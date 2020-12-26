Give Now: Top U.S. Food Charities And Corporate Charitable Donors

"Millions of Americans are struggling mightily. Nine million fewer people are employed than a year ago. Others are coping with big medical bills. Many small businesses have closed or may soon. State and local governments are planning deep cuts." (NY TIMES)

Feeding America says that traffic at its food banks is up 60% in 2020, with long lines of cars inching forward toward some badly needed food.

In this year of all years, those of us who were fortunate enough not to get crushed, damaged, or thrown to the curb by the pandemic should try to help those who weren't so fortunate.

While it's too soon to gauge the final results for corporate donations in 2020, "corporate giving in 2019 increased to $21.09 billion—a 13.4% increase from 2018." (nptrust.org)

$21 billion sounds like a lot, but those corporate donations were only ~5% of the total $450 billion donated in 2019. The biggest charitable donations were made by individuals, as usual, who gave $310B, 69% of the total.

Matching Workplace Programs:

65% of Fortune 500 corporations have matching workplace donations programs in place.

For example, every Bank of America (BAC) employee is eligible to request up to $5,000 per year in matching gift funds to nearly any organization. BAC's matching gift program will match donations made to nonprofit organizations up until March 15th of the following year.

Since 1954, General Electric (GE) has been known as one of the top companies that donates to nonprofits. While GE initially only matched employee donations to colleges and universities, the company has expanded its match program to include nearly all nonprofits.

Alphabet aka Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) matches between $50 to $12,000 in donations per employee each year.

One of the highlights of Google’s match program is that the company not only matches personal donations to nonprofit organizations, but also matches money employees personally raise for charitable events that they actively participate in.

Other corporations with matching workplace donation programs include BP (BP), Chevron (CVX), and Microsoft (MSFT), to mention just a few. Many of them also have volunteer matching programs.

Other publicly-traded US corporations with a history of making large charitable donations are:

Gilead Sciences (GILD), which was the top corporate donor in 2017, donating $388 million, which was 2.9% of its profit. It generally gives cash grants to health-related projects, such as the nonprofit Liver Foundation.

Wells Fargo (WFC) came in second for 2017 giving, donating $287 million in cash of its $27.4 billion pretax profit, or 1%. Highlights of the company's charitable efforts included $28 million donated to veterans and military service members, $45 million in down-payment assistance and other home-buying resource through NeighborWorks, and $10.6 million to the American Red Cross.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) gave $280 million in cash to charity in 2017. That's 2.5% of its $11.1 billion pretax profit.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) donated $250 million in cash to philanthropic causes in 2017 — 0.7% of its $35.9 billion pretax profit.

Top US Charities Rated:

The Charity Navigator site does a good job of helping you find charities that match your goals, and moreover a good job of identifying efficient charities, i.e., those which use the highest percentage of their donations on their end mission.

Here's a look at Feeding America on that site, which shows that 96.9% of its expenses went to food procurement. You also can browse historical ratings - this charity has received nine consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator.

(CharityNavigator.org)

Direct Relief is another large, highly-rated charity organization. It has received 10 consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator, with a perfect score of 100:

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Nongovernmental, nonsectarian, and not-for-profit, Direct Relief provides assistance to people and communities without regard to politics, religion, ethnic identities or ability to pay.

Regional Charities:

The Charity Navigator site has a large, searchable database, which can help you to find regional charities closer to home - it also can be sorted by state.

This Regional Food Banks link has a list of more than 200 regional US food bank charities, with efficiency ratings and details for their programs.

There also are charity organizations which provide necessities such as clothing and necessities/household goods, in addition to groceries and counseling to families.

The GOOD+ Foundation, founded in 2001 by Jessica Seinfeld, (yes, she's married to Jerry), "partners with a national network of leading programs to break the cycle of family poverty through the power of donated children's products and life-changing family services."

Like Direct Relief and Feeding America, Good+ Foundation has a long history of efficiency - with over 90% of total expenses spent on the programs and services it delivers:

Summary:

We hope that you'll find the links in this article a useful aid to your charitable giving. If there was ever a year for giving back to the community, this is it. All proceeds from this article will be donated to charity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.