In recent weeks, I have been focused on buying undervalued stocks that have been beaten down due to tax-loss selling. This strategy has worked well, although I found fewer stocks that interested me than I normally find at this time of year. For example, on November 7, I wrote about Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) which was trading for about $1.20 per share, and it has since nearly doubled in value. On November 25, I wrote about CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) which was trading for nearly $3 per share and it recently hit $4. Now, I am back to focusing on finding strategic opportunities in SPAC stocks as I have found some great buying opportunities in that sector.

As readers of my last article know, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (DGNR) and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II (DGNS) are two of my top picks in the SPAC sector. However, in the course of doing more research, I have found some other SPAC stocks that also appear to offer significant upside potential. Food stocks generally trade at a premium when compared to the stock market in general. In addition, plant-based food stocks, which are viewed as being disruptive, trade at even higher multiples. A prime example of this can be seen by taking a look at Beyond Meat (BYND), which has about $400 million in sales and a market capitalization of around $9 billion. With this in mind, here is a SPAC that is focused on acquiring a plant-based food company:

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOACU) raised about $230 million in November. It has until November 13, 2022, to complete an acquisition. This company was founded by Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni, who serves as Chairman, and Paresh Patel, (founder of Sandstone Capital) who serves as CEO. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. plans to acquire a plant-based food technology company; the company specifically states:

"Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry our target operates in, it is our intention to pursue prospective targets that are focused on technologies and products related to sustainable plant-based food and beverages, alternative protein, and ingredients. More specifically, our target market includes companies that use plant-based, cell-based or precise fermentation technologies to develop food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain."

Photo credit: Natural Order Acquisition Company website

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. Has An Experienced Management Team

Because of the rapid growth and high valuations given to the plant-based technology industry, I want to continue to invest in this sector. I also like the management team at Natural Order Acquisition which combines investment banking experience along with experience with plant-based foods and animal rights. A recent article from Vegconomist states:

"Chairman Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni is one of the most influential and dedicated figures in the plant-based business world. Castiglioni is a managing partner at the investment firm Dismatrix a partner of Blue Horizon Corporation, and an investor in the global investment competition Pitch & Plant 2020 organised by Vevolution. He is also a passionate board member of several animal rights organizations, such as Sea Shepherd, Animal Outlook, International Anti-Poaching Foundation, Project Coyote and Animal Equality."

Plant-Based Foods Are Disruptive Because The Health Benefits Are Huge, Plus It Is An ESG Play

The demand for plant-based foods is growing rapidly and this growth is being fueled by the desire to eat healthier and reduce the environmental impact of a meat-based diet. This is also coming at a time when there is greater awareness and demand for ESG/Green investing. A recent CNBC article details a study of centenarians and suggests that a plant-based diet is the key to longevity. All of this points to a secular growth story that could produce significant rewards for investors. Investing in plant-based technology checks many boxes that are needed to produce outsized returns; it offers huge growth potential, it checks the ESG box, it is a disruptive industry, it is valued by millennials (who are starting to drive investment themes on Wall Street), and investors are willing to pay tremendous premiums for companies in this sector. As a leader in the plant-based food industry, Beyond Meat is a perfect example of what the premium investors are willing to pay for this industry. Beyond Meat is valued at about 20 times revenues and has a current market cap of nearly $9 billion. Plant-based foods are clearly an emerging growth industry. Natural Order Acquisition provides investors with a potential opportunity to buy into this industry with a management team that has experience and credentials needed to bring a high potential plant-based food technology company to the public markets.

Plant-Based Foods Are Disruptive Because The Growth Potential And Health Benefits Are Huge, As Are The Environmental Benefits

A recent article points out a few major factors that can fuel the demand for plant-based foods (which also will drive investor demand for stocks in this sector). The first one is that only about 8% of the global population is vegetarian. So, as 92% of meat eating population either converts completely over time or just reduces meat consumption in favor of plant-based foods, this suggests significant growth potential. Consumers are increasingly focused on living a healthy lifestyle and the facts are clear, which is the other major factor driving the demand for plant-based foods. Another important data point is that studies show that the risk of blocked arteries is reduced by 91%, with a plant-based food diet. A vegetarian diet is also great for weight loss, and there are many other health benefits. The fact that about 26% of millennials are vegetarian also bodes well for the future growth of plant-based foods. Finally, the environmental benefits are very significant as the article mentioned above points out that eating vegetarian for a year is equivalent to not driving your car for 6 months in terms of the global greenhouse gas emissions. Plant-based foods are becoming increasingly mainstream. Starbucks (SBUX) appears to recognize this trend and is working on "plant-based menu innovation".

Potential Downside Risks Are Capped, But Upside Is Not Capped, So This Provides A Compelling Risk/Reward Ratio

As is typical with most SPAC stock deals, Natural Order Acquisition raised capital at $10 per share, and this will be returned to shareholders if no acquisition target is found. With the shares currently trading for just over $11, the downside risk is a little more than $1 per share. However, if a deal is found, the upside could be significant and many times greater than the downside risks, which means this appears to be an asymmetrical buying opportunity. Beyond Meat went public at $25 per share, and at nearly $150 per share today, investors have seen a six-fold increase on their shares. The problem is that most investors were not able to get access to the IPO price of just $25 per share. That is why the SPAC sector is helping to democratize and even out the playing field, because it enables every investor to have a chance to buy at a pre-IPO type price.

There Is Significant Investor Demand For Plant-Based Food Stocks

As most investors have seen, plant-based food stocks have enjoyed premium valuations and given early investors very large gains. Beyond Meat seems to be the best known plant-based food stock, and part of what helps fuel this type of valuation is the growth potential, but also the fact that there are not many pure play investments for this industry. That is another reason why Natural Order Acquisition Corp. could offer large gains when and if a deal is announced. Tattooed Chef (TTCF) is another plant-based food company that was bought by a SPAC, and before that deal was announced, the shares were trading for a bit over $10, and after the deal, the shares went a little over the $28 level. With just around $1 per share of downside in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. stock at current prices, and when seeing other plant-based food stocks like Tattooed Chef nearly triple in value, and Beyond Meat jump six-fold from the IPO price, the upside here appears compelling. Take a look at the stock performance of Beyond Meat and Tattooed Chef shares in the charts below:

In Summary

There are not too many investments you can make where you have such limited downside and such significant upside that is not limited. As early investors in Beyond Meat and Tattooed Chef have seen, it can pay off to invest in the plant-based foods industry. With deep believers in the plant-based food industry as part of the management team at the Natural Order Acquisition Corp., they have a good chance to attract and acquire a fast growing business in this sector. If they don't acquire a company, the downside is capped at $10 per share, but if they do acquire a company, the upside is just too compelling to ignore. Plant-based foods are poised to benefit from secular trends that include: ESG, better health/longevity, and protecting the environment.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOACU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.