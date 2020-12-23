4 Key Challenges For Growth Investors In 2021

Investors should prepare themselves for periods of underperformance balanced against strong long-term returns in markets that are still early.

Picking sectors and trends that will endure, and keeping a very long-term view on companies well positioned in these areas should pay dividends.

It has been a banner year for growth investing in 2020.

The investing landscape has been dominated this year by star growth managers like Cathie Wood. Wood's Ark Invest Funds, which invest in innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW), Genomics (ARKG), and Fintech (ARKF), have enjoyed exceptional performance returns greater than 100% in many cases.

The Sustainable Growth Marketplace service which I run has been fortunate to be similarly leveraged to these types of trends.

While the rewards in 2020 have been rich, 2021 may not be such an easy year. There are four key challenges for growth investors to navigate as we head into 2021.

Challenge #1 Avoiding Irrational Exuberance

I have been watching with great interest the recent performance of IPOs. A number have hit the market and have skyrocketed, in many cases doubling within the first few weeks listing. The list of offenders is fairly long and includes businesses like Snowflake (SNOW), Palantir (PLTR), DoorDash (DASH), AirbnB (ABNB) and C3 AI (AI), just to name a few.

The quality of these respective businesses are fairly varied in my opinion, and the hot performance of some of the stocks have made it difficult for a value-minded growth investor like me to participate, even in the ones where I may have wanted to.

That notwithstanding, what I’ve been particularly perplexed by is that these businesses are typically brought to market by very sharp, sophisticated venture capital investors in partnership with seasoned owners who have a very good sense of private market valuations and can assess well what these businesses are worth near term and longer term.

DoorDash and Airbnb venture capital investors include Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Andreesen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins which between them have IPOd businesses valued in the trillions of dollars. These aren’t the type of sophisticated investors who leave meaningful dollars on the table, certainly not to the tune of tens of billions of dollars.

It should make retail and institutional investors who have bought these IPOs at market prices relatively cautious that the sophisticated venture investors are seemingly leaving billions of dollars on the table.

The precipitous price to sales ratio of some of these new issues would seem to back this up. Either the venture-capital community are now happy leaving significant dollars on the table or there's an element of irrational exuberance in certain sections of the market.

I find the advise from Warren Buffett's to "keep one’s head while others around them are losing theirs" to be particularly timely at this juncture.

As we exit a red-hot 2020, some of this exuberance may come home to roost in 2021.

Challenge #2 Being data driven instead of narrative driven

It seems that when markets are hot and stock prices run high, we typically get a lot of narratives that look to justify price action in certain names. These narratives haves meaningfully increased in 2020.

It’s been interesting to hear breathless references to some stock that has doubled justified as being the next Amazon (AMZN), or the next Tesla (TSLA) to somehow provide a way to justify the hype.

I think it's sometimes lost on people that Amazon and Tesla are very unique businesses with significant entrenched competitive advantages that have been built over many years. Amazon for instance has built up market dominance in not one but two fast-growing markets over 20 years. Taking some time to step back and read the data before jumping to these types of conclusions is going to be more important to investors now than possibly any time over the last few years.

Being data driven applies not only in respect of not paying up for something that has shot up. It also applies with respect to staying the course for other promising investments that still haven't run their course. I have personally owned a very promising e-commerce and digital payments business in Latin America called Mercadolibre (MELI) for the last five years, which has returned more than 11x my invested capital.

This business has been an underdog surrounded by heavyweights such as Amazon and Alibaba (BABA) in the markets of Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. I can’t count the number of times that misleading narratives of a fear of Amazon's dominance have been pedaled to justify exiting this business, when the data has consistently suggested something quite to the contrary.

Source: Similarweb.com (Mercadolibre vs Amazon, Brazil market)

I’ve been fortunate to hang on regardless while no doubt countless other investors have exited on narrative driven by fears of competition. During this time, Mercadolibre has not only managed to maintain e-commerce dominance, it also built up an arguably more promising digital payments business which has little to no competition in its core market. Being data driven rather than narrative driven can help growth investors walk away with these types of insights.

Challenge # 3 Being able to look 10 years ahead

I personally find this one of the most challenging aspects of investing in growth. The only way to attain very large returns on invested capital is to really let these growth oriented businesses run their course and be prepared to hold them over for very long periods of time, 10 years or more. That can lead to life changing returns.

In order to be able to do that, it’s very important to have a view of how a market evolves over that period of time and what a particular business' place in that market will be over that time period. I believe that Cathy Wood of Ark Invest is one particular investor who does this really well, and I find many similarities in the types of businesses Ark likes to invest in.

Her audacious targets on Tesla given several years ago about what the share price would look like in five or 10 years and how the market will evolve in that time have been very informative. Now Tesla's future may not exactly transpire in this way, but it’s that kind of foresight that will help Ark create sizable dominant positions that are many multiples of invested capital, assuming that they can get several of these calls right.

Growth investors will need to orient their mindset toward what trends will have long-term staying power and what cloud computing, digital healthcare, cyber security, digital payments, in home exercise technology and video communications will look like over a long term period, as some of these trends potentially slow and reverse in 2021.

I personally don’t believe that the acceleration of in home exercise will continue at current rates, which may raise some questions for stocks such as Peloton (PTON). I also believe that while decentralized work is here to stay, that people are fatigued by video which could raise interesting questions for the outlook for Zoom (ZM) over the next few years.

Conversely, looking 10 years ahead, I believe that we have barely started to scratch the surface of cloud computing, digital health and digital payments and that these industries will be many times larger than what they are today, raising intriguing prospects for businesses like CrowdStrike (CRWD) which are securing the end points which access the cloud and network resources, or businesses like Teladoc (TDOC) which enable digital health and Mercadolibre (MELI).

Your list of key trends and likely winners may be different than mine, but being able to look 10 years ahead as to what the future of these industries will look like and the prospects for the players within them will help eliminate businesses with no staying power, identify new prospects and even prevent selling up prematurely and cheating yourself out of long term wealth creators.

Challenge #4: Tolerating Periods of Under Performance

Many newer growth investors will face the challenge of going from the environment where stocks have doubled and tripled over the course of 2020 to a more normalized environment where strongly growing businesses may only return 15%-20% or less in 2021.

This is likely to test patience and create frustration with the relative lack of pace of gains compared to 2020. Searching for that next home run will likely create shifts in individual investor strategy and prompt changing tact toward potentially deep value bargains and sectors like airlines, hotels and travel stocks, mall REITs and other deep value areas which should rip higher through next year.

The question growth investors will need to ask themselves is whether they can be content with singles and doubles instead of home runs through 2021 and suffer slower returns and even short term under performance with a view to riding potentially decade long trends and an upswing of growth over an extended period of time.

A related question is whether a faster one time uplift in secularly challenged industries is worth the trade off against longer-term gains of secular growers. Again, the answer to this question is likely to be a very personal one and vary from investor to investor, but in the process of trying to time returns in the market and switch from growth to beaten-down businesses, it may be useful to keep an eye on the long-term prize.

Concluding Thoughts

2020 was arguably an historic year for investing in digital innovation and growth oriented strategies. The returns that have been booked this year would be representative of returns that would only be earned over a five-year period or more in typical markets.

In my view, these types of returns will not be earned so easily over the course of the next few years. In particular 2021 is likely to pose some very specific challenges to growth oriented investors. However being mindful of these and being appropriately prepared may still ensure some good longer-term rewards.

If you are interested in uncovering other sustainable high growth prospects please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Methodology based on the publicly tracked Project $1M, which has delivered 25% pa, over 5 years, well clear of the S&P.

Unearthed multiple 4 bagger and 3 bagger stocks in 2020.

stocks in 2020. Emerging Leader, Venture Portfolios which have returned over 100%+ p.a since inception



which have Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN, BABA, TDOC, CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.