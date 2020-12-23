The battery plant is off the table at Thacker Pass (at least in the short term). Lithium Metal is on the menu to feed next generation batteries. Possibly for QS.

If you would have told me Lithium Americas (LAC) would be at $9 just two weeks ago when it was near $12 I would have said that is possible but unlikely. The stock has been under enormous selling pressure from a $100 million raise by the company to one of Lithium Americas partners hitting rough times and dumping stock in LAC.

Yet here we are and I am thankful. Once you understand why LAC has been the envy of the lithium industry you will realize this is just short term pain and the long term the story is still very positive. Before we explore why this is an opportunity lets glance at the upcoming demand for lithium.

Follow the Money

To expand upon my last article - If you want to make money in the markets, follow the money. Here are a few examples of just how much capital is flowing into electric cars:

Volkswagen will spend $86 billion on electric cars

BMW $32 Billion

Ford (F) $11.5 billion Ford is injecting into EV by 2022

CATL will spend $5.1 billion to build a battery plant

GM via a $2.2 billion investment into electric vehicles at Detroit

GM $2.0 billion, TN (plus an additional $153 billion for upgrades) and that is just part of the $20 billion they plan on investing over the next 5 years

Toyota $2 billion spent by 2023

Porsche $678 million

Even Harley-Davidson is getting into the mix

Bentley is entering the EV market by 2025 and 100% electric by 2030

Another point to remember is lithium is not just restricted to cars but it will also migrate to four wheelers, lawnmowers, heavy duty trucks, bicycles, scooters and the list goes on. Think of something that needs power and you will get a lithium solution if it makes sense. Lastly Apple just announced it is entering the lithium game via plans to make an EV auto. Per an article at ZeroHedge.com

"Apple also apparently is working on a new battery design that could "radically" reduce battery cost and increase a vehicle's range - one of the biggest problems currently facing the EV industry. The battery is said to be a "monocell" design that "bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials"

Stimulus Bill

In other news part of the Covid stimulus package includes some environmental aspects via "The agreement includes sweeping clean energy reforms, R&D enhancements, efficiency incentives, and extends clean energy tax credits to create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the clean economy."

I've yet to read the exact wording but it is a positive event for the lithium industry.

Artificial Selling Pressure

Moving on to Lithium Americas, the stock price is experiencing unnatural selling pressure from its former partner Bangchak. Bangchak owned roughly about 20% of the company at one point. Now the first thing we need to ask is why is Bangchak selling? Our assessment is because low oil prices are destroying them. Per Yahoo Finance concerning Bangchak:

Profit Margin -4.3%

Quarterly Revenue Growth -27.6%

Net Income -7.08 Billion

Cash 12.35 Billion Debt 71.23 Billion

Free cash flow -4.19 Billion

So with oil prices depressed Bangchak is bleeding money and having to cut costs and reel in assets. Yet they are done selling per todays PR. This sell off creates opportunity and now the pressure is off and the stock is on the up and up.

Lithium Metal Production Proposed

The final environmental impact statement for Lithium Americas has been released and inside of it we find some very interesting information that might be of great interest to investors. Let's explore.

In my last article I exposed what few had noticed - that Lithium Americas had a proposal set in the Bureau of Land Management proposal to build an EV battery plant in Nevada. Per the latest filing the potential battery planet has been removed:

"The proposed battery production facility analyzed in the Draft EIS has been removed from the proposed Mine Plan of Operations by the applicant."

The most likely explanation is they want to smooth out the BLM approval process. A battery plant complicates things in the short term. Best to go for approval and then once the planet is approved try for a new proposal to tack on the battery plant.

QuantumScape & Lithium Americas

When we look at the below map we see a proposed lithium metal production plant. This is what goes into the solid state battery QuantumScape is developing.

(Source: Lithium Americas Thacker Pass EIS Fig 2.4 and 2.7)

It appears LAC intends to produce lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and interestingly maybe lithium metal and lithium sulfide for solid state batteries per the Thacker Pass EIS.

"Approximately 800 tons of lithium metal would be produced annually in Phase 1." and "Lithium sulfide for use in solid state batteries would be produced in a three-step process" and "Lithium sulfide (authors note: 3,300 tons) would be packaged in 55-gallon drums and sold to the market."

(Source: Lithium Americas Thacker Pass EIS 2.2.5.7 & 2.2.5.8)

&

(Source: Lithium Americas Thacker Pass EIS section 4.20)

Now Lithium Metal is what you use for solid state batteries and who might want that? Perhaps they are thinking ahead to sell to the likes of Bill Gates backed Quantumscape (NYSE:QS) who are working on solid state batteries.

Risk

Lithium Americas at $9-10 a share comes with moderate risk. If Thacker Pass in Nevada were to be denied mine approval I would expect the stock to experience a 25% cut. I do not see anything replacing lithium in the short term for batteries. I would venture the next 15-20 years is going to revolve around lithium technology of various forms.

Another risk is just a general market correction. The market is in our opinion at a frothy top. Many things are overvalued and when this house of cards corrects it will not matter if the company is quality or garbage it will all trend down. Thus keep some powder dry to play a drop in the markets. Lastly do your own research. If you have no clue what you are doing get a financial advisor. Having been in this game 29 years it is easy to win in a raging bull market. Things change though when the markets go bearish. Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.

Honorable Mentions / Speculation Plays

While LAC is one of my favorite lithium investments I am also invested in:

Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) - Tesla has publicly stated they intend to cut cobalt out of future lithium batteries. Nano One has a proven cobalt-free battery design. A recent agreement with an unnamed auto maker said:

"The goal of this project is to evaluate the performance and commercial benefit of Nano One's patented One-Pot process for nickel rich and cobalt free cathode materials in electric vehicle applications," said Ms. Hamutal Ben Bassat, VP of Business Development for Nano One. "This agreement formalizes efforts that began earlier this year and aligns Nano One with its second major automotive company."

Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF) - Sporting a rather large lithium deposit in southern Nevada near the surface and a very low market cap ($69 million). Cypress reminds me of Lithium Americas but just not quite far along in the process of obtaining partners / financing. We view it as a buy and hold. We have thrown some in our sock drawer and check back in a few years. An interesting side note they are exploring alternative methods of lithium extraction from clay to include using salt.

Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) - A mining play in Argentina via the former CEO of Lithium Americas. CATL a battery producer in bed with Tesla owns 8% of them.

Conclusion

Given the demand by the power players, capital investment in lithium will have to mushroom north in order to meet lithium demand. The best players will be selected first for business deals. Eventually even marginal players with questionable grades of lithium will be selected. Lithium Americas falls into the category of quality with some risk.

