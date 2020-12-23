Source: General Electric Plant

General Electric's (GE) stock has been on a rollercoaster ride this past year gyrating from highs of around $12 a share before being pummeled to all-time lows amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic. GE shares have exhibited a strong resurgence in recent months amidst growing investor optimism, a strong comeback under new leadership, and material improvements across GE's businesses. This article articulates my bullish investment thesis on GE, discussing business advantages, fundamental analysis, valuation, and current headwinds.

Material Improvements Have Been Made

Having covered GE in the past, I have always kept an open mind regarding the company's prospects. Under the previous CEO John Flannery, although material strides had been made to divest unprofitable operations, increase cash flow, and improve the positioning of the business, GE continued to be burdened by stagnating turnaround efforts, unrealistic guidance, and executive indecision. When news was released that Flannery would be stepping down and Larry Culp would be assuming the role of CEO it promised a new vision, management style, and results for the company. I can say this unequivocally that Larry Culp's ascension as CEO of General Electric has been one of the best decisions GE has made in decades. Credit to Flannery, progress was made but Larry Culp is going to bring GE over the goal line. Overall GE's business has drastically improved and prospects remain encouraging.

Debt has historically been a preeminent concern for GE; however, in recent years, GE has drastically improved its balance sheet and operating leverage ratios. GE has reduced its long-term debt from over $390 billion to present-day levels of $79 billion marking an 80% reduction in long-term debt levels facilitated over the past 10 years. GE's substantial debt reduction will free up cash flows, minimize debt service payments, streamline operations, and provide GE with increased financial and business flexibility for investments in strong businesses, acquisitions, and strategic business initiatives. Larry Culp has overseen a drastic reduction in operating expenditures, employee headcount has fallen 40% from 313,000 employees in 2018 to 189,000 employees in 2020, total long term debt has fallen 43% from $135 billion in 2018 to present-day levels of $79 billion, and GE has drastically reduced its non-beneficial ownership interest in Baker Hughes selling 144 million shares and reducing its ownership interest from 50% to 36% tendering cash receivables of $3 billion. Culp has continued divestitures of non-performing assets providing a cash infusion to GE's balance sheet. GE netted $3 billion from its Baker Hughes divestiture and $20 billion from GE's BioPharma divestiture. Overall, GE now boasts a much more manageable debt load with a financial debt to equity ratio of 2.3:1 which although high is a drastic improvement from before, and management has outlined further debt reduction initiatives in the coming years. GE has also amassed sizable liquidity reserves of $86 billion, various divestitures and asset sales have bolstered GE's liquidity position and the company is well-capitalized.

Data by YCharts

Source: Market Data Y Charts Seeking Alpha Integration

GE has also witnessed a strategic consolidation of its business operating segments, divesting from non-profitable and non-performing segments, and repositioning the company toward long-term growth. GE has prioritized focus on high growth and steady operating segments including renewable energy, healthcare, and aviation. We don't have access to fourth quarter 2020 earnings data yet for the full fiscal year so an analysis of full-year 2019 reportable operating segments as compared to previous years shows GE's increasing focus on high growth segments. GE's revenues are now distributed across renewables $15.3 billion, aviation $32.9 billion, healthcare $19.9 billion, and power $18.6 billion. As a percentage of consolidated revenues, renewables are 17.5%, aviation is 37.9%, healthcare is 22.9%, and power is 21.4%. Since 2017, renewables revenues have increased by 7%, aviation has increased by 18%, healthcare has increased by 5%, and power has decreased by 36%. GE's significant divestitures from its power segment will help mitigate earnings and revenue volatility and shield revenues from the cyclicality, price, and demand variability of the oil and gas energy production segments. GE had previously exhibited a substantial vulnerability to oil price fluctuations as the company had derived roughly 49% of revenue from its power, oil, and gas segments. GE's reliance on oil made it subject to the vagaries of commodity demands. This had the effect of accentuating revenue fluctuations as demand for the company's drilling equipment was correlated with crude oil pricing.

GE has dramatically freed up cash flow enabling the company to continue aggressive deleveraging initiatives, invest in performing assets, and stockpile cash. Under Culp, GE initially eliminated its dividend slashing it to 1 cent per share before eventually offering a .37% yield, still a far cry from what GE was paying before at a 3.3% yield. Such a drastic reduction to GE's dividend will help the company save upwards of $2 billion a year based on historical dividend payouts and demonstrates prudent financial oversight on the part of management. GE has gone from cash flow negative to cash flow positive. GE has also broken a 5-year record of negative profit margins with profit margins climbing to mid-single digits in 2020 and gross margins remaining steady at around 19%.

Data by YCharts

Headwinds

Not surprisingly GE has been negatively affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic particularly in the company's aviation segment. Air travel demand was crushed amidst growing travel restrictions and weak consumer demand. GE aviation revenues (accounting for 37.9% of total GE revenues) fell to $16.2 billion in 2020 representing a more than 30% year-over-year revenue decline and industry aviation reports suggest that it will be at least 3-4 years before air travel restabilizes. There does appear to be some silver lining in GE's aviation segment as the company derives a substantial portion of revenues from engine maintenance, repair, and servicing, which will help buffer revenue losses to a certain extent as airlines increase utilization of existing and older planes, opting to fix and repair existing planes as opposed to purchasing brand new ones. GE has a robust aviation service and maintenance backlog of $135 billion, representing more than 10 years of revenue. However, in the short term, GE's order backlog has not insulated GE Aviation from massive earnings and revenue declines. Airlines with engine service contracts are typically billed either at a per hour, flat rate, or service interval basis. Right now, airlines have grounded large portions of their fleets, leading to huge reductions in flight hours and service events. GE will likely experience continued revenue pressures on its aviation segment in 2021 but over the next few years, demand will again restabilize and the long-term trajectory of GE's aviation business will reclaim revenue losses.

GE's industrial segment was also hit hard with orders down 30% and revenues down 10% in third quarter 2020. GE's industrial segment targets technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. GE remains vulnerable to oil price fluctuations as the company derives 21% of annual revenues from its power/oil and gas segments. The energy production segment, especially oil and gas, is highly cyclical and turbine demand and industrial needs are correlated with market oil price conditions. The Coronavirus has caused significant disruption in oil commodity pricing as new restrictions induce a supply glut bringing oil prices down, this disincentivizes investment in new turbines and oil extraction equipment. As a result, at least for a few quarters in 2021, GE will have to contend with weakness in its industrial segment.

GE's renewables segment was slightly up 3% in third quarter 2020. Renewables remains a segment that will drive single-digit long term growth for GE as we witness increased utilization in global markets. Renewables comprise a relatively small but expanding portion of the energy market. In 2019, renewable energy sources accounted for about 11% of total U.S. energy consumption and about 17% of electricity generation. The renewables market is growing at a mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate and GE's positioning in the sector allows the company to benefit from the integration of climate-sensitive energy production technologies. Furthermore, political initiatives originating from the Biden administration could provide increased federal subsidies for renewable energy technologies which could help boost GE's renewables operating segment.

Valuation

Although GE is not trading at a discounted valuation, the stock appears to be trading near fair value. GE trades at a PE ratio of 29.5x earnings which although is nearly double the 100-year S&P 500 historical average of 15x earnings, still falls in line with industry peers in 2020. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, GE trades at fair value, the stock's current price of $10.77 is slightly below the future cash flow value of $11.20.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

GE's long-term trajectory remains very encouraging. GE has exceptional executive oversight, healthy financials, and the company's consolidated operating segments are well-positioned. GE has drastically reduced debt, bolstered liquidity reserves, streamlined operations, and the company's management has proven they can deliver results. However, in the short-term, I anticipate further sideways price momentum for 2021 (at the very least for a few quarters) as there does not appear to be significant growth catalysts to push the stock price considerably higher. GE will still contend with the negative effects associated with weak air travel demand and vulnerabilities in its industrial operating segment. For long-term investors with a multi-year time horizon, GE looks well positioned once the deleterious effects of the pandemic subside. The problems GE is facing at the present moment are external market induced difficulties; GE's internal business remains strong amidst a successful turnaround.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.