Management is in the process of making this much-needed change, to take effect in the fourth quarter.

A reporting change that separates Lumen's fiber-based from its copper-based products would better align with the company's value proposition and also provide valuable insights into its long-term growth prospects.

It is difficult to accurately value Lumen's high growth fiber assets when they are currently being muddled together with the company's declining copper-based products.

Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE: LUMN) market cap has taken a beating over the last several years. Many factors have played a part in the downward pressure on the stock, including debt levels and dividend policy, but none are more relevant than the pressure caused by the declining sales in Lumen's legacy copper-based businesses.

With that said, Lumen has tremendous upside in its fiber-based businesses. Management puts Lumen at the vanguard of the "4th Industrial Revolution", in a position to be the lynchpin that every business and consumer propels from when participating in the future economy.

Unfortunately, Lumen has made it difficult for the Street to accurately value the company's high growth fiber assets when they are currently being muddled together with all the bloodletting from the company's legacy copper-based products.

Therefore, a reporting change that disaggregates Lumen's fiber-based from its copper-based products would better align with the company's value proposition and also provide valuable insights into the long-term growth prospects for Lumen, which could lead to a higher share price.

Fiber internet--the infrastructure at the heart of the 4th Industrial Revolution--is something many Americans wish they could tap into, but much of the United States is not connected yet. Instead millions still rely on decades-old telephone lines to access the internet and wait in anticipation of the first opportunity to jump ship to a company that delivers high-speed services to their neck of the woods. Lumen is in the midst of meeting this demand by building out the increasingly essential infrastructure. And this untapped demand is most certainly an avenue, if not the avenue, of growth many Lumen investors foresee Lumen capturing in the coming days, months, and years.

Source: Lumen Technologies, Inc. Investor Presentation

Currently, however, fiber-based growth is obfuscated by copper-based declines in Lumen's financials. For instance, one non-financial, operating metric provided in the company's financial reports is "Consumer Broadband Subscribers". Between December 2018 and September 2020, broadband subscribers declined from 4,812,000 to 4,563,000, falling every quarter between that period. But a look at the corresponding segment and product category where broadband revenues are captured (Consumer segment, Broadband product) shows that Lumen's broadband sales are actually growing.

It takes a little bit of digging to explain the incongruity between the subscriber metric and broadband sales. In the footnotes, Lumen defines the metric as customers who purchase broadband services not only through fiber-optic cable but also through existing telephone and stand-alone telephone lines. Couple this definition with statements made throughout Lumen conference calls, it becomes apparent that Lumen's fiber assets generate higher revenue per customer than copper-based products and that the subscriber base losses are predominantly from the latter. So a growth story is there, but it takes some work to actually see it.

Instead of requiring financial analysis, why not simply break out the fiber-optic cable sales from copper-based ones? Doing so would alleviate uncertainty about underlying trends and also allow the fiber-based products' financials to help explain Lumen's value proposition to the Street.

It just so happens that management is underway in making this much needed change. As part of its recent rebranding, Lumen also launched "Quantum Fiber", its new fiber-based brand that services small business and consumers. Moreover, during the FY'20 Q3 earnings call management stated that it is contemplating additional disclosure in response to a question from an analyst:

Simon Flannery Okay. Great. And just one clarification on the Lumen new business divisions. Are you going to give us some color around what the Quantum kind of financials are, how the different businesses split out along that kind of those silos? Neel Dev Yes. We’ll have more to say about that when we report fourth quarter. But certainly, we’re thinking through what’s the best way to give you visibility to where we’re seeing traction.

Additionally, management provided a slide in its earnings call presentation that illustrated what the future change might look like:

Source: Lumen Technologies FY'20 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

The potential reporting structure outlined in the slide above is exactly what is needed to better assess Lumen's growth prospects. It places fiber sales in its own category, making the numbers underlying the future growth story of Lumen highly visible to anyone interested in seeing them. Moreover, it combines the consumer and small business customer segments together, which makes sense because both residential and small business customers have similar product needs.

In all, this upcoming change to Lumen's financial report is a welcome and much needed change for the company as well as for the Street.

