The IPO is likely to be in high demand.

PLTK has grown rapidly and produces impressive profits and free cash flow.

Playtika Holding Corp. has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may reach $1 billion.

Quick Take

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm acquires and develops mobile games for major mobile app platforms.

PLTK is growing revenue and gross profit impressively, while operating profit and cash flow from operations has pulled back somewhat.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

Herzliya Pituach, Israel-based Playtika was founded to acquire and design free-to-play mobile games with numerous titles in the top 100 highest grossing category.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Robert Antokol, who has an electrical engineering background.

Below is a brief overview video of a Slotomania commercial:

Source: Slotomania

The company’s game offerings include:

Slotomania

Caesars Slots

Solitaire Grand Harvest

Bingo Blitz

June's Journey

World Series of Poker

House of Fun

Playtika has received at least $455 million from investors including Playtika Holding UK.

Customer/User Acquisition

PLTK primarily markets its games via online app stores and digital advertising, including on YouTube and social networking websites like Facebook.

The firm has expanded its portfolio primarily through game acquisitions, and with the development talent it now has, it is developing games that are similar in genre to its existing portfolio of games.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been slightly variable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 20.5% 2019 21.9% 2018 19.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 1.1 2019 1.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Newzoo, the global market for mobile gaming is expected to reach $77.2 billion by the end of 2020.

This represents an increase of 13.3% from 2019.

Also, of the 2.7 billion gamers worldwide that are projected to play during 2020, 2.6 billion will play games on mobile devices.

However, only 38% will pay to play games on mobile devices, leaving 62% to play for free. Notably, Playtika has improved its Daily Payer Conversion, from 2.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 2.5% in the same period in 2020.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Electronic Arts (EA)

Take-Two (TTWO)

Zynga (ZNGA)

AppLovin

Product Madness/Big Fish

Financial Performance

Playtika’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an increasing rate of growth.

Increasing gross profit and stable gross margin.

Reduced operating profit and operating margin.

Lowered cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $1,798,000,000 28.5% 2019 $1,887,600,000 26.6% 2018 $1,490,700,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $1,259,300,000 28.0% 2019 $1,321,300,000 25.4% 2018 $1,053,700,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 70.04% 2019 70.00% 2018 70.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $244,900,000 13.6% 2019 $497,400,000 26.4% 2018 $432,600,000 29.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $16,100,000 2019 $288,900,000 2018 $338,000,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $333,500,000 2019 $491,900,000 2018 $452,800,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Playtika had $379 million in cash and $3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $418 million.

IPO Details

Playtika intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may reach $1 billion.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is likely that existing shareholders may sell a portion of their holdings in the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

"The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, to facilitate an orderly sale of shares for the selling stockholder, and to create a public market for our common stock. We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, and the potential repayment of borrowings under our Term Loan. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire, in-license or make investments in businesses, products, offerings, and technologies, although we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank, BofA Securities, Baird, Cowen, Stifel and Wedbush Securities.

Commentary

Playtika is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to continue its expansion plans, which will likely include acquiring more video games along with investing more in its in-house development capabilities.

The firm’s financials indicate strong topline revenue growth and increasing gross profit.

However, operating profit and margin have dropped and the firm is producing lowered, though still high, cash flow from operations. Free cash flow over the past 12 months is impressive.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained flat as revenue has increased markedly; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has increased to 1.1x.

The market opportunity for mobile gaming is large and growing at a very strong rate, so the firm has ample industry tailwinds in its favor.

In the current high demand IPO environment, the Playtika IPO will likely be in high demand, with the company enjoying pricing power in the marketplace for its shares.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

