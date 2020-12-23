If a vaccine emerges to treat the new coronavirus strain, then it could shake up the $39 billion market.

It is unclear whether vaccines from PFE, MRNA, NVAX, or JNJ can protect against the new strain.

Fears are rising that a new coronavirus variant could be spread more easily among the populace.

Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Vox

The race to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to the masses is on. The FDA recently cleared Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine and shipments are on the way. Moderna (MRNA) followed up with its own Emergency Use Designation from the FDA. President Trump took his victory lap pursuant to Operation Warp Speed, which inspired drug manufacturers to develop a vaccine quickly:

The question remains, "Was the celebration premature?" Fears are rising that a new coronavirus variant has emerged that could be spread more easily among the populace. The variant was first detected in the U.K. a few months ago and has mostly occurred in people under age 60. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded by issuing new lockdowns in locations where the new variant was most-noticeable:

Speaking to the nation on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a U-turn on a Christmas relaxation of the rules, new restrictions on foreign travel from areas where the new variant was most prevalent and effective lockdowns in the locations where the new variant is most prominent. The variant, which was first detected in the U.K. months ago, has also been found in patients in Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands. "There is no evidence the variant causes more severe illness or higher mortality, but it does appear to be passed on significantly more easily," Johnson said. "Although there is considerable uncertainty, it may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant," Johnson added, citing an early analysis from NERVTAG, the advisory group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats.

After Pfizer divulged strong efficacy for its vaccine last month, the Dow Jones (DIA) rose into the 30,000 range. It could be difficult for broader markets to rise further if more lockdowns are required to stave off this new variant. Pfizer has the pole position pursuant to a vaccine. However, things could change.

Vaccine With High Efficacy For COVID-19 Variant Could Emerge

COVID-19 is a virus and viruses mutate. The new variant is referred to as SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01 (Variant Under Investigation, year 2020, month 12, variant 01). It is uncertain whether vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna have strong efficacy against the variant. The World Health Organization ("WHO") believes there is no impact on vaccines from the variant:

The novel coronavirus vaccine should still work against a highly infectious new variant of the virus spreading quickly in the United Kingdom. That's "good news," the World Health Organization said on Monday. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said the mutated variant may be more transmissible, but there is no evidence it would increase the "severity associated with this disease." "The U.K. has informed us that they don't believe that there's an impact on the vaccine. So that's good news," she said.

I would interpret this to mean that the efficacy (94% and above) for Pfizer and Moderna could be consistent for the coronavirus variant. BioNTech (BNTX), which partnered with Pfizer on its vaccine also expressed confidence its vaccine could protect against the variant:

"We don't know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant," but because the proteins on the variant are 99% the same as the prevailing strains, BioNTech has "scientific confidence" in the vaccine. "The likelihood that our vaccine works... is relatively high," CEO Ugur Sahin declared, saying the company is currently conducting further studies and hopes to have certainty within the coming weeks.

However, the jury is still out. Vaccine makers are beginning to examine the efficacy of their vaccines pursuant to the new variant. MRNA (down 9%), BNTX (down 6%), and Novavax (NVAX) (down 7%) all fell Tuesday. The market suggests investors are taking a wait and see attitude. If vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech or Moderna do not perform well against the new coronavirus strain, then it could create a void for Novavax, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), or AstraZeneca (AZN) to fill.

There is a possibility that future coronavirus strains could require new vaccine developments. That also gives hope to other potential vaccine makers who have yet to come to market. It could take continuous R&D efforts to combat new and existing strains of the coronavirus. At stake is a $39 billion pie. Bernstein analysts project Pfizer and Moderna to garner 2021 vaccine sales of $14 billion and $11 billion, respectively. This equates to over 60% combined market share.

If a new vaccine emerges with strong efficacy pursuant to the new coronavirus strain, then it could potentially shake up the market. Whether new strains will expand the market for vaccine sales or create a zero-sum gain remains to be seen. I previously suggested Murphy's Law applied to Pfizer. That could be said for each of the vaccine makers until a true leader emerges pursuant to the new strain. I estimated that 2021 projected vaccine sales would be about 10% of Pfizer's revenue. Projected vaccine sales for Moderna and Novavax are multiples of existing sales prior to the emergence of COVID-19. Their shares could pull back the most if uncertainty continues.

Conclusion

I rate PFE a hold as a vaccine could have little impact on PFE's total revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.