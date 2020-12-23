The stock trades at an appealing value of ~9x EV/S with a 40% growth rate.

The SPAC landscape continues to constantly change with new deals on a nearly daily basis. The latest deal involves the Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) SPAC acquiring WM Holding Company, LLC, well known operator of Weedmaps. As with a lot of recent business combinations in the SPAC space, the deal offers a compelling valuation for a fast growing business not readily available in the typical IPO process.

Image Source: Weedmaps website

Attractive Deal

The business combination provides an attractive deal considering small retail investors get the opportunity to acquire Weedmaps and a SaaS software provider in their growth phase. The company provides an online listing for cannabis sales, but more importantly, the WM Business portion offers a comprehensive suite of software services for cannabis retailers and brands.

These business clients spend thousands of dollars in monthly fees for the services offered by WM. In total, the company lists over 10 million MAUs and 18,000 business listings with 4,000 subscription clients generating $160 million in revenue this year.

The company only operates in a fraction of the cannabis markets which is just a small fraction of the entire country. Weedmaps estimates that current cannabis retail licenses are only 8,000 and the country needs to reach 100,000 licenses to match the current penetration in line with alcohol. All of this growth in licenses will provide new customers for WM.

WM Business continues to build a suite of SaaS solution for these retailers. The company plans to release CRM, Loyalty and Premium Analytics solutions in 2021.

Source: Silver Spike/Weedmaps presentation

The stock deal values the company at an EV of $1.4 billion based on a $100 million cash balance. WM Holding is currently valued by the market at an EV of $1.85 billion with the stock trading at $13 now.

Source: Silver Spike/Weedmaps presentation

The business doesn't lack for competition. Leafly is a tough competitor in the cannabis space and traditional retail solution providers such as Shopify (SHOP), Yelp (YELP) and others will attempt to capture portions of the cannabis market.

Bright Future

Due to the above mentioned factors, WM has tons of growth opportunities via state level approvals along with states expanding to recreational cannabis. In fact, the company still generates 50% of revenues from California.

Weedmaps has tons of catalysts beyond 2020, especially after the company cut non-licensed accounts at the start of 2020. The company cut $29 million in revenues heading into this year, yet the SaaS software company plans to grow revenues to $160 million for the year, up from the $115 million adjusted revenue total for 2019.

The company projects 2023 revenues jumping to $440 million. Importantly for the cannabis space, adjusted EBITDA will reach $130 million for 30% margins.

Source: Silver Spike/Weedmaps presentation

These numbers are intriguing considering no assumptions for new state approvals in the next few years. WM is one of the few companies that would benefit from states removing license restrictions similar to how Oklahoma has an estimated retail store for every 2,000 people.

Most of the multi-state operator stocks that proliferate the cannabis investment discussion in the U.S. benefit from limited license states. These MSOs haven't generally entered states such as Oregon and Oklahoma with unlimited licenses.

As with any other SPAC, the company isn't guaranteed to hit these lofty revenue totals. Most companies don't even provide financial targets beyond the next year, much less three years out.

Another risk is the ongoing Department of Justice investigation detailed by MJB Daily. The probe into unlicensed cannabis retailers advertising on the WM platform prior to 2020 doesn't impact existing business, but the outcome of the lawsuit is unknown.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that WM is a very intriguing investment opportunity in the domestic cannabis space. The stock will offer a scarcity value and any ability to hit the above financial targets will make the stock far more valuable.

Investors should be aware of the risk in the SPAC space, especially with one under a DOJ investigation, but the owner of Weedmaps is a Buy here before the rest of the market discovers the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.