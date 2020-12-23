Starbucks (SBUX) recently hosted a virtual investor day in which the management team reaffirmed its strategic ambitions and updated its financial targets. Such event is generally held every two years. Overall, the presentation was reassuring and confirms our positive stance on the company.

NB: The fiscal year ends at the end of September.

Strategy

Starbucks will keep focusing and investing into its core US and Chinese markets by enhancing its digital platform and delivery capabilities and pursuing beverage innovations. Besides, the company also wants to strengthen and further expand its retail business through its partnerships with Nestle and Pepsi in order to increase its "at home" presence in which the group is currently underexposed. Finally, the company is also considering licensing some non-core markets.

Financial targets

Overall, most financial targets have been slightly upgraded. Starbucks expects that the business will recover by the end of FY 2022. For that reason, long-term targets will come into effect from FY 2023 as short-term results will be much stronger. Revenue growth is expected to grow 8%/10% (7%/9% previously), driven by 4%/5% same-store sales growth (3%/4% previously) and 6% store growth (6%/7% previously). The company guides for 18%/19% operating margin (17%/18% previously) which should translate into 9%/11% operating income growth. EPS should grow 10%/12% per year (at least 10% previously), thanks to the benefit of share count reduction which adds one incremental percentage point of EPS growth.

Unit growth

The number of stores should grow by ~6% annually from FY 2022 to FY 2024. This target has been the only one below prior guidance as it becomes more difficult to grow from a larger base. In details, US store count is expected to grow by ~3% annually (3%/4% previously) while Chinese net unit growth rate is expected to be in the low-teens (mid-teens previously).

Some investors could be worried that Starbucks faces declining growth opportunities. However, the company has also mentioned its long growth runway and introduced a long-term store openings target. Starbucks wants to reach 55,000 stores and be present in ~100 markets by FY 2030. This compares to an existing store base of 33,000 stores in 83 countries (in FY 2020). This target implies 2,200 net new stores per year for the next 10 years, which is equivalent to a ~5% CAGR for the decade.

In addition to an increase in the number of stores, Starbucks is going to remodel its US store portfolio. Given that roughly 80% of sales were already on-the-go before the COVID-19 outbreak, Starbucks wants to increase its exposure to drive-thru and pickup locations to nearly 45% of the US portfolio by FY 2023 (vs. 10% in FY 2020). In order to reach that goal, the company will remodel several existing stores and most of new store openings (80% of the total new openings) will be based on a drive-thru and pick-up formats.

New store openings offer very attractive economics. According to the company, returns on investment approach 50% and 70% for US and Chinese new projects, respectively. These high returns are possible because initial investments are not inflated by capital-intensive kitchen investments while the company's asset turnover (sales / total assets) is large and its profitability is strong because its beverage products are sold at high price points and do not require extensive advertising due to the strength of the Starbucks brand.

(Source: Starbucks 2020 Biennial Investor Day)

Same-Store-Sales growth

Same-store sales growth is expected to rebound strongly in FY 2021 and FY 2022 as the economic situation normalizes with the arrival of vaccines. After that, comp growth should stabilize. US and Chinese comps are expected to reach 4%/5% and 2%/4% from FY 2023 to FY 2024, respectively, which should translate to 4%/5% SSS growth at the group level. SSS growth targets are one percentage point higher than the prior guidance as the management team is more confident in its recent investments. Remember that before the COVID-19 outbreak, comps were improving as the company's investments were paying off. Besides, the pandemic offered Starbucks the opportunity to gain market share as the company was able to serve customers through drive-thru locations and digital applications while smaller competitors couldn't.

Going forward, SSS growth will mainly be the result of an increasing customer digital engagement and menu innovation. Digital has been a key focus for management for years as the company tried to increase the number of interaction points with customers, especially the more loyal customers. This focus and related-investments have allowed Starbucks to grow significantly the number of customers joining the Starbucks Rewards program. This program is really interesting for the company because Starbucks Rewards members spend roughly three to four times more than traditional customers (They generate approximately 50% of total revenues, with almost 25% of transactions coming from mobile).

The company mentioned that US 90-day active members have increased by 10% year-on-year to 19.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter FY 2020 (Chinese active members reach 13.5M, a 35% quarterly increase). This figure compares to the ~75 million addressable US customer base that visit Starbucks coffee stores. Given the significant uptick in visits and total spends from program members, a continuous focus on conversion should support SSS growth.

Beverage innovation is the second key comp growth driver. For instance, cold beverages have soared by 45% in the last four years, accounting now for 60% of total beverages. Given the attraction for cold beverages, the company continues to innovate as they introduce a new shaken iced espresso drink that will be launched in spring 2021. Moreover, the company will also add oat milk to its existing plant-based offerings, further expanding the premium plant-based offerings. While the cold beverage offering allows Starbucks to capture more customers, especially during summer time, planted-based premium options allow to boost tickets at the same time that it pleases more health-concerned customers.

Revenue growth

According to Euromonitor, the coffee market should grow at a 5%/6% CAGR over the period 2019/2023. Starbucks believes that they should outgrow the coffee market because of its strong brand and its ability to gain market share.

Starbucks expects that the coffee market will recover and reach its pre-COVID level by FY 2023. Enterprise revenue growth is expected to be around 8%/10% annually, up one percentage point from the previous guidance thanks to stronger comparable sales. The retail business (accounting for ~90% of the business) should grow between 8% and 10% while the channel development business (accounting for less than 10% of sales) is expected to grow 5%/6% per year.

Margin

FY 2021 operating margin is expected to be between 16% and 17% as the business has not fully recovered. By FY 2022, operating margin target has been upgraded from 17%/18% to 18%/19%. The company expects that margins will gradually move upwards between FY 2022 and 2024 as operating leverage kicks-in (positive SSS growth) and the store-mix improves (more drive-thru stores). Thanks to margin improvement, operating income will grow by one percentage point faster than topline growth, thus operating income growth should be around 9%/11%.

Margin improvement is the result of store remodeling, positive operating leverage, supply chain and general & administrative cost savings which are somehow offset by higher wages and benefits and technology investments. We like the fact that the company decided to keep investing into its workforce and its digital platform as we believe they are key to the long-term success of the company.

Store productivity is expected to be the key driver of margin improvement as the company is going to remodel its under-performing stores in order to transform them in drive-thru stores which are smaller stores (lower fixed costs) but generate high-volume. Besides, capital investments are lower for drive-thru locations as they are smaller stores and located in suburb areas, which should even further improve the company's return on invested capital.

(Source: Starbucks 2020 Biennial Investor Day)

EPS

EPS growth benefits from one extra percentage point resulting from share repurchases. As a result, EPS growth is expected to be 10%/12% while the prior guidance was at least 10%. Given that the company valuation has increased over the last two years, the management team considers that share buybacks will boost EPS by approximately 1% (2% previously). The company's capital allocation aims to invest in priority into the business as returns on capital are very attractive. Then, it allocates roughly half of its earnings to pay a dividend and spend the remaining cash in share buyback.

Licensing

Starbucks has operations in 83 markets in which 90% of them are licensed. The company talked about refranchising some of these non-core markets like they have done in the past. Such transaction will most likely be welcomed by investors as the company will receive upfront payment, reduce its capital intensity and improve margins, which should also support higher valuation multiples. According to the company, ROIC will improve to 30%, operating margin will reach 20% and EPS growth will be around 10%. However, such transaction would not take place before FY 2023. Starbucks expects to add roughly 2,000 additional stores by FY 2023.

Valuation

Starbucks is a great business but current valuation does not provide an attractive entry point. We try to estimate what could be the upside based on the low-end and high-end of the company guidance. We believe that generating an annual return comprised between 7% and 10% (including dividend) for the next 5 years is possible if the P/E multiple remains elevated over the period (around 30x). A more conservative approach is to consider an exit P/E of 25x, which is more closely aligned with its historical average. Such scenario leads to an IRR comprised between 3% and 6%.

(Source: Starbucks 2020 Biennial Investor Day)

Conclusion

The investor day slightly reinforces our positive view on the company. At the same time, share price has risen to a point that prevents us to be aggressive buyers. However, our long-term approach suggests that we maintain Starbucks in our portfolio as the company's long-term prospects are still attractive and the investment can still deliver decent returns if valuation multiples remain inflated. We believe that the company could surprise on the upside given its strong track-record and potential licensing deals (higher shareholder returns and supportive for higher valuation multiples). Nevertheless, we do not have a sufficient margin of safety to add to our existing position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.