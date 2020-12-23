DoorDash And Airbnb: A Dive Into 2 Of 2020's Hottest IPOs

Airbnb has struggled in 2020 with the pandemic but is expected to return to growth going forward.

Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) IPO'd a couple of weeks ago. Both companies are two of the most anticipated IPOs of the year in a market that has rewarded hot IPO stocks with huge stock price increases on day 1 and it was no different for these two. Airbnb priced its IPO at $68 per share and instantly began trading in the $140s and $150s. The stock now trades near $165 as of the time of writing. Dash's IPO price came in at $102 per share and opened in the $180s, but has since fallen to the high $150s. Given the stocks are still new to public market investors, I would expect high volatility to continue for quite some time.

Data by YCharts

Airbnb

Airbnb is a website and online platform that allows "hosts" to rent out spaces to temporary guests. Much like a hotel, but better, at least in my personal opinion. Hosts can list their properties on the Airbnb site, receive payment, and rent their property out for days or even weeks all without ever even seeing the renter.

Source: Airbnb S-1

Source: Table created by author with data from Airbnb S-1 and estimates from TIKR.com

Airbnb has seen some pretty incredible growth over the years, growing revenue from $919 million in 2015 to $4.8 billion in 2019. 2020 has seen a dip due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, but 2021 is expected to return to growth year over year, although revenue is still expected to come in below 2019's numbers.

With the exception of 2018, Airbnb has operated at a loss every year since at least 2015. These losses were trending in the right direction up until 2019, when the company really increased product development and sales and marketing expenses. This increased the company's operating loss to nearly half a billion dollars in 2019, and now in 2020, the company will likely bring in an operating loss exceeding $1 billion.

Of course, potential buyers should be aware of lock-up expiration on IPOs, as this can sometimes create selling pressure on high-flying shares. 16.8 million shares were available to be sold by employees on the first day of trading, which has now passed. An additional 27.8 million shares will be unlocked on the second day after the company reports Q4 2020 earnings (likely early to mid Q1 2021), and finally, all remaining insider-held shares unlock on the second day after the company reports Q1 2021 results or the 121st day after December 11, 2020 (approximately April 2021), whichever is later.

Source: Airbnb Prospectus

Airbnb's Valuation

Airbnb is not a cheap stock by any means. The company trades at around 21 times 2021 sales. For a company whose growth rate is expected to slow to the mid 20s over the next few years, that is certainly up there. That said, Airbnb should continue to approach profitability over the next couple of years as there are relatively little costs for every additional host they bring onto the platform.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Airbnb Risks

In addition to general risks associated with IPOs and tech companies, Airbnb also has some more unique specific risks. These are some of the main risks for shareholders:

Regulation on properties regarding short term rentals

Valuation contraction risks along with selling pressure from lock-up expiration

Competition catching up with innovative online booking offerings.

DoorDash

DoorDash is a food delivery platform that allows users to order food from a restaurant and have it delivered straight to their door. The company has clearly benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people order in rather than go out to restaurants.

The company has posted some large losses despite its impressive growth, even in 2020 as the business has boomed. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue increased 226%. The company's operating loss decreased from $479 million to just $131 million.

Source: DoorDash Prospectus

Interestingly, DoorDash claims to have gained substantial market share over competitors over the last few years, going from 17% market share in January 2018 to 50% market share in October 2020.

Source: DoorDash Prospectus

Of course, lock-up expiration is worthy of consideration for DoorDash as well. The first 20% for directors and managers and 40% for other equity holders become available to sell on the third day after the first earnings report following the IPO, after 90 days, in an open trading window with 5 trading days remaining, and where on 5 of 10 consecutive days, the stock price is 25% higher than the IPO price. All of these condition must be met.

Source: DoorDash Prospectus

All remaining shares unlock on the third day after the second earnings report following the IPO or 180 days after the IPO (approximately June 2021)

DoorDash Valuation

Going forward, analysts are expecting DoorDash growth to slow to about 30% in 2021, then stabilize at around 22% for the next few years. Interestingly enough, the stock doesn't seem all that expensive at 13 times 2021 revenue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts also have DoorDash breaking even in 2021 before making a profit in 2022.

DoorDash Risks

Like any equity investment, there are risks involved with DoorDash. The following are the risks I've identified:

Competition is fierce in this space. All big players are willing to spend significant sums of money and take big losses to win market share.

Revenue may struggle to grow in a post-pandemic environment sometime in 2021 as more people return to going out rather than ordering food in.

It could be argued that DoorDash doesn't have much of a moat, making the business susceptible to competitors.

Final Takeaway

Airbnb and DoorDash are two of the most anticipated IPOs of the year. While their valuations are high, neither have multiples that are anywhere near some of the most expensive stocks in the market (looking at you, Snowflake (SNOW)). Both Airbnb and DoorDash will have their challenges, Airbnb will have to figure out how to navigate increasing regulation and scrutiny, while DoorDash faces competition coming for a slice of the pie.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.