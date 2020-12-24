All I Want For Christmas Are A Few Good REITs

We propose overweighting the most defensive REITs with the lowest leverage and with longer term lease contracts (net lease, MOBs, hospital, Industrial, data centers etc.).

Are you all done with your Christmas shopping?

I certainly hope so for your sake. If you’re online-only buying this year, you might very well be past your Amazon Prime-members arrival date. (This being 2020 and all.)

And let’s face it: In-store shopping can be extremely hit or miss even when every store is open. (Which, of course, is not the case.)

If you’re considering clothes as a last-minute purchase, retailers may or may not have the right styles, sizes, or colors you know you need to be on the lookout for. As for entertainment, you might already have missed the best deals – leaving you stuck between spending more money than you’d like or buying something less appealing than you’d like.

And if you’re searching for something along the specialty lines, then you’re really on your own.

That leaves you with cologne or perfume, depending on the gift-getter’s gender. Maybe a gift basket or a gift card? Definitely something that says: I waited until the last minute to get you something.

Which may or may not go over well with the loved one you have in mind. If it’s a teenager, a gift card might be perfect. If it’s a significant other? Well, you know them better than I do.

If they’re the reasonable sort who can appreciate the big picture though, then you no doubt know my suggestion already: Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are the gift that just keeps on giving long after the holiday is over.

Don’t Argue With a Diva

Perhaps that’s what Mariah Carey really meant when she sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” I understand the common concept that it’s actually about a love interest. But consider these lyrics:

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas.There is just one thing I need. I don’t care about the presents. Underneath the Christmas tree.“I just want you for my ownMore than you can ever know. Make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is you.”

I mean, how can that not be about REITs?

She’s obviously singing about something that lasts much longer than a mere sweater – no matter how well made – or gaming system (which will get overshadowed by the next big thing in short order)… or a fad item that everyone “has to have” this December, only to forget about within a matter of months.

So far, that sounds like a REIT – at least the kind I recommend – which is going to keep giving you payouts quarter in after quarter out. Maybe even month in and month out. And when you reinvest those dividends, it’s going to give you more back still.

Admittedly, these lines don’t fit so perfectly with my theory:

“‘Cause I just want you here tonightHolding onto me so tight. What more can I do? Baby, all I want for Christmas is you.”

Yet, clearly, Mariah herself is a little confused. Consider how she first says she won’t be asking Santa for anything. But then she beseeches him like this:

“Santa, won’t you bring me the one I really need? Won’t you please bring my baby to me?”

On the one hand, who can fully understand the mind of a diva. On the other, I rest my case that there’s room for interpretation.

Santa Baby, Slip a REIT or Two Under the Tree for Me

Even if my theory about “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is wrong – and, admittedly, it might be – many REITs are well worth singing songs about, as I think Eartha Kitt would agree. She very nearly predicted them when she sang “Santa Baby” in 1953 (seven years before their legalization).

In it, she asks for:

A sable (expensive outerwear)

A light-blue convertible

A yacht

A platinum mine

“Some decorations bought at Tiffany’s”

A ring – and not the kind you get on a phone.

Three of those entries could have been code for retail REITs, which sell expensive outerwear and sparkly things. Or perhaps the industrial REIT warehouse spaces where such items are often stores.

Likewise, Kitt might have been dreaming bigger than a single boat, imagining a whole dock’s worth, as in the marinas a REIT or two were buying up earlier this year.

After all, I’m sure she was a smart woman who understood how much yachts cost upfront, not to mention taxes, upkeep, and the like. It’s much more sensible to put money into the spaces where those vehicles are parked.

In that case, you collect your fair share of the “rent” along the way.

And while I have no reasonable explanation for the convertible (light blue or otherwise), how about this telling line:

“Santa, baby, and fill my stocking with a duplex and checks.”

If that doesn’t say “real estate investment trust” in big, flashy Christmas lights, then I don’t know what does.

So, taking my cue from Eartha Kitt and maybe Mariah Carey too, let’s discuss some really great gifts. They’re not too late to order just yet, especially with the recent selloff.

Make My REIT Wish Come True

Wee now, what REITs would I recommend for my loyal Seeking Alpha following of almost 92,000?

That’s a tough nut to crack (pun intended) since many of my followers are retirees and some are looking for instant gratification.

So I guess I’ll start with VICI Properties (VICI), a gaming REIT that was one of the largest IPOs in 2018. The company raised about $1.4 billion after its spin-off from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) (that emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017).

Back in June 2020 I explained that “the coronavirus could serve as the first "stress test" for the relatively new gaming REIT model. This black swan “pandemic” has certainly added risk and complexity to the niche net lease REIT platform, yet the asset class also could prove out the resiliency of the gaming rental streams that are likely to have a temporary impact over the long term.”

We’ve been buying VICI hand over fist since May (at $20.00) and shares have since returned +40% for our Cash Is King portfolio. In fact, VICI is one of our overall best picks during the pandemic, highlighted by the company’s 100% rent collection.

We believe VICI still as more room to run, as evidenced by the dividend success. The company recently raised the dividend by 11% (to $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized) and that was expected based on the Caesar/Eldorado merger and resulting higher rent.

Most importantly, VICI seems to be setting a standard of bumping its dividend once per year in the third quarter. (It only went public in February 2018.) This outsized dividend increase is driven by the strongest AFFO growth in the net lease sector.

Better yet, the company is staying true to maintaining one of the lowest payout ratios in its space, with a target of 75%. This then gives headroom to continue to grow its dividend, even in times of wider uncertainty.

VICI’s price to earnings growth, or PEG – the ratio of consensus AFFO growth versus AFFO multiple – is likely the lowest in the entire REIT sector at sub 1:1. That gives the company outsized growth potential against a still-reasonable AFFO multiple.

Its PEGY ratio (AFFO growth + yield versus AFFO yield) also is likely the lowest in the entire REIT sector, given outsized AFFO growth and a strong dividend yield (currently 5.1%).

Since the extraordinary price appreciation we have since moved VICI back to a buy, from a strong buy, but we’re holding true to the recommendation because of VICI’s outsized growth prospects in 2021, analysts forecast 14% earnings growth (based on AFFO) and that puts our projected total return in the range of 18% to 20%.

Our next pick is Highwoods Properties (HIW), a North Carolina-based office REIT that has an enviable track record of never cutting the dividend, through the “great recession” and the recent pandemic. In fact, HIW is the only office REIT that can boast such a dividend record, and that speaks volumes.

We also purchased HIW earlier this year, actually on the three different occasions, and the latest in early November at $20.77 per share. Shares are +31% since that time (our last purchase).

As I informed iREIT on Alpha members back in August, HIW is rated BBB by S&P and Baa2 by Moody’s. At the end of Q2-20 the company had $586 million of liquidity, which has since increased to over $600 million, following the receipt of proceeds in early July from the sale of two non-core properties in Memphis.”

We have always admired this office REIT for its financial discipline and consistent record of maintaining low leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio held steady at 4.9x, and the leverage ratio, including preferreds, is 36.8%).

Because of its southeastern footprint we consider HIW a prime-time pick during COVID-19, with exposure in Nashville (21%), Atlanta (19%), Raleigh (18%), Tampa (13%), Orlando (7%), Pittsburgh (8%), Richmond (6%), and Charlotte (4%).

On top of that, HIW has an interest in 1.2 million rentable square feet of office properties under development and approximately 225 acres of development land. Much of that pipeline has not been impacted by COVID-19 with projects underway in Raleigh and Nashville.

In Q3-20 HIW had solid performance, with healthy FFO per share of $.85 and in place cash rents that grew +5.2% which helped drive same-property cash NOI of 2.2%. As expected, occupancy dipped sequentially to 90.2%, driven predominantly by T-Mobile's lease expiration in Tampa, yet the company expects occupancy to hold firm around 90% in Q4-20.

HIW’s dividend is well covered, and it appears that the company will actually see strong FFO growth in 2020 (analysts estimate +8%). Shares now yield 4.9% and trade at a P/FFO multiple of 10.8x (compared with a five-year average of 14.4x).

We’re maintaining a buy based upon the strong fundamentals and defensive geographic footprint (southern US). We expect to see consistent growth in the range of 5% per year, which translates into annualized total return in the range of 15% to 20%.

Our final stocking stuffer pick is none other than Realty Income (O).

Who would have thought that I would close out this Christmas story with one of my largest holdings, but I’m always looking to nibble on this favored retirement REIT.

Recognizing the extreme margin of safety back in March, when O dropped below $48.00, we backed up the truck (referring to the Cash is King Portfolio) and since that time shares are up approximately 30%.

In a recent article I explained to iREIT on Alpha members that “one of the most important ways for me to determine whether or not to invest in a REIT, or any stock as far as that’s concerned, is to consider how good (or bad) a job management is doing. As many know, I spend countless hours interviewing key C-suite executives to ask all of the tough questions.”

I pointed out that “O (management team) has tremendous opportunity in Europe, where it launched its first investment around 20 months ago. Right now, it’s just a baby there.”

I added that “the European expansion has two important implications. One of the obvious, that the company is able to further diversify its geographic and tenant concentration, which reduces exposure to any one market or customer.

Second, debt capital is extremely cheap in Europe. The opportunities are ripe and plentiful. And the cap rates haven’t seen the kind of compression we’ve seen in the States in recent months.”

I also touched on O’s drugstore exposure explaining that “both CVS(CVS) and Walgreens (WBA), already have the brick-and-mortar footprint necessary to build out successful last-mile distribution networks. In fact, both operators already offer various prescription drug delivery options from their stores.” I added,

“CVS and Walgreens are vertically integrated and are a part of preferred networks, which positions them very favorably relative to Amazon. Both pharmacies are also playing a vital role in administering COVID vaccines across the country.”

I find O’s capital markets discipline to be superior, which is a reason that I scored the management team with an A+. I explained (in the same iREIT on Alpha article) that “by redeeming higher coupon notes early, the company took its refinancing risk in 2022 off the table.”

O’s newly issued notes have a weighted average effective yield to maturity of 1.48%, which is approximately 20 bps lower than the economic breakeven cost of around 1.7%. Thus, the company made the right corporate finance and risk management decision to “lock in” the all-time low debt cost for the next nine years-plus.

All of that to say that the ultimate sign of corporate strength is to see a company’s patten of dividend payments. As Josh Peters wrote, “A dividend payment is the ultimate sign of corporate strength” …as it “forces intense discipline on the management team.”

O is now trading at $60.93, below our Fair Value price of $61.75. Even with theater and gym exposure, O has managed to collect 93.6% of rent, and the investment pipeline remains robust that has resulted in increased acquisition guidance.

Analysts expect O to grow earnings by 4% to 5% per year. We are forecast share to return around 15% annually as the company continues to close the valuation gap (P/AFFO is 18x vs 5-year average of 20.x).

Another Day In REIT Paradise

I would like to thank you for reading and also for your interest in REIT investing. As I explained in my 2021 REIT Forecast (for iREIT on Alpha members),

“…in my 2021 REIT forecast, I will essentially be “doubling down on defense”, recognizing that quality earnings is the primary driver, and of course the margin of safety principle (buy cheap)…. We recommend an anchor and buoy approach to portfolio management that includes avoiding low quality where we see deteriorating fundamentals (i.e. retail) and instead focusing on the best growers where we expect upward earnings revisions. We propose overweighting the most defensive REITs with the lowest leverage and with longer term lease contracts (net lease, MOBs, hospital, Industrial, Data Centers etc..) as we expect these sectors to outperform and for individual stock picking to drive performance within other sectors.”

There you have it, and now with just a few days left in 2020, it’s time to reflect on the past, enjoy the present, and prepare for the future. If you haven’t done so yet, please become a real-time follower so you can get my daily blogs, titled “Another Day in REIT Paradise.”

Meanwhile, my recommendation for the single best song that I listen to almost daily while working out ay Anytime Fitness can be found here(a clue: An iconic British band that is also the theme of my Seeking Alpha blog).

Happy Holidays!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, VICI, HIW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.