sheets and good prospects are key here.

The name I like most as a post-COVID recovery play is Travelzoo (TZOO). This small travel marketing firm has a net cash balance and closed down their money losing Asia operations. So they will surprise the market to the upside on a recovery in travel. The potential for earnings growth here is huge, and they've sold vouchers that put quite a lot of cash on the balance sheet. Plus, when people travel on those vouchers that will boost earnings (they don't accrue the earnings from a voucher until it is used).

The other theme I think is a potential winner post-COVID is suburban and rural housing. I have two firms I think are great expressions of that theme - Pure Cycle (PCYO), which is a developer and water rights owner in the Denver area. Accelerated suburban development has huge upside implications - their water rights are worth a multiple of their market cap, but have been getting developed slowly. Getting them developed faster makes a big improvement in the NPV of the firm.

The other is Nobility Homes (OTC:NOBH), which builds and sells manufactured housing in Florida. This is a substitute for apartment housing at lower density, and they also sell homes to people to put on rural land.

I've completed full write-ups on all of these firms with a greater level of detail.

Disclosure: Long TZOO, PCYO, and NOBH.

The Natural Resources Hub by Laurentian Research: Vaccines are the catalyst that will drive the recovery of demand for commodities in 2021, further accelerating the advent of a commodity super-cycle. Add to that surging demand is the unprecedented amount of liquidity the central banks injected into the market during the pandemic. To the metals, one also may add the tailwinds of the rising renewable and EV movement.

We at The Natural Resources Hub generate alpha in our stock picking by focusing on the cost structure and growth potential of the underlying assets, the technical capability and shareholder friendliness of the management, valuation, and near-term catalysts. We have identified a number of deep-value yet growth-potent stocks with the highest-quality assets in the oil and mining industries, which are two of the deepest value depressions in today's market.

The stars (high-quality assets, near-term catalysts, and margin of safety) are lining up in 2021, which we believe will be a huge payday for discerning value investors in the commodity universe.

In the oil patch, GeoPark (GPRK) is one of the stocks we like for its high-quality, low-cost, growth-potent assets as well as superb management. In the mining sector, GR Silver (OTCQB:GRSLF) remains one of our favorites because of its richly-endowed, expansive land package that is being methodically explored by the team led by Marcio Fonseca.

Among the wide-moat value stocks, which is the third coverage space at The Natural Resources Hub, we especially like post-COVID recovery play Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB).

All three stocks are currently undervalued, according to our in-depth analysis and valuation.

Disclosure: Long GPRK, GRSLF, and OMAB.

The Cyclical Investor's Club by Cory Cramer: The most undervalued large-cap stocks right now are the refiners, Valero (VLO), HollyFrontier (HFC), and Phillips 66 (PSX). The COVID-19 vaccines have taken a recovery in fuel demand that I expected by the end of 2022 and made it more certain. While business travel might take a while to come back, pent-up demand in leisure travel will be unleashed by mid-2021. Refiners are trading at lows similar to previous recessions while the rest of the market is making all-time highs. If history repeats, they could return 200%-300% in the next five to six years.

The only thing potentially holding these stocks back is market sentiment toward fossil fuels not being as strong as in the past. But these stocks currently have dividend yields in the 5%-7% range, and with rising demand in 2021 a near certainty, the businesses should return to profitability quickly by mid-2021 and the dividends are far less likely to be cut. That's a very strong return base to build on for investors in a 1% interest rate world, and I expect that if the refiners continue to pay those dividends in 2021 they will quickly attract investors looking for yield.

While it's true that long term electric vehicles and remote work acceleration probably mean there's a firm cap on how much these businesses can grow over the next decade, I believe they have been priced for extinction far too soon, and fuel demand will return close to what it was at the beginning of 2020 within two years, and probably remain at that level for several more years.

The refiners' businesses were hurt far less than airlines, cruise lines, plane makers, hotels, or most service industry stocks were. Refiners haven't had to cut dividends, issue shares, or take on massive amounts of new debt like most of these other businesses. They will recover quicker.

Disclosure: Long Valero VLO, HFC, and PSX with overweight positions.

Insider Opportunities by Robbe Delaet: We believe that investing in 2021 will become extremely challenging. On the one hand, growth stocks are getting extremely risky with some parts of the industry seeing similarities to the dot.com bubble. On the other hand, opportunities in the value sector are fading away as the market has been pricing in the vaccine upside recently.

How can you still find great investments confidently going into 2021? The market as a whole is very risky and expensive, but a very tiny part of the market is still undiscovered with great potential ahead.

That's where our unique insider strategy at Insider Opportunities comes into place. Insiders are the high managers which are 24/7 busy with their firm's financials. They buy their own shares if they discover a huge discrepancy between the stock price and the underlying fundamentals. This strategy was very valuable in 2020 (49%-75% returns for our portfolios). We believe that this strategy will become even more valuable for you to follow in 2021 given the market overvaluation and uncertainties.

Today, we are still able to provide several undervalued investing opportunities each week to investors like you via our unique approach. Here are three of our hidden gems for you that insiders bought heavily recently:

1. BG Staffing (BGSF) - 53% upside: A US Staffing company with 31% annual earnings growth and a great balance sheet, but valued at a forward P/E of 11x due to uncertainties about COVID-19.

2. Sally Beauty (SBH) - 137% upside: A mid-cap specialty retailer in the beauty industry with single-digit EPS growth, valued at a P/E of 5.

3. Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) - 50% upside: A leading SaaS podcast hosting platform annual revenue growth of 40.15%, valued at only 12.3x our expected free cash flows for 2021.

Disclosure: Long BGSF

Dividend Growth Income+ Club by Robert Honeywill: I do not agree with the premise of the question. A post-COVID reality may be around a distant corner. But there's a still a long way to go before it will finally come into sight. Expert medical opinion is 70%, or maybe a far higher percentage of the population, needs to become immune (infection or vaccination), for herd immunity. Based on latest statistics, just over 20 million Americans have been infected to date, that's a mere 6%. Clearly, there have been far more infections than those identified and included in the statistics. Based on death statistics, I believe total cases are more likely in the region of 65 to 70 million, around 20% of the population.

On that basis, it will require over 60% of the remainder to be infected, or immunized, to reach the minimum of 70% considered necessary for herd immunity. With likely over 50% of the population reluctant to receive the vaccine, or outright rejecting it, herd immunity could be a long way off. And that brings me to the ongoing financial impact. The financial situation of large, listed corporations is fairly transparent. The financial situation of small businesses, and a significant number of individuals impacted by the virus is not so clear. What's obvious is there has been a tremendous destruction of private capital among small businesses and individuals.

Many small businesses will never recover. As I write this, Congress is considering stimulus measures, including $600 stimulus checks, half the amount of the $1,200 provided earlier in the year. Unless there are ongoing and more generous support measures, demand will likely shrink and unemployment levels will remain high. That must affect all businesses, large and small. I believe now is a time to be scrutinizing stocks for value, and keeping powder dry.

Disclosure: None

Special Situation Report by Bram de Haas: Vaccines are on the horizon but it doesn't look like clear sailing from here. In fact, I'm considering to hedge my bets like I did in February. It appears a highly contagious strain is having an impact in the U.K. and possibly mainland Europe. Ireland and The Netherlands immediately restricted travel to and from the U.K. It would not surprise me if this strain is already widespread. It also could help to explain why some European countries are struggling to keep infection numbers down. My default strategy is to prioritize survival and generate returns through special situations related to company specific events, and spin-offs, regulatory changes, paradigm shifts and arbitrages.

An area of opportunity that's turned out to be hard to ignore is the mania around SPACs. With some creativity and willingness to put in some work there are unique opportunities to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. Maybe, some of the best I've seen in the last five years. As a plain-vanilla long position I really like Pershing Square Tontine (PSTH). I'm not sure whether we're moving into a completely different regime in terms of inflation. What I do know is that we're coming off a multi-year commodity bear market (except for gold). There are royalty assets out there that have tremendous upside in an inflationary regime like Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF).

But these aren't terrible if we have deflation instead. Altius also will benefit from the EV-trend through battery metal exposure. The last potential supertrend I'll highlight is that of global shipping. With uncertainty surrounding future emission regulation, companies have severely decreased orders for new ships. This should ultimately lead to a very tight market. A more conventional position I have on would be Scorpio Tankers (STNG).

Disclosure: Long PSTH, ATUSF, and STNG.

Dividend, Income, High Yield and REITs

High Yield Digest by Jeremy Lakosh: I'm seeing the vaccine as an opportunity to re-price fixed income. I currently favor mREIT and BDC baby bonds. (MFO) is one current holding. When the reality of the economy not immediately returning to pre-COVID highs hits, I think we will see more volatility.

Disclosure: Long MFO.

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory by Nick Ackerman: We are obviously relieved that this has happened so quickly. Overall, we stayed the course throughout the COVID-induced sell-off from the beginning. That has rewarded us with growing income year-over-year and gains too. We don't time the market, but allow the opportunities to provide themselves during times of volatility and capitalizing on those said moves. With a vaccine and a mending economy - that should help dividend and distribution stability overall.

The recent rally in the market off of that vaccine news, and the outcome of the election providing more clarity moving forward also means that stocks are getting a little pricey overall.

It will take a little more work to find the real values out there. With that being said, I'm looking to add exposure to financials as they remain a value. CEFs like BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) can provide overweight financial exposure, while still be overall more diversified. If one is more aggressive, then energy could be an area to boost exposure to as well. A fund like First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) could provide that exposure through MLPs/midstreams - yet is also providing some exposure to utilities as well.

Disclosure: Long BDJ and GDV.

Corporate Bond Investor by Donald van Deventer: From a fixed income perspective, the post-COVID world will allow the Fed to back off its bond market support. Callable bonds with very high yields from NFLX and TMUS should become even more compelling in this environment.

Disclosure: Long the bonds due 2022 and 2028 from NFLX.

Systematic Income by ADS Analytics: The way markets typically work, and this is exactly the way they worked this time around, is that once investor confidence is fully regained and there are "green shoots" on the horizon, assets are already fully priced and offer much less upside than they did in an earlier, more uncertain phase. This is why we have been fully invested over the previous few months.

We have now started to marginally dial down the risk in our Income Portfolios, having taken advantage of the run-up.

Our base case view is a "fat and flat" period of fairly stable returns with some volatility but without significant upside, particularly, across our fixed-income holdings.

We continue to see value across a number of funds. We like the AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) at a 9.11% yield for its attractive discount valuation, robust leverage profile, strong returns and a pro-growth tilt due to the 1/3 convertible bond allocation. We also like high-yield / revenue bond munis which continue to trade at relatively attractive yields.

In particular, we like the Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) at a 5.76% yield, a 7% discount and robust distribution coverage. We also think investors should diversify away from CEFs as discounts have already had a big gain, present a much less attractive risk/reward and can make it difficult for investors to maintain adequate dry powder in case of a market sell-off.

For this reason we like the Wells-Fargo Series L (WFC.PL) at around a 5% yield.

Disclosure: Long NCV, NMCO, and WFC.PL.

Long Run Income by Tariq Dennison: My focus is on Asia, where many economies have already had the virus well under control within borders for many months already, and so the main impact of the vaccine is really more about being able to resume cross-border travel rather than in pick-up of sectors within borders.

This is especially true within Mainland China, where life has already been pretty much “back to normal” since summer, and there isn’t the same hurry to get their vaccine out as it would benefit cross-border travel more than domestic travel.

What this means is that the Asian economies likely to see the most upside post vaccine are those that rely most heavily on cross-border, in-person travel, my top two picks being Macau and Singapore. Macau has so far reported at total of 46 coronavirus cases, all of which have recovered, and with zero deaths.

For now, Macau seems to have prioritized keeping these numbers where they are over hurrying to risk letting in overseas cases into their casinos, so resumption of travel into Macau following the vaccine is one indicator worth watching closely. Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) is one of the first ADRs I look at to follow Macau. Singapore is much larger and more diversified than Macau, and the financial and real estate names that dominate the iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) make this AAA-rated market one of the cheaper places in the world to find solid dividends at a low price. One Singaporean name more concentrated on in-person travel into the city-state, and so more dependent on the vaccine re-opening cross-border travel, is Resorts World Sentosa operator Genting Singapore Limited (OTCPK:GIGNY).

Disclosure: Long SCHYY and GIGNY, and while we have no position in EWS, we hold significant positions in the components of EWS.

The Dividend Kings by Dividend Sensei: The strongest economic growth in 21 years is likely to turn some of 2020s most beaten down high-yield blue-chips into Wall Street darlings. Two names that I'm especially bullish about are Enbridge (ENB) and Prudential Financial (PRU).

ENB is 28% undervalued 7.9% yielding 12/12 quality Ultra SWAN dividend champion (26-year dividend growth streak). It's the highest quality and safest name in midstream. All four rating agencies call it the lowest-risk and most utility like cash flow profile in its industry.

Management's long-term growth guidance, which analysts agree is reasonable is for 13% to 15% long-term returns. Over the next two years, analysts believe ENB can deliver 26% CAGR total returns vs -3.3% for the S&P 500.

Prudential is a 38% undervalued 9/12 quality blue-chip insurance giant. It yields a safe 5.7%. Analysts expect it to grow 7% CAGR over time, driven by growth in its asset management business (rising stock market) and higher long-term interest rates.

The last time PRU was this undervalued, it delivered 42% CAGR annualized returns over the next five years.

Disclosure: I and Dividend Kings own ENB and PRU in our portfolios.

High Dividend Stocks Plus by Double Dividends: Vaccines will ultimately enable businesses to fully resume operations. That includes small and mid-size privately held businesses which were able to survive the pandemic. Business Development Companies, BDCs, specialize in investing in small and midsize privately held companies, and have been beaten down in 2020, due to investor fears of the uncertainty surrounding the companies that BDC's hold.

However, some BDCs only invest in companies which are already backed by Venture Capital firms. Since these VC firms have equity at stake, they've been active in supporting those companies through the pandemic. The result is that non-accrual/bad debt has been minimal for certain BDCs.

Triple Point Venture Group (TPVG), which invests via loans to late stage, venture capital-backed e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector firms, among other sectors, is a good example of a BDC being discounted, in spite of its solid portfolio. TPVG yields nearly 11%, is selling below its NAV/share, with good dividend coverage.

Out of 34 company debt investments, there was only one company on TPVG'S two lowest credit rating tiers: 1 on tier 4, and 0 on tier 5, at just 3.3% of total fair value, as of 9/30/20. As the economy recovers, TPVG's portfolio companies' earnings will also rise, as will demand for VC debt.

"We continue to see growing demand for debt from venture growth stage companies and anticipate a strong finish for 2020, as well as robust momentum going into 2021." (TPVG Q3 '20 earnings release)

Disclosure: Long TPVG.

The Dividend Dog Catcher by Fredrik Arnold: It appears to me that the current market rally is a celebration before the fact. Masks, face shields, and social distancing practices may become permanent. But we are prepared. We've been at it for nearly year. These stocks will live well and prosper in the new milieu: Pfizer Inc (PFE); General Electric (GE); Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Disclosure: Long PFE, GE, and CSCO.

Wheel of Fortune by The Fortune Teller: There are many positions that have served us very well (=triple-digit total returns) in 2020, out of which here are three that we still find attractive. These are also the single companies that have received the most trading alerts we've given on Wheel of Fortune in 2020:

(CEQP.PR): A large/liquid series (71.3M preferred units outstanding), paying a fixed 9.25% rate, with no call date, still trading at a 15.6% discount to par. (CEQP) is generating significant DCF, with distribution coverage ratio of 1.9x, leverage of 4.1x, $450M in liquidity & no debt maturities until 2023. CEQP expects FY Adjusted EBITDA to exceed midpoint of its $520M-$570M guidance. WoF weighted TR: >350

(CLNY): A REIT that many hate due to the poor results that the four-year old merger between Colony & NorthStar entities has generated. Nonetheless, since early 2019 CLNY is in transition, shifting its portfolio from legacy office/hotel/healthcare into digital assets. Such a major shift is taking time (~60% of AuM are already digital), but it surely has served CLNY well during the pandemic. Marc Ganzi replacing Tom Barrack was another pivotal moment in the new CLNY’s digital era. WoF weighted TR: >250%

(HMLP)(HMLP.PA): A small-cap shipping player, operating Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs). The main risks here are the small fleet and a struggling parent company. However, the fleet is at ~100% usage for years, under long-term contracts, and operating income, net income $19.5M. Segment EBITDA, and DCF continue to show high resiliency. Q3 distribution coverage ratio was 1.24x.

Neither the common unit nor the preferred share are "insanely cheap" anymore, however they still offer a distribution & current yield of 12.2% and 8.4%, respectively. WoF weighted TR: >200%

Disclosure: Long - CEQP: Common Unit, Preferred Unit, Bonds; CLNY: Common Stock, Preferred Stocks, Bonds; HMLP: Common Unit, Preferred Unit.

The REIT Forum by Colorado Wealth Management Fund: I'll reference three picks. Each of these is a solid fit for long-term dividend-growth investors.

The first is AvalonBay Communities (AVB). AVB is one of the best apartment REITs with a rock-solid balance sheet and a great development pipeline. They offer investors a steady dividend while revenue grows with rental rates.

The second is American Tower (AMT). This is a REIT we recently added to our portfolio and expect to deliver great returns over the long term. Expect rapid growth in AFFO per share over the next five to 10 years, which should drive long-term value for shareholders.

The third is PS Business Parks (PSB). This industrial REIT (with some office and flex properties mixed in) keeps leverage very light and emphasizes safety. The company has virtually no debt outstanding, so they are in a great position to withstand any difficulty. Picking REITs with a strong defense is one of the most important techniques to winning over the long term.

Many high-yield investors had their portfolios so thoroughly destroyed in the pandemic that their portfolio has a "new normal." We aren't in that boat. Despite being in a sector that has a had a rough year, we're still up more than 10% year-to-date. If everything turns out ideally with the vaccine (and the new strains in South Africa and the United Kingdom don't create issues), investors may pile back into high-yield REITs to underperform the sector for another decade. The math is clear, an emphasis on REITs with stronger balance sheets and better ability to grow AFFO per share lead to superior returns over the last decade. It lead to dramatically superior returns in 2020. It won't work "every year" but it has worked far more often than not.

Disclosure: Long AVB, AMT, and PSB.

