My daughter is four years old and I bought this REIT as a Christmas present, she can cash them in when she turns 18.

I compare them all and nail one down which is especially outstanding for the long-run.

Christmas is upon us and all parents are struggling with what presents to buy their offspring. Since I'm interested in the F.I.R.E movement and I want to pass on my values to my children, I decided to give my four-year-old daughter a REIT stock for Christmas (allocated to a tax-efficient account of course).

Source: Image.

Given that she will have access to the stock when she turns eighteen, I wanted to find a REIT which has the future going for it, i.e. not strip malls. Hence I started looking into Tech exposure and found that there are five Data center stocks trading on US markets.

In order of size, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are the largest companies, with $64 and $36 billion in market cap, respectively. Then there are three smaller players, CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), all trading below the $10 billion market cap level.

Source: TIKR.

During the last five years, EQIX has been the clear winner, returning 170%. This is especially impressive given that Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) has only achieved 9%. Runner up was COR (+119%) followed by CONE (+98%), DLR (+92%), and QTS (+45%), respectively. It is noteworthy, that even the worst performer in this subsector of the REIT universe, QTS, beat VNQ by 4.5x.

Source: TradingView.

What is a Data Center?

Given the impressive historical performance, investors may be tempted to join this party, however, confusion might arise as to what a data center actually is, and how REITs come into play.

Source: Equinix.

According to DLR latest investor presentation:

Data centers are designed to house servers and network equipment. Data centers provide a highly reliable, secure environment with redundant mechanical, cooling, electrical power systems and network communication connections. Computer servers, which process and store data are supplied and owned by customers.

So basically a data center REIT either owns or leases land, on this land, it builds a shell (looks like a hi-tech warehouse), with a lot of electrical systems and air conditioning units. It also provides network communication connections (cross-connect or interconnect) which enables two customers e.g. Verizon and Facebook to talk to each other directly.

Interconnections appears to be one of the most important operational metrics in this industry. In addition to geographical proximity, interconnects becomes the driver of competitive advantage for a given data center player. If I would choose between two data center providers, I would probably choose the one which my customers or supplier use, all else equal. On the other hand, customers who need to rent entire data centers are probably most attracted to the geographical location and cost consideration.

Besides geography and the number of interconnects, another competitive advantage for a data center supplier is that if a customer wants to change supplier, then the customer physically needs to move their hardware to another data center. So there is a switching cost associated with the change of supplier in this space.

Datacenter customers are generally divided into three buckets:

Retail customers which need more services and pay higher fees, while utilizing shorter lease terms (3-4 years). Scale customers which have higher power needs than Retail, needs less services (lower fees than Retail) but allows for longer lease contracts (5-10 years). Hyperscale customers, which are the "big boys" of the Tech industry, they have the least need for services provided by the data center supplier (enlist their own staff on-site) and select providers based on cost. However, they also agree to the longest lease terms (10+ years).

Comparison of fundamentals

In order to compare these five REIT's we have to look at a number of metrics, to get a feeling for their individual historical track-record and what the future may entail. Looking at real-estate assets, DLR is the biggest player ($20.8 billion of assets), this may sound strange at first sight since EQIX has a larger market cap, however, this is due to DLR owning a substantial amount more of the land its data centers operate on, versus EQIX which leases c. 40% of land used.

Looking at leverage, as shown below, DLR is in its own league with only 48% of total liabilities in relation to assets. While COR is kind of scary with 95% of assets financed through liabilities. On the other hand this of course produces impressive looking return on equity figures (LTM20 ROE was 56%!), but the risk is substantially elevated, if the company falls on hard times.

Source: TIKR.

As discussed earlier, given the different competitive advantages a given data center operator can have, it is noteworthy how much bigger EQIX and DLR are compared to CONE, COR and QTS. They are in their own league with regards to e.g. number of interconnects, as shown below. However, average lease terms vary substantially, where QTS and DLR are more geared towards shorter lease contracts and EQIX has by far the longest duration on their leases.

Source: Companies 10-Q and estimates made by Author

Moving towards the fundamental picture, during FY15-19 CONE sported the highest revenue growth (25% CAGR) while QTS (12% CAGR) was the laggard. However, AFFO per share shows a different picture, although CONE total AFFO growth was inline with its revenue growth, on a per share basis, AFFO only increased by 11% CAGR.

The winner based on this metric was instead COR, which increased its AFFO per share with 31% CAGR. Looking into the future analyst expects DLR to show the highest revenue growth rate (16% CAGR between FY19-FY21), however, AFFO per share will only be 1%. Instead EQIX is looking much stronger with an estimated 8% growth rate in AFFO per share.

A similar picture emerges when looking at dividends. COR had a dividend per share growth of 28% during FY15-19, while during FY19-21, by analyst estimates, COR will only grow dividends per share by 3% CAGR. Instead EQIX will be the winner, with a growth rate of 8% CAGR.

Source: TIKR.

Valuation is of course also important, however, when investing for my daughter and considering the timeframe of the investment (14 years) valuation plays a lesser role. There will be plenty of time for a superior stock to outgrow its cheaper competitors.

Currently CONE is the cheapest stocks, with a NTM P/AFFO of 18.3x while EQIX is the most expensive with a valuation of 27.6x. The highly levered company COR has a forward dividend yield of 4% while EQIX only pays out 1.5%.

Source: TIKR.

And the winner is?

Given all these metrics, how should I decide which stock is best for my daughter? I choose a simple ranking scheme, where all five REITs are ranked based on a number of metrics, discussed earlier, where a rank of 1 is the best and a rank of 5 is the worst. The total of all these rankings decide the best stock. Which in this case is EQIX. Please see the table below for a breakdown of the ranking. The least attractive stock is QTS.

Source: TIKR, Company 10-Q, Author analysis.

Long-term outlook for EQIX?

So the decision is made, my daughter will become a shareholder of EQIX. But the ranking above is only based on recent results and near-term analyst forecast. What is the longer-term outlook?

Looking at analyst forecast for FY21 vs historical growth rates makes me think that they are conservative. Trying to understand the underlying market drivers, I found the below presentation from QTS, where QTS is expecting the market for IT infrastructure to grow by 60% over 2020-2023, while outsourced vs. on-premise will increase from 33% of the market to 66% of the market.

What does this imply for EQIX? Well, if we assume this happens, and that the market share for EQIX remains unchanged, then revenue growth for EQIX should be substantially above FY21 forecast growth of 10%. Maybe more inline with the historical 20% growth shown during FY15-19. If that happens then EQIX may grow its AFFO per share substantially above 9% CAGR during FY21 (as assumed by analysts) and onward.

Source: QTS Realty Trust.

Another long-term tailwind is Quantum computing, this space is still nascent, however, if IBM predictions are correct then Quantum computers will in the next 5-10 years start taking up significant space in data centers.

Quantum computers require serious cooling apparatus, so it may be, that in the future EQIX will provide liquid hydrogen cooling solutions, which will probably be a higher margin service than ordinary cooling.

Source: D-Wave.

Conclusion

All data center REITs have a lot going for them, however my daughter will receive some EQIX stock for Christmas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.