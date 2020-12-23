Source: Business Insider

The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. Shelter-in-place policies left millions of workers displaced, which hurt consumer spending. Pfizer (PFE) has a vaccine that is highly effective at treating COVID-19, which means the economy could reopen early next year. That has improved the outlook for cyclical names like Crane Company (CR). The company is a diversified manufacturer of industrial products whose primary end markets are oil & gas, power and chemical production.

Last quarter, Crane reported revenue of $735 million, down 5% Y/Y. The company appears well-diversified with no one division representing more than 38% of total revenue. Revenue from Payment & Merchandising rose 11% Y/Y, while each other segments experienced revenue declines.

Payment & Merchandising benefited from the acquisition of Cummins-Allison, a provider of coin, currency and check handling solutions, and ATMs. Sans Cummins-Allison, Payment & Merchandising revenue would have fallen in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The segment represented 38% of total revenue and could decline in Q4 from lower demand for payment and vending equipment due to the pandemic. The opposite is also true. It could be Crane's biggest gainer in 2021 after the economy reopens.

Fluid Handling revenue fell 9% due to a decline in broad-based demand related to knock-on effects of the coronavirus. The revenue decline was partially offset by an acquisition in the space. Fluid Handling could face headwinds until industrial production demonstrates sustained momentum. Aerospace & Electronics revenue fell 20% Y/Y. It was a tale of two narratives as revenue from military equipment and aftermarket sales rose 27% Y/Y, while revenue from the commercial segment fell 87%. General Electric (GE) recently took a scalpel to its aviation segment due to dismal global passenger demand. Crane could follow suit in order to offset headwinds in commercial aerospace.

Cost Takeouts Help Maintain Margins

Many industrial companies have cut costs to help offset declines to their top lines. Crane's margins were relatively stable, despite the decline in scale. Gross margin was 35%, flat versus that of the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $256 million, down about 8% Y/Y. Gross margin was likely aided by management's efforts to wring out costs:

"From a cost perspective, we are on track to modestly exceed our target of $100 million in gross realized cost savings in 2020. Based on our outlook today, we are appropriately balancing near term results with longer term investments to strengthen our competitive position and prepare us to outgrow in the eventual recovery. All strategic growth initiatives are still funded and we have reviewed all proposed reductions in force in great detail to ensure that we are protecting as many associates critical to our long-term success as possible even if we are not able to fully utilize them in the near-term."

SG&A costs were $169 million, up 1%, despite the decline in revenue. SG&A likely included noise related to acquisitions. Management could cut into these expenses as target companies become fully-integrated. The fallout was that EBITDA margin declined 200 basis points to 16%. EBITDA of $120 million fell 14% Y/Y. EBITDA margin could actually increase once the slide in revenue subsides. That scenario could materialize in the first half of 2021.

Ample Liquidity

It is important for cyclical names like Crane to maintain liquidity amid an uncertain economy. Crane has $545 million in cash, up from $394 million at year-end 2019. Working capital was $479 million, down from $583 million at year-end. Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of 2020 was $187 million, up from $120 million in the year earlier period. Capital expenditures year-to-date was $21 million, down from $51 million in the year earlier period. Crane has been squirreling away capital in case the economy treads water going forward. Positive cash flow will likely lead to rising liquidity later on.

Crane has an enterprise value of $5.2 billion and trades at 9x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation is likely based on trough earnings. As the economy reopens, Crane's revenue and earnings should grow, justifying its valuation multiple. Of note is that debt was $1.3 billion, up from $991 million in the year earlier period. Crane raised debt to shore up liquidity amid the pandemic. Debt still appears manageable at 2.3x EBITDA.

Conclusion

Crane is tethered to the economy, which should improve in the first half of 2021. However, Aerospace and Electronics could take longer to gain traction. I rate CR a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.