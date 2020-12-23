Among the basket of rotten apples, there are a few tasty apples, and this could be one.

Many of these companies are of questionable quality, and have complex features and securities attached, but people are eating them up.

If you've been following my series on SPACs you know I think this is a speculative pocket of the market. There's a lot of activity going on here. There have been 208 SPAC Ipo's in 2020. That's more than in the years 2009-2019 combined. The market for these started heating up in 2018 and 2019 and now it's a frenzy. Seemingly everyone is making money left and right.

I do think there is a lot of interesting stuff to do in the SPAC arena. With all the activity going on it is possible to get a lot of diversification out of it as well. Yet, SPACs have a bad rep with long-time investors because they have a tendency to underperform in the intermediate-term post IPO.

Some things are different this time. For example, I've repeatedly written about the Ack-SPAC and what Ackman has done with the genre. If the Ack-SPAC could somehow become a blueprint for SPACs going forward I'd think very differently about these vehicles.

Part of the historical underperformance can be explained because the SPAC is a route that was very favorable to lower-quality businesses. That's still true but high-profile success stories have gone public this way and that's removed some of the stigmas. Think of the monetary succes of companies like Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Draftkings (DKNG). While some of the business quality issues have surfaced with an initial success story like Nikola (NKLA). I'm sure we'll see a lot more stories like the former and the latter.

In this article I'll talk about Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) which has finalized a target and is taking Avepoint to the market. The way I understand it Avepoint is a third-party software provider that helps enterprises migrate their data to cloud platforms, in particular Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud. They are offering this service within the coveted SAAS framework.

The company has rolled out software to help with SharePoint migration, automated Microsoft Teams management, and with the ability to migrate Microsoft Teams/Slack chats into a target channel. Its latest launch is a SaaS solution to provide security insights and automated policy tools to prevent employee oversharing in Microsoft 365. With increasingly complex and punitive laws and regulations around data this is of course a growth market.

This SPAC is lead by Jeff Epstein and Brad Koenig. Epstein has been a operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners since 2011. Before that he's been CFO at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) which has always been something of a moneyprinter. He started out his career as an investment banker at The First Boston Corporation. He also co-teaches the Lean Launchpad class at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Engineering. Brad Koenig is the co-founder and former CEO at FoodyDirect.com Koenig worked 20+ years at Goldman Sachs (GS.PK) among other things as the Head of Global Technology Investment Banking for fifteen years.

AvePoint is growing 30% per year. It is profitable and requires very little capital to grow. That's amazing except it raises the question for me why I'm getting the opportunity to buy into this amazing moneyprinter? I'd keep it to myself. The company's answer is that the capital raised will accelerate its success further and to be fair existing shareholders hold on to 70% of the equity.

In its Form 425 the company touts its compelling valuation at 9x times projected 2021 revenue. Note we are talking projected revenue here. It views Dynatrace (DT) and Alteryx (AYX) as comparables. With AXPT already at $15 per share the multiple has already signficantly expanded in a short time. But the same thing can be said for Dynatrace and Alteryx which now trade at 20x sales. I'm not sure these are fair comps to this company.

I do want to highlight a few impressive slides. I liked the customers it has signed up:

But $115 million in recurring revenue (possibly $150 million 2020 total revenue) does give me some pause. It is just not a lot given the market cap implied here. With 200 million of shares outstanding, the valuation model hasn't aged well. Paying something like ~30x recurring revenue makes it difficult for me to see a high probability of a great outcome from here on out.

But that doesn't mean it is going down from here. The sentiment on a subreddit dedicated to SPACs has lately been strong with this one. Sentiment has seem to have spiked, looking at Googe trends data, but could get another boost as the sponsor and management potentially become more vocal around the vote for the business combination.

Source: Google trends data

The voting date hasn't been set yet but the combination is expected to close in Q1 of 2021. It is interesting to look at the related queries which are for Nio (NIO), Palantir (PLTR) stock, Landcadia holdings (LCA) stock and Longview Acquisitions Corp (NYSE:LGVW). The latter two are other SPACs while the former two are a Chinese EV company and a recent direct listing. Either people interested here really know how to pick stocks or they are return chasers because these have returned between 56% and 204% over the past 3 months.

Data by YCharts

Someone who probably knows how to pick them is Chris DeMuth because he wrote about APXT in July back at $10.27. Chris is a SPAC expert among other things. This year he's been all over the SPACs and in my humble opinion its worth paying attention to the stuff he puts out.

I don't love the idea of buying this stock here. Mainly because the valuation discount to an already beloved group of peers seems to be mostly gone. It's not a horrible idea and could work in the near-term. I'm definitely not an expert on how to buy and sell stocks based on flows and sentiment which seems to be an important driver in this market.

I've written about selling some puts on AXPT a few days ago. I think that can still work. But that's a lower return tactic than what I'd say most people are chasing here. Neither, do I believe it is the greatest thing you can do in the SPAC universe. If you like this article you could be interested in some of my other publicly available write-ups on SPACS like: Switchback Energy: Trying To Freeroll This Crazy Market (NYSE:SBE), CIIG Merger Corp.: SPAC Arbitrage Opportunity (NASDAQ:OTC:CIIC),RMG: California Dreamin' (NYSE:RMG), Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Wants To Dominate U.S. Gaming With Skrill And Neteller (NYSE:BFT). The conclusion isn't always positive but I try to give them a fair shake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.