An investor still interested in DNP might consider DUC and the potential merger that has been announced.

The valuation of DNP has come down, but it's still not looking like the greatest value.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

In a recent screening for funds with the lowest 1-year z-score, I came across DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). What is interesting about DNP is that for most investors familiar with closed-end funds, it continually comes to the top of the list for the fund with the largest premium. The real draw for most investors here is that DNP is one of the most steady monthly payers we have in the CEF space. Instead of most funds that perpetually trade at discounts - this fund perpetually trades at premiums.

(Source - CEFConnect)

In the last couple of days, this has come down significantly to a z-score of -0.31. This happened primarily as NAV declined and the share price has stayed relatively flat.

The fund is really simple too when you break it down, they are basically your typical utility-focused fund. From their website, "is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that first offered its common stock to the public in January 1987. The Fund's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective."

They attempt to achieve this "by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. The Fund's investment strategies have been developed to take advantage of the income and growth characteristics, and historical performances of securities of companies in the public utilities industry. "

They also stipulate a couple of other conditions; "more than 65% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in securities of public utility companies engaged in the production, transmission or distribution of electric energy, gas or telephone services." And, "the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets (valued at the time of investment) in securities of companies engaged principally in any one industry other than the public utilities industry, nor have more than 20% invested in foreign issuers."

Essentially, this results in the fund being mostly exposed to U.S. focused utility companies. The types of companies that can provide regular and steady cash flows. Ultimately, this translates into DNP being able to pay out regular and steady cash to investors.

For any income investor, such as myself, I'm a sucker for owning a good utility company - even better when it is a diversified pool of utilities that pay me monthly!

About The Fund

The fund being around since 1987 means it is no stranger to various types of economic conditions. Connie Luecke has 30-years plus of investing experience. She joined Duff & Phelps in 1992. She is the Senior Portfolio Manager for DNP, along with Kyle West as the co-Portfolio Manager.

The fund is sizeable at almost $3.78 billion in managed assets. They do utilize leverage, with a leverage ratio of 26.37%. They operate leverage through both borrowings, senior notes and a mandatory redeemable preferred share.

One thing to note here is that the senior notes are fixed-rate. They were issued in 2016, presumably when it appeared that interest rates were going to climb. As we know, those increased rates didn't last and we are back in the 0% target range. Though since they were issued in 2016, the interest is still minimal. It was two series, an A and B, the rates are 2.76% on $100 million and 3% on $200 million. So, relatively speaking, it isn't the best interest rates we have seen on borrowings - but it isn't the worst either.

The mandatory redeemable preferred shares are the ones with floating rates. This is interesting in itself as we typically see most financing in CEFs the other way around. The rates as of April 30th, 2020 were anywhere from 3.38% and 4.63%.

The borrowings the fund utilizes are just your vanilla borrowings though, a LIBOR plus 0.85% rate.

The fund's expense ratio is rather reasonable at 1%. When including leverage this comes to 2.08%.

Merger

As my curiosity was piquing in this fund, Stanford Chemist released his latest Weekly Roundup. In it, he noted the news event about the merger between DNP and Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC). So, a large fund is about to get a little larger. Though relatively speaking, DUC is around $370 million in assets, so larger but not doubling or anything.

This will result in DNP being the surviving fund and ticker. The fund will also continue with its investment policy and objective. DUC and DNP were quite similar anyway, but had a greater emphasis on bonds and even allowed positions in MBS and ABSs holdings. Though it still holds plenty of exposure to utilities and other infrastructure.

Since DNP is trading at quite a lofty premium, this was met with a quick surge in price for DUC. However, DUC still only trades at a modest premium of 3.12%.

Valuation - Premium Dipped, But Is Heading Higher

To revert back to what initially drew my attention to DNP, the z-score being one of the most negative in the CEF space at this time. The 1-year z-score coming to -1.55 only a couple of days ago. This was second only to a John Hancock preferred fund, which Stanford Chemist did some coverage on recently.

That being said, the fund has moved up to a premium of 18.13% after NAV has declined and the share price has remained relatively flat. After the merger was announced, there was a small decline in the premium from roughly ~14% to that latest figure. At least that means the merger wouldn't appear to have been the main cause for a decline.

This is at a time when other utility funds in the space were actually trending towards higher premiums or staying relatively steady over the last several months. The other top utility funds; Reaves Utility Fund (UTG) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). UTF has actually come a considerable way and is trading at a premium now. UTG has been flirting with trading at both premiums and discounts lately.

Data by YCharts

The last 1-year average premium for the fund comes to 20.03%, which is why we are seeing a negative in the z-score in the first place. However, looking at the 5-year average - we are above the average of 15.20%. Which does indicate that the valuation might not be as attractive as it originally appears.

That being said, DNP is no stranger to trading at premiums - even at higher premiums than now at times. From its historical premium/discount chart, the fund has only ever briefly dipped into the discount range.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Over the longer-term, DNP has rewarded shareholders. Even after the latest March dip earlier this year, we are still looking at quite attractive total returns. That dip has sent DNP back to prices we were at before 2019 is all.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The primary attraction here though would be the distribution. Meaning that most investors won't really consider the total returns. However, the chart for total returns is included below for those curious. This shows what total returns would have been if you bought 5-years ago. Which, we can see the market sell-off in March would have taken a large chunk of that from investors.

Distribution - Steady Monthly

The distribution is what I am assuming is the primary driver behind the fund's continual premium. That being said, through the early 90's they wouldn't have had this to go on.

Since as far back as the charts at CEFConnect can go, the fund has paid a monthly distribution. Since about the mid-90's they have paid the same monthly rate of $0.065

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Though we don't just take a long history of paying the same dividend for its face value. We want to know that it is also sustainable and isn't regularly destroying NAV. In this case, the NAV distribution rate comes to 8.83% - which by itself is attractive but also not ridiculous by any means. For shareholders, this does work out to a distribution rate of 7.47%.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

As a hybrid fund that invests in both equities and bonds, we will see that capital gains make up a portion of their distribution. The latest NII coverage reported came to 26.12%.

This does lead to the discussion of them having assets in MLPs. As we know, MLPs pay out large portions of their distribution in the form of return of capital. That means DNP can also have distributions classified as ROC, without actually being destructive. ROC also isn't reflected in NII. That means the roughly $13 million in ROC could be considered and net distribution income or NDI might be more appropriate. In that case, NDI coverage comes to 37%.

The fund's continually premium allows them to sell shares through an at-the-market offering and the dividend reinvestment plan. This has also been a considerable contribution to growth in assets. Since they are selling them at above NAV, this is accretive to the NAV and beneficial for all shareholders.

Investors that are interested in automatically reinvesting in DNP, also have the benefit of doing so at a 5% discount to current market pricing when trading at a premium. This is the standard and is attractive for those that want to be quite hands-off in their reinvestments.

For the following two years, the fund has paid the fairly same breakdown as far as tax considerations are concerned.

(Source - Annual Report)

For greater clarification on the ROC; we can see that from 10/31/2018 to 10/31/2019 that NAV had increased for DNP. that means that none of the distribution classified as ROC would have been considered destructive. ROC is a tax term and not a term for evaluating performance!

Data by YCharts

Holdings - Heavy Equity Utilities

As I mentioned previously, utility investments are one of my favorite as an income investor. More so in the equity space as they have shown resilience in times of uncertainty and also can increase their dividends over time. DNP is mostly equities and mostly utilities, so it seems like an ideal solution. While they are still maintaining the flexibility to invest in bonds and related utility sectors like midstreams.

(Source - Fund Website)

Within their top ten, we see names that are quite familiar as we have exposure to them through several other investments. Yet a few are still not as common and that can be enough to entice some investors as being offset enough. Additionally, their exposure to bonds does still make them a bit different from UTG and UTF. UTF instead preferring some slight exposure to preferred holdings and UTG being almost all equity. Up until recently, UTG also didn't have much exposure to global investments but have included them now.

(Source - Fund Website)

The two positions that stick out the most as being fairly common in these types of funds is Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). CCI is a tower REIT and is quite popular as 5G build out becomes even more important for consumers. This company shows up in infrastructure and REIT funds quite regularly.

NEE shows up in a lot of different portfolios as well - mostly those in the utility and infrastructure space. Though I've also seen this name included in some diversified funds as well. NEE is a "leading clean energy" and renewable utility company. This company gets a lot of press due to its renewable focus, but also that it has been growing relatively fast compared to other utility companies.

Another name that we see in utility funds is XCEL Energy (XEL). XEL is a utility company that operates in both electric and natural gas utilities, with a greater focus on electric utility. Like any utility company, they are also striving towards a more 'green' energy future. Their target is 100% carbon-free by 2050 and 80% less carbon by 2030. Though goals and reality can be two different things, the share price has still been rewarded with their initiatives though. Similar to NEE, they are being rewarded by the ESG momentum in investing. Both trouncing the last 10-year returns of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU).

Data by YCharts

One could even argue that XEL is the better value here with a PE ratio of 23.96 compared to NEE's 32.02%. To be safe, the fund holds both in their top ten.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it still doesn't appear like a fantastic time to be loading up on DNP, even at an attractive z-score we are at now. Though with their history, I'm not sure they offer very many buying opportunities at all. If anything, an investor interested in DNP might choose to invest via DUC. The risks would include that DUC performs worse until the merger is done or that for some reason shareholders block to merger and it never happens. The other risk is just general market risk, as we are near all-time highs in the broader market, one could argue that we are due for a correction more broadly speaking.

Even though DNP might not seem that attractive as a utility fund, I do understand the consistency that investors are looking for in a distribution. In that case, I don't believe you can beat DNP with stability in monthly distribution. There is no fund I know of that has the same consistency for as long. Partially because the fund was launched long ago, well before some of the other utility funds that we have available to us. It also wouldn't appear to be at risk for cutting the distribution at this time either, so that could be quite enticing to some shareholders on the fence about buying in now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG, UTF, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 8th, 2020.