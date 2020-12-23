Will SunPower ever be profitable? SunPower (SPWR), a company operating in the solar energy industry for the past 30 years, has not been profitable since 2015. Although the industry seems very simple, SunPower’s offerings were just not price competitive with conventional sources of energy or its competitors in the industry. However, the recent spin-off of Maxeon (MAXN) has created significant changes in SunPower’s operation that are visible in the Q3 earnings results. The new SunPower has a clear goal, is capital light and is operationally much more efficient than before. The shares of SunPower have risen+227% YTD, but I believe it is too fast too soon to put your bets on this company.

The pre-spin SunPower was a manufacturer of solar PV panels using polysilicon ingots as input raw materials and a solar energy systems provider to residential, commercial and power plant segments all over the world. In 2010, SunPower signed a 10-year supply agreement with Hemlock to procure polysilicon ingots at a specific price. Possibly, SunPower believed that market cost of polysilicon will rise in the long term. Unfortunately, this bet did not pan out and the long-term price trend for polysilicon is downwards. The combination of reducing input raw material cost and improved manufacturing technologies over the past 10 years has led to reduction in solar PV cells cost in the market.

While SunPower’s competitors were able to produce solar PV cells at market competitive rates, SunPower was stuck with high cost of raw materials and thus high cost of solar PV cells, thus making its products less competitive in the market. This has been the main cause why gross profit cannot even cover the operating expenses for the company since 2015.

The chart below shows a plot of non-GAAP gross margin overlaid on the chart above. Non-GAAP gross margin removes the effects of the above-market polysilicon rates paid by SunPower. It is evident that till 2015, the non-GAAP gross margins were more than the operating expenses of the company. The drop of non-GAAP gross margins below operating expenses since 2016 is due to the drop in solar PV module prices & expectation of a higher IRR from power plant projects, as per SunPower.

Since then, management is working hard towards improving operating efficiency by outsourcing installation to local contractors, thereby reducing fixed costs, and diversifying into other products such as solar storage, which has a much higher gross margin. Unfortunately, no amount of diversification or operating efficiency improvement have proved successful in overcoming the anchor they hooked by purchasing the 10-year polysilicon supply contract resulting in negative net income since 2015.

As per the CFO, the anchor has been released after the MAXEON spin-off and the legacy contract liabilities will no longer have an effect on SunPower’s financials. In any case, the contract was till Dec 31, 2020, so SunPower got released just half a year in advance. As shown above, management’s effort in reducing opex and improving gross margins have reduced the gap between them from 2017 to 2020. Removal of the legacy contract liabilities is equivalent to a slingshot and we should see a jump in the gross margins that should be enough to make the company’s core operations profitable. Early indications of this effect are visible in the results of Q3; gross margin is 13.5% in Q3 vs 6.12% in Q2 and opex is 12.73% in Q3 vs 16.83% in Q2. The opex for SunPower is helped by $1.9 M contribution for administrative services given to Maxeon as part of the separation agreement. This agreement is for a period of 12 months. The opex of 12.73% is calculated by removing these beneficial charges, thus representing true opex for SunPower post-spin. The data used to prepare the chart above represents only the post-spin SunPower.

In summary, it can be inferred that SunPower is at a great position in the market. The company’s operating efficiency is high, the cost of revenue will see a drop and SunPower will be competitive at the current solar PV cell rates, business model is vertically integrated providing high margin products and services such as solar system financing products and solar system storage solutions, and finally the company is regularly monetizing its residential leases using its Sunstrong JV to become a high cash generating asset. Disaggregating post-spin SunPower from legacy SunPower performance metrics, we can see that residential segment contributed approximately 80% (2019) of annual MW realized in SunPower’s business. So, now the question is whether the growth in residential solar energy systems is sustainable at the current solar energy system cost? In my opinion, current solar energy rates in the US do not provide enough economic incentive for a consumer to shift from conventional sources of electricity to a residential solar system.

The average cost of a 6kW solar energy system without storage including the federal tax credits in California is $11,877 or approximately $2/W. At the current conventional electricity rates of 21.2 3 c/kWH, a residential solar energy system can save $1800/year (as per SunPower design studio). This means a solar energy system will break even after 6.5 years.

As per SunPower, the market penetration of residential solar systems is 2% in North America and 9% in California, which has one of the highest electricity rates in USA. The map below gives a visual representation of the current energy rates in various US states as on September 2020. 6.5 years of breakeven is not an attractive incentive, especially when improvements in energy storage technology and solar PV manufacturing processes are continually bringing down the cost of residential solar energy systems. In the other states, where the conventional sources of electricity are much cheaper, the payback period is even higher. Stating the market penetration of residential solar energy systems in North America is 2% and thus it provides a huge growth opportunity is similar to stating that market penetration of room heaters is 2% in the Sahara Desert. The costs of residential solar energy systems barely justify the switch from conventional energy sources.

The proposition is quite profitable from SunPower’s perspective, but the economics of the deal do not justify growth in demand from existing home owners. The California solar mandate has come to rescue the residential business of SunPower and could provide a boost to its MW realized metric. However, this is just one state, and when new home buyers are forced to purchase solar energy systems, how many of them will be willing to opt for a premium product? Is the improvement in efficiency of SunPower panels proportional to the premium paid for them compared to normal mid-segment solar PV modules? All these doubts pose serious challenges for the growth of residential segment of SunPower.

As it stands today, SunPower needs to concentrate on high margin segments such as energy storage solutions to existing solar energy system owners, light commercial energy systems and large-scale power plants. Due to a lower cost of acquiring new customers and improved financing at lower cost of capital available from their partners, these segments are better suited to transition to net positive income. Strategically, SunPower is at a very critical juncture. The release of legacy liabilities, decline in opex, increasing demand due to the California solar mandate and introduction of high margin products and services are all opportunities that the management can leverage for exponential growth of SunPower. In their earning calls and investor days, the management has indicated that pushing energy storage solutions is a big positive for them, but how fast they are able to ramp up the attach rates is yet to be seen.

From an investor’s perspective, I will wait for SunPower’s Q4 2020 results to verify that the direction of progress shown in Q3 2020 is repeatable and sustainable. Key metrics to verify would be opex, gross margins and energy storage attach rates.

