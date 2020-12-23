We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children. - Native American Proverb

The green wave has been ushered into Washington DC, so it's time to add green companies to your portfolio such as Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). Darling has been reducing, reusing, and recycling since the late 1800s and has a strong balance sheet and growth prospects for the 21st century. DAR is a member of the small-cap Russell 2000 Index which has had solid returns since September. "Small-caps are at their highest level of the year relative to the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 just passed the large-cap index in terms of year-to-date performance," as provided by the Lead-Lag Report last week.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries by collecting and transforming animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers, and other specialty products. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. DAR's overall financial results for the 3rd quarter were strong with net income and EPS up 300% from the same period last year.

From Darling Ingredients Inc investor presentation

One of the largest drivers of this increased profitability was their partnership in the diesel fuel space. "Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, producing 275 million gallons of renewable diesel annually, which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels," according to Darling's website. DGD was able to earn $2.41 per gallon in the 3rd quarter, which is lower than previous quarters, but so far for 2020, Darling has received $205 million from the partnership. Darling and DGD recently won approval to continue their process of building a new diesel plant in Texas. If and when built, it will add 400 million gallons of capacity to the partnership. This could be a large driver of increased future earnings.

Besides the fuel segment, Darling also operates food and feed divisions. Unlike the fuel division which saw EBITDA grow 140%, the feed division was flat and the food division had EBITDA growth of 6% for the quarter compared to the same period last year. The feed division suffered in the 3rd quarter because pricing was down in fats, proteins, and pet food. The food division saw higher sales in the 3rd quarter compared to 2Q20. Sales had fallen in the first quarter due to the pandemic but are now 5.5% higher than a year ago. These two divisions are why Darling is classified as a consumer staple stock, even though the fuel division is driving the company to higher profits.

Darling has been working to improve its balance sheet. They paid down their outstanding term loan B by $145 million during the third quarter. This brings their debt-to-equity ratio to 0.53 from a peak of 1.03 five years ago. Their leverage ratio as measured by their bank covenant was 1.93 at the end of the third quarter.

Darling Ingredients' stock broke out of its trend line at the end of September and has shown consistency since then. The stock is up just over 100% for 2020 with a current PE ratio of 19. Based on a historical average PE ratio of 30, this does not leave it overpriced. At this point, if there is a broader market pullback, it is a great opportunity to add this green and growing name to your portfolio; without the pullback, it is still a worthwhile addition to your portfolio.

