VNM will be a big gainer in the next few years to come.

Vietnam has a lot more to offer than many of its neighboring countries cannot offer.

Many companies are reconsidering their manufacturing supply chain reliance on China and are actively looking at other countries.

Introduction

Vietnam is trying to become an alternative to the manufacturing work that was previously done in China. Although this trend began a few years back, the COVID-19 situation has sped up the transition considerably.

Vietnam is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this move and has welcomed many companies that have looked to shift manufacturing to outside of China. An investment in Vietnam ETF (VNM) is a good way to play the upcoming growth cycle that Vietnam is entering into.

A look at all opportunities outside China

The obvious choice to move from China is India, mainly due to the size of its economy and the capacity to absorb huge volumes of investment. However, some of China's other neighboring countries are also trying to position themselves to get a piece of this business.

One such country has been Vietnam. It had already started to attract some of the incremental and new capacity expansion companies were looking to install. This had started a few years before the pandemic when companies like Nike (NYSE:NKE) started production in Vietnam for some of their shoes. More expansions came in the production of electronic components manufacturing and auto parts manufacturing in the last 4 to 5 years.

Below are the key points at a macro level that give Vietnam an advantage:

1. Size of the Economy

Vietnam is a 350B USD economy. Although not very big, it is growing rapidly at around 6-7%. Within the Southeast Asian countries it is competing with, here are the other big players:

Indonesia: 1.1T USD

Thailand: 500B USD

Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore: 350B USD

Being a developed economy, we will leave Singapore out in the analysis going forward.

Vietnam, at 350B is still the third largest economy in the region and is growing much faster than the other regions.

2. Stability of Economy

Looking at the neighboring countries, the risk for each country is listed below:

Malaysia: Overreliance on oil and gas (almost 16% of exports) still better

Brunei: Almost 90% of exports linked to oil

Indonesia: More than 25% exports linked to oil and coal

Cambodia: Too small an economy and focused on textile manufacturing alone

On the other hand, Vietnam has a slightly more diversified economy that does manufacturing of textiles, footwear (Nike, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY)), some electronic components (Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY)), and also automotive manufacturing (Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), VinFast etc.)

3. Growth Rates: Current And Next Year

The IMF reports there will be a significant reduction in economic activity for 2020 and in 2021, they see a steep bounce back. This report was published in April. You can see the macro stability that Vietnam has in terms of growth, current account deficit, or the employment numbers. The economy is diversified enough to manage the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown and still stay positive in forecasts published by IMF. This economy will continue to be resilient as indicated by another independent analysis done by the World Bank assessment:

The macro-economic and fiscal framework remains resilient with an estimated GDP growth rate of 1.8 percent in the first half of 2020, projected to reach 2.8 percent for the year. Vietnam is one of the few countries in the world not to expect a recession, though its growth rate for this year is far less than the typical 6-7 percent pre-crisis projections

Automotive industry is just taking off in Vietnam, and local auto manufacturers are now starting to become bigger players (VinFast automotive). This is a very big development as automotive industry generally adds a lot of jobs and growth in a country. The advantage of fledging auto industry is the development of many sub-suppliers which leads to related job/economic impacts. This sector, although from a small base, is growing at more than 100% and demand is robust. Thailand has a very well-developed automotive industry that has helped it grow in the past many years.

The government is also trying to encourage this growth by reducing taxes for companies that engage in manufacturing automobiles and its parts in Vietnam rather than import the parts.

4. Volatility of Currency

Although the US has recently put Vietnam as part of the "currency manipulators" list, it is not something that would give sleepless nights to any of the top bosses. Vietnam is in company with the likes of Switzerland and many others who are on the watch list. Per the Vietnam government, the currency is managed to maintain inflation which is what most emerging markets do. Here is what the currency has done in the past 10 years with respect to the US dollar.

(Source: UAE Exchange)

You are looking at 20,880 VND to USD on 19 Feb 2011 to the current 23,133 VND to USD which is about 10-15% devaluation of the currency over 10 years. For an economy the size of Vietnam, that is hardly any case of devaluation. On the contrary, I see a lot of stability in the currency of Vietnam with no wild swings one way or another in the past 10 years. Companies with borrowings and funding from outside Vietnam will find it encouraging that the currency risk is almost negated.

Here is the 10-year graph for some other countries in the region and you can see the currency fluctuation is much higher than Vietnam:

(Source: UAE exchange)

5. Wages And Regional Area Bias

Southeast Asia is not the only place to be, countries like India, Mexico, Bangladesh etc. are also trying to get a piece of the manufacturing pie. I do feel that no one country can take all the manufacturing that will come out of China.

To clarify, I do not believe all manufacturing will come out of China but even if 15% comes out of China, I do not think any one country can take all of the business. I believe there will be disproportionate amount of manufacturing that will come into Vietnam with respect to its current economy (as a percentage of GDP).

As an example, if India gets 100B of manufacturing and Vietnam gets 50B in manufacturing from China - I think the winner, in this case, is Vietnam since they got 50B/350B = 15% of GDP compared to India getting 100B/3000B = 3% of GDP.

In addition, there is already a level of supply chain relationship between China and Southeast Asian countries, so it may lead to companies having a bias to moving here compared to other regions simply for continuity of production supply chain.

The Vietnam wages are still lower than most regional areas around it. It is hovering around 5.5 USD/hr. We all know China became the economic power by leveraging their low cost labor and manufacturing process and now Vietnam is trying to do the same.

Here are the minimum wages for many low cost countries:

(Source: nwpc.dole.gov.ph)

6. Growth Drivers Beyond 2021

The government has increased its spending on infrastructure and plans to focus on growing this further. Currently, Vietnam is spending 5.7% of its GDP on infrastructure improvements. This is the highest in the region. The money is going into trying to connect more villages through roads, a massive railway infrastructure including a north-south railway line connecting the two ends of the country. They are also planning to build 39 ports as part of their seaport expansion plan. The total spend is going to be around 80-100B USD over the next 10 years or so.

Vietnam is going into demographic dividend era where more than 70% of its population will be below 35 years of age. With a population of about 100M as of 2019, there are only about 13% who come under the middle class/income category. This is slated to double by 2025/2026 to 26%. This will give a big boost to their consumption story and push growth rates higher from the current 6% average.

Many companies will want to take advantage of this consumption boom and take a leap to invest further in this economy.

Lastly, the ease of doing business ranking has improved significantly over the last 10 years going from 98 in 2011 to 70 in 2020. With the government more focused on infrastructure, the country has 99% of villages lit up with electricity coupled with a high HCI (Human Capital Index) it is well placed to challenge this score further and make a move towards the top 50 in the next few years.

With all these positives, I would place my bets on Vietnam to be the next manufacturing alternative to China.

Analysis of the ETF

The VNM ETF is focused on trying to replicate the returns of the MVIS Vietnam Index. Although MVIS Vietnam Index is a modified market cap weighted index of the main Vietnam stock exchange, it still reflects the economy and the growth we are trying to capture in this thesis.

The country's ETF breakup does not show this ETF to be 100% invested in Vietnam. This is because the ETF also includes some stocks from other countries that have substantial presence in the Vietnam market. This is not a bad strategy and is an indirect way of gaining more from the growth of Vietnam. This ETF has an exposure to mainly South Korean stocks (25% of assets) outside of Vietnam. I want to stress again that the fund is not investing a South Korea ETF's rather investing in individual companies that generate 50% of their revenues or have 50% assets in Vietnam. Same with the other countries listed below in the break up.

Real estate is the biggest market in Vietnam. It does not come as a surprise that the fund's top holding sector is in real estate. The industry (including construction) together makes up for more than 35% of the economy as of today.

Below is the breakdown of the sector weights and the GDP composition:

(Source: Statista & ETF website)

With more people under 40 than over 40, the role of consumer staples will expand as the middle class expands from 13% to 26%. I would have liked to see consumer discretionary have a higher weightage but it is still a good 6.2% of the portfolio. This is another sector that will gain from demographic trends.

IT is mainly part of the services segment within Vietnam's GDP and is slowly transforming into a bigger share of the GDP reducing the country's reliance on agriculture.

With all the investments planned for the next decade on infrastructure and ports, it is good to see a good weight on the financials sector as they will be a big beneficiary of the government spend and the economic boom.

Individual Holdings:

The ETF has a fairly concentrated portfolio of less than 30 stocks and you can find them here.

Individually, the exposure to each company is also high (sometimes more than 8%). This is not very normal for a diversified ETF but this can also be due to the options available in the market.

Companies like Vingroup, Vietnam Dairy, and Vinhomes (listed subsidiary of Vingroup) are already some of the biggest players in their sector within the country, it's only natural that they will benefit when the country goes through this transformation.

The ETF has a stock in most industry segments - banks, dairy, textiles, power, petrochemical, medical devices, aviation etc. In many ways, it's diversified to accommodate all industries within the country but biased towards where the economy is growing most. This can limit the downside that a country may experience incase consumption does not pick up or if investments do not take place.

The top 10 stocks account for 60% of the fund's holdings. The exposure to large caps is at 42% and large and mid caps together account for more than 65% of the holdings.

The P/E at current market price is around 23 which is higher than the Emerging Market ETF (EEM) which is around 17-18 PE. On P/B values, VNM is at 3 and again is higher than EEM which is at 2. The country ETF seems a little expensive compared to other emerging markets but I believe it has a much longer runway compared to the other emerging markets that make the EEM cheaper in P/E and P/B metrics.

Downside Risks

My previous article was written 5 years back on India ETF (INDA) projecting good growth did not materialize (only 30% increase over 5 years) where some of the gains (15-20%) got wiped out with the currency devaluation. Similarly, there is a chance this manufacturing boom thesis may not play out like I am stating in the article.

Companies have started moving, but they still have options outside of Southeast Asia, and if the Vietnam government loses focus on growth and fiscal discipline, they will fall behind in the "shift of manufacturing".

Fiscal deficit is currently at almost 6% due to COVID-19 (3.5% before that). Fiscal deficit should be managed and reigned back in over the next few years, else there could be a rating downgrade.

Labor shortages could take place if Vietnam gets more manufacturing business than they can handle and this will lead to increase in wages. This is counterproductive to the complete thesis of low cost manufacturing.

Pollution is a concern as Vietnam is one of the top 10 countries when it comes to pollution and any further clampdowns can lead to increased compliance/cost for the same

Conclusion

The next decade should have growth rates touching 10% if the thesis play out effectively. You want to be getting in before the crowd does and now is the time to jump into this VNM ETF and ride the next decade of growth in a world that is struggling to grow at more than 2-3%.

The biggest confidence booster should be the shift of production of Apple (AAPL) products to make AirPods, iPads, and MacBook.

Due to the stable currency, the dependence on incremental growth to offset the currency depreciation is reduced. I expect a compounded growth of 15-17% (nominal growth (GDP + inflation) of GDP at 12% and an additional 3% for expansion of PE due to high growth). Take this rate over the next decade and you can see the ETF reaching 50 USD from around 17 USD it is trading at today. This will mean a 14% compounded annually for 8-10 years and discounting a 15% currency effect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VNM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.