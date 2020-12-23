Genmab (GMAB) is a European R&D behemoth located in Denmark, and this is a company whose monoclonal antibody development platform has spawned numerous collaborations, deals, development partnerships, clinical trials and INDs, and a few well-known medicines. The company is too vast to be covered in a single article. Since I have been following this company from even before its IPO but have never actually written about it, this is a basic overview article, to be followed by in-depth pieces as appropriate.

Genmab has a broad pipeline of drug candidates and 3 approved partnered products. These are daratumumab, marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma (MM); ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra by Novartis AG (NVS) for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and teprotumumab, approved as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. Besides Arzerra, which has lost some of its shine after Novartis pulled it off ex-US markets in 2018 owing to rising competition, the other two are blockbuster drugs in the billion-dollar range, from which Genmab earns considerable royalty income. DARZALEX, especially, made nearly $3bn in worldwide sales in 2019, from which Genmab gets 15-20% royalty. It (Faspro) is the first subcutaneously infusible CD38 injection approved in the US for MM. It is slowly getting approved for all lines of MM in the US and EU:

The company also has seven proprietary product candidates in clinical development: tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin (removed from pipeline), HexaBody-DR5/DR5, epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20), DuoBody-PD-L1x4‑1BB, DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB, and DuoHexaBody-CD37. Its self-owned pipeline looks like this:

Collaboration candidates:

Genmab began life as a small Danish company in 1998. In the 20 odd years of its existence, it has had an enormously successful run. In its latest Corporate Presentation, this is how they show it:

That is an outstanding record and reminds me of the heydays of companies like Amgen (AMGN). The company has four platforms for drug development, which are as follows:

Lead asset - tisotumab vedotin

Tisotumab vedotin (TV) is a fully human antibody drug conjugate or ADC targeting tissue factor in trials in solid tumors. Genmab has a 50-50 collaboration agreement with Seagen (SGEN). The molecule produced favorable topline results in a phase 2 trial in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and has a number of ongoing trials.

Cervical cancer commonly occurs in women, and global prevalence of more than half a million cases was there in 2018. Incidence rates in the US and Europe were 15,500 and 61,000 respectively in the same year. The recurrent, metastatic type has very poor prognosis and very few treatment options, with 5-year survival of 17% only. First-line treatment is usually Bevacizumab and doublet chemotherapy (paclitaxel and cisplatin or paclitaxel and topotecan), but there is significant relapse. Second-line therapies, frankly, usually do not work and are just provided in order to do something instead of nothing. They provide single digit response rates, and median survival is less than 8 months. Third line data is nearly non-existent, with approximately 60% patients not receiving third line, with available response rate of 3%. Pembrolizumab was recently approved in 2L setting, but even ORR at 14% is very low. Thus, there's high unmet need.

TV consists of a Tissue Factor (TF) - specific fully human mAb conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), a potent microtubule disrupting agent. TF is expressed across many solid tumors, and its presence shows poor clinical outcomes. TV delivers MMAE to TF - expressing cancer cells and induces cytotoxicity not only to that cell but also to nearby cells as well. In the phase 1/2 dose escalation study, the following effects were observed:

Results: Of the 55 patients, 51% had received ≥2 prior lines of treatment in the recurrent or metastatic setting; 67% had prior bevacizumab + doublet chemotherapy. Fifty-one percent of patients had squamous cell carcinoma. The most common grade 3/4 treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) were anemia (11%), fatigue (9%), and vomiting (7%). No grade 5 treatment-related AEs occurred. Investigator-assessed confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 24% [95% confidence interval (CI): 13%−37%]. Median duration of response (DOR) was 4.2 months (range: 1.0+−9.7); four patients responded for >8 months. The 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate was 29% (95% CI: 17%−43%). Independent review outcomes were comparable, with confirmed ORR of 22% (95% CI: 12%−35%), median DOR of 6.0 months (range: 1.0+−9.7), and 6-month PFS rate of 40% (95% CI: 24%−55%). Tissue factor expression was confirmed in most patients; no significant association with response was observed.

If we compare the data here with the brief discussion just before that, we can see that TV has done very well in a 2L setting where current standards have poor prognostic value. 40% of patients receive 2L treatment, so that is the target population of TV at present.

Epcoritamab available data

Epcoritamab is its next asset for which we have available data. It is a DuoBody drug combining CD3 and CD20 targeting which is in trials for B cell malignancies. The drug is being 50-50 co-developed with AbbVie (ABBV). A phase 3 trial for the subcutaneous version in DLBCL has been planned.

In the dose escalation study presented at ASH 2020, strong anti-tumor activity was observed.

3 of these patients had failed prior CAR-T treatment in DLBCL. Substantial single agent efficacy was observed, and therapy induced deep and rapid responses in this heavily pretreated population. Safety signals were mild to moderate.

Financials

Genmab has a market cap of $26bn and, at $40, is trading at 52-week highs. It has guidance of $1.5bn in revenues for 2020, with expenses of roughly $600mn, netting it an income of $900mn. DARZALEX accounts for nearly half of this and is a driver of recurring revenue growth. They also recognized nearly $750mn of upfront payment from AbbVie for their collaboration. They have a cash balance of nearly $2.75bn, giving them a lot of room for growth. The company has nearly no debt.

The company has multi-billion-dollar collaborations with a number of companies. It has a nearly $4bn deal with AbbVie. This is a 50/50 partnership across three clinical next-generation bispecific antibody product candidates (epcoritamab, DuoHexaBody-CD37, and DuoBody-CD3x5T4).

Recently, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which licensed the original formulation of DARZALEX from Genmab, and the SubQ technology from Halozyme, with which the SubQ version called Faspro is being made, scaled down on its royalty payments to Genmab, citing payments to be made to Halozyme. Also, in dispute is whether royalties should be paid after about 2030 when Genmab's daratumumab patents expire, or 2035, when Faspro's newly acquired patents expire. If the former, analysts fear that Genmab's valuation may be reduced by a quarter.

Bottom line

This is a vast company and I have barely covered the broad outlines. Much more in-depth coverage is needed to focus on the collaborations, the IP aspect, the individual assets, valuation and competitive landscape, and so on. But what has been covered is enough to form an initial opinion, and it is this: Genmab is a long-term-accumulate kind of stock. It will have ups and downs, but every down is an opportunity because its pipeline is never-ending. Its basic expertise is in antibody technology, which it has expanded to include bsAb (bi-specific mAb) and other variants and drug conjugates. These will continue to run through trials and come to the market, and eventually, we will have another DARZALEX level product. So there's really no end to it, and no long-term negatives in this well-managed company. Although current prices are high, if the stock falls on an adverse ruling in the JNJ case, I am buying because even DARZALEX is just one part of the Genmab story, and I am buying the entire story.