Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Main Street Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Smartsheet (SMAR) has been on my radar for quite some time as an innovative and ultra-growth company with a high reward potential. However, Smartsheet's absurd valuation and a highly concentrated competitive space make it unattractive to me as an investment opportunity. While delivering impressive results in past quarters, revenue growth is starting to decelerate and this trend is set to continue in the following years. Thus, I believe that Smartsheet will have a difficult task in the future to further justify the current multiples it’s trading at, considering slower future growth. Furthermore, competitors can easily copy Smartsheet’s business model and integrate similar features, which will negatively affect overall profitability and growth in the long run.

Outlandish Valuation

Smartsheet shares have performed well throughout 2020, driven by the pandemic and the shift towards digital work collaboration. Since Smartsheet's IPO in 2018, shares have steadily gone up, rallying 66% in 2020 alone. While investors have always priced in high expectations into Smartsheet’s valuation, the SaaS company certainly delivered results on all fronts: Annual revenue grew from $111 million in 2018 to nearly $378 million in 2020, counting more than 11 thousand users with annualized contract values of $5,000 or more, growth of 33% compared to 2019. However, looking at the current multiples Smartsheet is trading at, investors are pricing in years of explosive growth, pushing the valuation to arguably unsustainable levels. This is partially due to the current market frenzy when it comes to growth stocks; however, Smartsheet ranks among the most expensive ones based on various valuation metrics.

Data by YCharts

While Smartsheet has a much higher growth factor than MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO), I want to point out the massive premium investors are willing to pay for similar margins. With that said, Smartsheet has an expected EV to trailing sales of 10.12x for FY 2025. In my opinion, that would make Smartsheet slightly overvalued even on a current basis, considering it had a historic EV to sales low of just 5.9x in 2018. It’s also not like Smartsheet will be profitable anytime soon. Operating income is expected to be ($3) million in FY 2025, whereas it is at ($50.1) million in 2020. This might worry bullish investors at some point, even though free cash flow is expected to be positive from 2022 onward.

Source: Forbes/Bloomberg Terminal

Smartsheet's extortionate valuation might burst once sale growth slows, as it will be unable to justify the multiples it’s currently trading at. Revenue growth is expected to decelerate to 37% percent in 2021 and further slow to just 9% in 2025. These are current median estimates and have a great range of uncertainty, yet the trend of decelerating revenue growth is clear. Bulls might argue that for FY 2024 and 2025 only two analysts have provided estimates for revenue: Annual revenue is expected to reach $802.5 million in 2024 and $876 in 2025. This cannot be considered explosive growth, which is expected at a valuation of almost 25x EV to trailing sales. I thus believe Smartsheet will follow in Dropbox’s (NASDAQ:DBX) footsteps and see growth slowing quickly within the next few years.

Facing the Competition

Source: ZDNet

New names are entering the digital team collaboration space by the minute. It is difficult to not come across one of their ads at some point: Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Wrike, Monday.com, ClickUp, Trello, etc. All of them are trying to convince you that their platform is the best and most efficient one. I do agree that the century of working with Sheets is long gone, but how will customers decide which platform to use? I believe that the answer will eventually come down to price, as the competition over market share will pick up dramatically. Research firm Gartner does not expect any big winners in the market, but instead expects the market to remain fragmented:

“The collaboration market is the most fragmented and contextually focused it has ever been, making the barrier to entry extremely low.”

- Craig Roth, Vice President at Gartner Inc.

Source: Global Market Insights

Smartsheet investors, however, can definitely support the premium valuation by the tremendous overall growth in the collaboration and project management software market. Being valued at roughly $10 billion in 2019, the market size is expected to triple within 6 years, growing at a CAGR of 14%. I believe this is a rather moderate estimate, considering these estimates were conducted before the pandemic. To elaborate, Smartsheet’s TAM is upwards of at least $23 billion (and could be worth up to $31.5 billion, based on estimates from Forrester and IDC). In this context, it will be crucial to capture and maintain market share, which Smartsheet can achieve by investing heavily in its main platform and through strategic marketing. However, it is difficult to believe that Smartsheet will capture enough market share of its TAM to justify its current $9B market capitalization.

Great platform - but easily replicable

Source: Smartsheet

Smartsheet's platform is powerful because it is so simple to use and extremely effective at the same time. The core features of Smartsheet include its integrated task management sheet, enhancement request project board, and data uploader. The platform makes team management simple and efficient, but competitors are starting to integrate the same features into their platforms.

Source: Monday.com

Smartsheet’s greatest advantage is simultaneously also a possible headwind. The solutions are easily replicable, as it is difficult to copyright any of the created features. Thus, it makes it easy for competitors to copy Smartsheet’s unique features, as demonstrated by the project management tool from Monday.com. The startup costs for creating a similar software are low, creating an attractive environment for new entrants into the market. In this context, I believe Smartsheet can achieve a competitive advantage through financial economies of scale. With $420 million in cash and equivalents on hand, Smartsheet can heavily invest in its core products and most importantly grow its customer base through aggressive marketing. Furthermore, Smartsheet has an advantage as current customers would have to undergo high costs and efforts when switching to competitors. Therefore, current paying customers are likely not going to leave Smartsheet in the future, but it will become increasingly difficult to attract new customers at the same rate going forward.

Concluding remarks

Smartsheet is a wonderful company - its powerful platform makes digital team collaboration and project management easy and time-saving at once. It’s already counting more than 4 million customers in 190 countries (and saw its sales explode accordingly). In fact, it is still growing rapidly thanks to an accelerated shift towards remote work in 2020. This trend is set to continue in the future with the digital collaboration market seeing double-digit annual growth until at least 2026. However, at current levels, I can’t digest Smartsheet’s valuation. Its trailing multiples are priced for perfection and expect more explosive growth in the future. It will become increasingly difficult for Smartsheet to deliver high growth rates to justify its current valuation, considering the stiff competition in the space. Furthermore, Smartsheet’s features will become less unique, as they can easily be copied by competitors, which will make it more difficult to attract new customers moving forward. If it wasn’t for Smartsheet’s sky-high valuation, I’d be interested in owning Smartsheet shares, but for now, I'll wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.