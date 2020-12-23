Summary

I know inTEST (NYSEMKT:INTT) ("Intest" or the "company") is on the small side of microcaps, but it has real leading products in some of the sexiest markets and trades at a very attractive valuation. That's a combination that is difficult to find in this market.

INTT is predominantly a back-end semiconductor capital equipment business that is in the early stages of an upcycle. The company has developed some exciting products for new secular growth markets (primarily electric vehicles (EVs) and Cannabis) that I think will drive their peak to higher levels than in 2018 and lessen the downcycles in future years. The company traded at less than 5x peak EPS in 2018 when excluding net cash and I think the shares are worth over $12.00 in a conservative case.

Background

INTT is a little known microcap company whose primary business is in the semiconductor capital equipment market. "Front-end" semi cap equipment companies are more well known and provide equipment specifically for making semiconductors. This group includes Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Tencor (KLAC) and many other companies that may be more familiar. INTT plays primarily in the "back-end", which involves the testing and packaging of semis. The largest company in this space is Teradyne (TER). Others include Cohu (COHU) and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC). Front-end is typically heavily technology driven, while back-end is more volume driven. The back-end market has recently strengthened, and I expect this to continue through 2021 driven by higher semiconductor volumes. My opinion is shaped by recent commentary and earnings guidance from KLIC and COHU. COHU management in particular at their recent investor day said they expect this to be a multi-year cycle for them. Just looking at the stock charts for TER, KLIC and COHU, you would expect business is booming. INTT management has also stated publicly that they think their business bottomed in Q1 of 2020 and are seeing some solid tailwinds.

Multi Market Should Drive Upside Beyond the 2018 Peak

INTT's Multi Market segment consists of everything that is not semiconductor related. The two verticals that I think are the most interesting in this business segment are tooling for EV manufacturing and chillers for cannabis extraction.

Source: Intest November 2020 Investor presentation

These are both small businesses for INTT but should grow rapidly. The CEO made the following comments in the company's Q3 earnings call (inTEST Corporation (INTT) CEO Richard Grant on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript):

Regarding EVs:

"We continue to penetrate the EV market, which is emerging as an important new market for us and is benefiting from continued investments. During the quarter, we received a sizable order from an integrator with considerable expertise in automotive EV industry as well as orders from a large domestic automotive manufacturer, and we received our first order from a startup EV truck manufacturer. "

Regarding Cannabis:

We're seeing increased customer adoption of our chiller products, fueling organic growth. In fact, chiller bookings and revenues both exceeded $1 million in the quarter for the first time in the company's history, with Thermal bookings driven by cannabis extraction chillers from multiple customers, 3 of whom were new this quarter.

I think it's fairly obvious that their largest EV customer is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Below you will see the "Top Customers" slide from the investor deck as well as more comments from the Q3 earnings call.

Source: Intest November 2020 Investor presentation

From the Q3 '20 Earnings Call:

Q - Jaeson Schmidt Okay. That's helpful. Then you highlighted the EV market and that opportunity. Just curious if you could comment on why you're seeing so much success and why you guys tend to win designs there? A - Nick Grant Yes. Well we got in early, that I can tell. We partnered with the major in the EV space, and from that we've developed solutions that are robust for their production of their motors, their steering columns and various other applications. So, we've proven that we've got the right products and the ability to deliver the products to meet their growing needs. Others across the industry are seeing this as well. So, we see this as an opportunity to continue to go deeper with new applications as well as to broaden across the industry with new entrants and new customers in this space. I mean the dynamics in the EV market should be positive for years and years to come, so we see this as a key focus area for us.

Attractive Valuation

INTT has 10.3 million shares outstanding and $9.5 million of net cash ($0.92 per share) on the balance sheet. INTT made $1.06 in EPS at the peak of the last cycle in 2018 and will be approximately $0.10 this year in the bottom of the cycle. Through the cycle INTT will have earned approximately $0.60 per year. I expect this upcycle to be larger, driven by these new businesses in EVs and Cannabis. I expect that peak earnings will be closer to $1.50 and the stock can trade at least 8x this number in the frothy environment, which would equate to $12.9 per share when adding in the net cash. I also believe we can look forward to a much more muted downcycle a few years from now as INTT grows its revenue exposure more towards rapid secular growth end markets.

New CEO

INTT hired a new CEO in August to replace James Pelrin who had been with the company for 14 years. Nick Grant joined INTT from ABB where he was SVP of the Americas Region of the Industrial and Automation Measurement and Analytics Division. From the company's press release, "During his tenure at ABB, he modernized factories, strengthened customer relationships and reshaped his division's go-to-market strategy in North and South America, driving profitable new growth."

I think a new CEO with Mr. Grant's experience could prove to be a meaningful positive catalyst for the company's business and investors.

Activist Investor Adds Some Intrigue

It is worth noting that a new investor recently filed a Schedule 13D related to their INTT holdings. This could signal that they seek to actively engage with the management or Board of Directors. Juniper Investment Company filed the 13D on November 3rd. While there was no other statement released by Juniper, I found it interesting when reading their website that "Strategic co-investments and direct private equity investments are used to selectively scale up portfolio positions or to acquire 100% of a company in order to maximize value for investors." JUNIPER INVESTMENT COMPANY

After doing a small amount of research on Juniper, it appears to be a legitimate investment firm with its co-founder, Alexis Michas, also being Chairman of BorgWarner (BWA) and of PerkinElmer (PKI).

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Long KLIC