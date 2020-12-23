Valuation is healthy but given the company's product leadership and addressable market size, I believe there is still significant room for the stock to appreciate.

Introduction

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) is a company focused on providing bio-preservation and associated tools focused on the life sciences space. This includes core bio-preservation media for cell therapies, automated thawing tools, as well as storage (high capacity freezer storage) and cloud connected shipping containers. Even through COVID the company performed very well as seen in the stock performance below

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

Looking at the company's most recent quarterly financials, we see signs of significant acceleration of growth even through the pandemic. From a revenues perspective, total revenues of $11.3 million was up nearly 71% year on year. Operating losses did increase as the company continued to invest in the business versus focusing on profitability. Given the company's strong M&A strategy including the $30 million acquisition of SciSafe in October, there may be a need for additional dilutive capital raises to fund this strategy.

My overall bullishness on the company is due to the strong industry drivers in cell and regenerative therapies. As an example, there are over one thousand such clinical trials currently underway. Although not all will be eventually be FDA approved, I believe this demonstrates the significant industry interest in this space that will drive increasing demand for the company's products.

The company also has extensive product differentiation with the company having a well-diversified product portfolio covering everything from preservation media, to shipping, to storage, to biostorage. This is alongside extensive customer validation with numerous leading companies currently using the company's products. These companies include Kite Pharma, Editas Medicine, Celgene, and Novartis.

The company's core storage media platform called HypoThermosol is a novel serum-free product that allows for safe, multi-day storage and transport of sensitive cell therapies. Alongside this, the company offers the CryoStor Freeze Media platform which allows the company to offer clients a product that reduces molecular cell stress during the freezing and thawing process. This in turn increases cell viability and the efficacy of therapies using this particular CryoStor product. One of the major problems of cell therapy is how to transport them while maintaining the efficacy of the therapies. The company solves a major pain point in this regard and is what drives the strong industry uptake of the company's solutions.

Risks

One of the key risks is competition whether it be from companies focused on the cold chain logistics space such as Cryoport or from the company's own customers. This is because many of the companies that BioLife targets are quite large and include Celgene and Novartis, which have the resources to develop their own solutions. However, I believe that the company's solution is differentiated enough that it will be tough for competitors to replicate. Because of this, I believe that the company has sufficient runway to grow even in the current market size.

Additionally, continued COVID related disruptions may delay clinical trails. This in turn will cause a negative headwind on demand for the company's products. Although likely temporary in nature, it may cause a short-term drop in the company's stock price.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company is a leader in the biopreservation and transportation space for cell therapies with significant market traction and adoption. This is still a nascent market so the overall market capitalization of the company is still small. However, with the growth in the cell therapy market with numerous recent approvals, I believe that the company has a long runway for growth.

The company has performed well even through COVID with strong year on year growth. On the valuation front, even though the company is trading at 31x revenues, I believe this is appropriate given the strong growth the company has achieved, the company's market leadership, and large addressable market. This valuation makes sense because it is on par with other high growth software companies out there. Although the company is not a software company per se, its high growth margins, sticky customer base, and high growth make those companies a better comparison versus similar companies that are slower growing in the life sciences tools space. As an example, DataDog which is growing 61% year on year is valued at nearly 40x revenues. Given the company's strong growth rate and differentiation, I believe that the company will likely be able to re-rate to a 40x multiple in the near-term. This presents a nearly 29% upside from these levels and is why I am bullish on the stock.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.