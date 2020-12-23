PFL typically trades at a premium to net asset value and goes through periods where distributions are greater than net investment income.

The fund's monthly distribution of $0.09 has been consistent since 2012 and the yield is around 9.7%.

PFL's great long-term performance can be interrupted by huge downdrafts such as the nearly 50% loss during the March 2020 COVID crash.

Introduction

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) is one of 12 taxable closed-end funds managed by PIMCO. PFL began trading in 2003 and has the objective "Seeks high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital."The fund has allocations all over the fixed income map and is currently concentrated in high yield and investment grade corporate credit followed by non-agency mortgage backed securities.

Source: PIMCO - Data as of 11/30/2020

PFL is moderately sensitive to interest rate changes, with an effective duration of 6.4 years. The fund has an effective leverage of 34.1%. About a quarter of this leverage is through preferred securities at rates of 1.6%. Most of the rest is through reverse repurchase agreements with an average rate around 0.75%, based on the latest holdings report. PIMCO's active management and leverage comes with a cost. The fund's expense ratio is 1.18% before interest expense and 2.07% including interest expense.

As I will show below, PFL has been a strong performer over the long term, but is subject to huge pullbacks during periods of market turmoil such as the Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 and the COVID-19 crash of March 2020. Nevertheless, the fund has provided a steady monthly distribution since 2012 and yields around 9.7%. Since 2018, the fund has occasionally over distributed income resulting in a return of capital, but this has been a small fraction of the total distribution. PFL typically trades at a premium to net asset value, although it has reached discount levels during general market crashes.

PFL's strong long-term performance and steady distribution make it a good selection for the high yield portion of one's portfolio. However, investors should keep in mind the fund's extreme volatility during market crashes. Although buying opportunities were better earlier in 2020, investors could still start a position today if they believe post-COVID recovery is under way and yield spreads on the fund's holdings have room to narrow.

Performance

On a total return basis PFL has strongly outperformed the family of iShares fixed income index ETF's across the risk spectrum over the long term. For comparison, I will show the Core Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and the High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

Source: Seeking Alpha PFL Charting Page

Although PFL outperformed the unlevered index funds over the long term, there were some harrowing periods of volatility, particularly the nearly 75% drawdown during the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the 50% pullback during the March 20 COVID crash. PFL suffered lesser pullbacks during the "taper tantrum"of 2013 as well as near bear market equity corrections in 2011 and 2018. Leverage works to the downside as well as the upside, and it compounds the equity-like behavior of lower-grade fixed income instruments.

PIMCO has historically done a good job of security selection during the recovery phase from these downturns, getting the fund back on the path to outperformance. As we can see from zooming in on 2020 performance, despite the 50% drawdown in March, PFL's 1-year total return is above that of the high yield ETF and close to the core aggregate fund AGG.

Steady monthly dividends have been a hallmark of the fund since the financial crisis. PFL has paid a $0.09 dividend each month without fail since June 2012.

Data Source: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Page

In many closed end funds, current income can become insufficient to cover the constant dividend. This results in negative UNII and some of the distribution becoming a return of capital. PFL has largely avoided this, but in 2018 and 2019, about $0.07 of the $1.08 total distribution each year was classified as return of capital for tax reporting. For 2020, PFL has not posted a Form 8937 indicating a return of capital, although some other PIMCO funds already have.

So far in FY 2021 (the Fiscal Year starts August 1), the UNII data look more concerning. The fund has only $0.13 of net investment income YTD despite paying out $0.36 in dividends.

NII-month Dividend NII-YTD Div.-YTD UNII-YTD August $ (0.08) $ 0.09 $ (0.08) $ 0.09 $ (0.17) September $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ (0.15) October $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ (0.18) November $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.36 $ (0.23)

It is too soon to say however if this is a real problem. PIMCO uses swaps and other derivatives in the portfolios of these funds, resulting in very lumpy delivery of investment income month-to-month. This is explained in greater detail in this article by ADS Analytics and in this footnote to PIMCO's UNII report:

Income distributions are determined in accordance with income tax regulations which may differ from U.S. GAAP. The character of investment income and the timing of income recognition may be different for certain transactions under the two methods of accounting. Examples of these differences include the treatment of paydowns on mortgage backed securities, foreign currency transactions, contingent debt instruments and swaps (including paired swap transactions). As a result, income distributions declared during a fiscal period may differ significantly from the net investment income (loss) reported on each Fund's annual financial statements presented under U.S. GAAP. A significant portion of a Fund's monthly distributions may be sourced from the Fund's derivative transactions. Some or all of these transactions, such as paired swap transactions, may also generate capital losses without corresponding offsetting capital gains, such that portions of the Fund's distributions recognized as ordinary income for tax purposes may be economically similar to a taxable return of capital when considered together with such capital losses. Please see the Funds' most recent shareholder report for more details.

Over time, the monthly net investment income should catch up to the distribution however the YTD performance indicates a risk, and those who are uncomfortable with the negative UNII may want to steer clear of PFL to sleep better at night.

The fund's current 7% premium to net asset value is also a risk, although PFL has typically traded at a mid-single digit premium to NAV except for short periods during market crashes. The premium has also been lower or in the discount range during rising interest rate periods like 2015-2017.

PFL's long term performance, steady dividend, and recovery from the March 2020 crash are attractive but investors should keep in mind the risks involved in the fund's aggressive portfolio. As we saw in March, PFL is a bad choice for preserving capital during a market crash, but if the economy is moving into a growth phase, the fund can outperform the indices.

Outlook

PFL's outlook for 2021 of course depends mostly on the general level of interest rates and the credit quality of its holdings. The Federal Reserve in their latest statement has committed to keeping the Fed Funds rate near zero until "inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. "The Fed also will continue its quantitative easing program of buying treasuries and agency MBS each month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."

Looking at credit spreads, we can see from the charts from Moody's that Aa and A rated bond spreads are nearly at 20-year lows. The Baa and high yield bonds more reflective of PFL's portfolio still have a little room to narrow to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

An increase in corporate profits along with a slowdown in new debt issuance in 2021 can also contribute to a bit more spread narrowing. Moody's sees the high yield default risk peaking in 1Q 2021 and coming down thereafter.

Going through the latest holdings report from PFL, we also see many names associated with industries out of favor during the pandemic. These securities could appreciate more than the general market as credit risk comes down. For example, the fund holds bonds from these names in the aviation, travel and tourism industry:

Caesars Resort Collection LLC Diamond Resorts Corp. Alaska Airlines Class A Pass-Through Trust Boeing Co. Bombardier, Inc. Delta Air Lines, Inc. Expedia Group, Inc. Full House Resorts, Inc. JetBlue Pass-Through Trust Marriott International, Inc. Melco Resorts Finance Ltd. MGM Resorts International Sands China Ltd. Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. TransDigm, Inc. United Airlines Pass-Through Trust Viking Cruises Ltd. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Wynn Macau Ltd.

The fund also holds these names in the energy industry:

Energy Transfer Operating LP HollyFrontier Corp. Kinder Morgan, Inc. Noble Holding International Ltd. Pan American Energy LLC Petroleos Mexicanos Transocean, Inc. Western Midstream Operating LP YPF S.A. Petrobras Global Finance BV

If these industries come back after the pandemic, PFL can outperform an index due to its selection of securities like these.

However, another downturn would work against the fund by increasing the credit risk in these industries. A faster than expected increase in inflation would also be detrimental to bond values. While I think the most likely scenario is a strong recovery and continued low rates in 2021, PFL would not do well if I am wrong. Investors should therefore consider PFL to be a calculated risk and not a core "safe"fixed income holding.

Conclusion

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a strong track record over the long term but is subject to volatility during market turmoil that can be just as bad as equities. Having largely recovered from the March 2020 crash, the fund is poised to outperform in 2021 if the recovery from the pandemic proceeds as expected. Another downturn or hotter than expected inflation would negatively impact PFL however. PFL is still worth adding as a risker, higher yielding portion of one's portfolio but it should not be used as a core, stable fixed income holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.