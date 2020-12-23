GameStop (GME) appears to be another stock in the traders' clutches, with volumes and prices surging on December 22 and 23. But just like fuboTV (OTC:FUBO), GameStop has the making of a stock that could lead to trouble down the road, especially with borrow rates surging and implied volatility at well over 100%.

The short interest is extremely high, with nearly 67 million shares short, out of reported shares outstanding of about 70 million, crossed reference across two data sources. It clearly suggests the stock could easily see a big short-squeeze should it continue to rise. The stock has already had a huge move higher, rising from around $4.50 in August to around $21 on December 23.

Short-Sellers

The cost to borrow the stock is rising, currently around 21.4% annually and beginning to rise again. It had been as high as 73% on December 10. But notice that rate began to come down as the stock price was falling. This would suggest that short-sellers were likely covering the stock and returning their borrowed shares during that time. But now rates are beginning to rise again, which likely means that short-sellers are again starting to look to borrow more shares. The rising demand makes it more expensive to borrow the stock, which would imply that traders are choosing to put short positions on again.

Remember that short-interest is reported about every two weeks, so the borrow rate at times can serve as an indication of the direction of that interest.

Implied Volatility Soars

Meanwhile, the stock's implied volatility has surged over the past few days as options volume has picked up. The implied volatility now stands at a stunning 160.7%, up from yesterday's level of about 131%. This is rising because market makers are literally trying to slow the pace of options trading and adjust for the greater amounts of risk they are taking on. This is because a market maker is likely selling calls to an investor. Therefore, the market maker needs to buy the underlying stock to hedge themselves, creating a convexity squeeze. The higher the stock rises, the more stock the market maker needs to buy to remain hedged. The rising implied volatility serves as that warning.

We can tell that is what is happening because total options volume exploded yesterday, rising to around 470,000 contracts, versus around 80,000 contracts traded on December 21.

One trade made yesterday stands out, with the open interest for the January 15, 20 strike price puts increasing by around 38,600 contracts. The trader paid about $3.60 per contract and paid a premium of about $13.9 million, a monster bearish bet. It implies that the stock falls to around $16.40 by the middle of January.

Overbought

Technically, the stock is extremely overbought, with the shares trading above their upper Bollinger band, indicating it is trading more than 2-standard deviation above its 20-day moving average. Additionally, the RSI, a momentum indicator, is trading above 70, suggesting the stock is overbought.

More importantly, the stock is failing at a technical support level of around $22.40, which started in 2017. Meanwhile, it is hitting the upper end of a broadening wedge pattern.

The failure to push through resistance and the two overbought indicators suggests the stock is likely to fall back to support around $17.25, should it fall below $20.75.

There Are Bulls

The stock's gains have come on the heels of RC Ventures upping its stake in the stock to around 12.9%, trying to have the board increase shareholder value. Additionally, on December 22, Hedgeye pitched the stock as a long idea and noted the shares could be worth $50. Clearly, some bulls are present in the stock, and there is a bullish narrative that can support the stock's continued rise.

However, the stock, given its violent move higher, seems to be more mechanically and technically driven, rather than fundamentally driven.

