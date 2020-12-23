Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) continues to define operational and financial excellence within the U.S. cannabis industry. After a challenging 2019 for the cannabis sector and an unprecedented beginning of 2020 amid the global pandemic, Trulieve has demonstrated resilience and the recession-proof nature of its business model. We think the stock remains undervalued relative to peers and represents the single best operator among U.S. MSOs. For investors wondering whether the cannabis industry can be profitable and scalable, look no further than Trulieve.

(All amounts in USD)

Strong 2020 Performance

Among the major MSOs shown below, Trulieve had the best stock price performance in 2020 with a 186% gain. The strong performance of Trulieve's stock is propelled by its continued execution and financial results. Additionally, it appears that investors are gradually waking up to Trulieve's superior financial firepower. The narrowing of the valuation discount of Trulieve versus other MSO stocks played an important role in Trulieve's top 2020 performance but there is likely still room for further gains.

After rising +180% in 2020 so far, Trulieve is currently valued at 6.9x revenue and 14.0x EBITDA (latest quarter annualized) which is the lowest among the MSOs shown in the chart below. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) trades at ~38x, Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) at ~24x, and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) at ~19x EBITDA. Despite the recent rally, investors are likely still discounting Trulieve's growth potential due to its reliance on the Florida market which explains the discounted valuation. We think the discount is unwarranted. While it is true that Trulieve's past acquisitions to enter several new markets remain too small to move the needle, but the unique nature of the Florida market is capable of supporting Trulieve's growth in the near-term. The +10% same-store sales growth within Florida and the potential catalyst of recreational legalization alone could justify the 14x EBITDA multiple for Trulieve. The value from Trulieve's expansions into new markets (PA, MA, CT, CA) are just the option value that has a high probability of paying off given Trulieve's successful development in Florida; it has proven its management and execution capability that it could use to replicate its success in other states. We fully acknowledge that Trulieve is unlikely to achieve the same level of dominance outside Florida but the U.S. market remains fluid and ripe for growth and consolidation.

(Source: CNBC)

Trulieve's consistent and impressive track record is demonstrated by its +20% revenue CAGR and 50% adjusted EBITDA margin in the last two years. The revenue growth is driven by both store openings and same-store-sales growth which was an impressive 19% in Q3 2020. Trulieve continues to open 5-10 stores in Florida each quarter and there is no more cap on the number of locations that Trulieve or its competitors could open in the state. The Florida medical cannabis market is one of the largest in the U.S. given its affluent and older population. The setup of its licensing system which requires vertical integration has benefited early market leader Trulieve immensely as it continues to build its moat and makes it increasingly difficult for competitors to challenge its market share. Another potential catalyst for Trulieve is the future recreational legalization of cannabis although the timing remains uncertain and could be a few years out.

(Source: Public Filings)

Florida Dominance

Florida is the second-most populous state in the country with a unique medical cannabis regulatory environment that requires vertical integration among its license holders. While there are pending litigations to challenge the vertical integration requirement, the incumbents have not stopped from extending their presence in the state with a total of ~300 stores open throughout Florida.

(Source: OMMU)

Trulieve had 70 stores or 23% of the total open dispensaries in Florida and its stores are much more productive than others. Trulieve accounted for 43% of the THC grams sold in the most recent weekly update with annualized sales per store surpassing $10M in Q3 ($7-8M sales per store expected for 2020). The company has established an incredible brand that continues to lead the Florida market.

(Source: OMMU)

Also important is the fact that the Florida market continues to exhibit strong growth in 2020 as registered medical patients increased from 299k in January to 454k in December, a more than 50% increase. Trulieve benefited from the growing market while posting 20-30% same-store sales growth through 2020 Q3. We think the Florida market will continue to grow at a double-digit rate which comfortably supports Trulieve's current trading multiple of 14x EBITDA. Combined with its impressive 50% EBITDA margin, we think the stock has more upside without including its opportunities outside Florida.

Conclusion

While Trulieve was not the favorite among cannabis investors given its less aggressive expansion strategies in 2018 and 2019, the stock has made a comeback in 2020 with its +180% gains so far. The stock remains the cheapest among top MSOs likely due to its reliance on the Florida market. However, we think the Florida market alone is able to support Trulieve's valuation and continued growth in the near-term. Moreover, the company has made some progress in expanding into other states without overpaying, which should provide meaningful contributions to growth over time. We think Trulieve shares remain attractive at current levels. Potential catalysts include a major transaction to break into additional states and potential recreational legalization in Florida.

