A V-Shaped Recovery In Mall REITs?

We discuss three of our favorite mall REITs: Macerich, Simon Property Group, and Klepierre.

Even then, they remain priced at enormous discounts to NAVs.

Class A malls have recovered surprisingly quickly with sales per square foot reaching already ~90% of pre-crisis levels.

From 2016 until 2019, mall REITs lost about half of their value as the market became increasingly pessimistic about the future of brick-and-mortar retail.

Then came the pandemic, which added fuel to the fire.

Suddenly, malls had to close, tenants went bankrupt, rents went missing, and mall REITs crashed to even lower.

As a result, most mall REITs are now priced at valuations last seen during the great financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

Picture of the empty parking lot of a mall anchored by Macy's (M) and Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ):

source

This is probably the worst possible black swan for brick and mortar retail. Surely, everyone will only shop on Amazon (AMZN) from now on and malls will die... right?

That's what many appear to believe.

Yet, brick-and-mortar retail sales have fully recovered within months of reopening the economy.

source

That's without a vaccine, and in the midst of a severe economic recession with high unemployment, no tourism, and many still locked inside.

This V-shaped recovery in retail sales shows us that the "retail apocalypse" narrative is very misleading. The pandemic has not changed how people behave. We remain social beings and we want to go out to shop, dine, play, and connect with others.

That's precisely what malls are intended for.

Have mall REITs also experienced a V-shaped Recovery?

Based on their stock performance, the answer is no.

Our three favorite mall REITs Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), and KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) are down by ~50% since the beginning of this crisis:

Data by YCharts

But surprisingly, their fundamentals have recovered very strongly. We would not quite call it a V-shaped recovery, but they are doing far better than what their stock performance would imply:

Rent collection rates were just around 20-30% in April. Today, they are reaching 80%-90% already.

Average sales per square foot dropped to near $0 in April. Today, sales are again reaching 80%-90% of pre-crisis levels.

To be clear, malls are taking a big hit in 2020 and we are not denying that. However, the recovery is much faster than anyone could have anticipated.

To repeat ourselves, this is despite still going through a pandemic with high unemployment, no international tourism, and a lot of people locked inside.

Most malls also have a mandatory mask policy and even that isn't enough to keep shoppers away:

source

The Discrepancy in Fundamental Recovery and Share Price Performance is an Opportunity

Fundamentals are not yet back to where they were before the crisis, but they are well on their way, and the vaccinations will only accelerate the recovery.

Even then, MAC, SPG, and KLPEF remain priced at pennies on the dollar and offer significant upside potential and dividends as they return to previous highs:

P/NAV* P/FFO* Dividend Yield* Simon Property Group 40% 7.2x 7.2% Macerich 25% 3.5x 5.8% KlePierre 44% 6.7x 5.4%

(*based on normalized estimates of NAV, FFO, and Dividends)

These are some of our favorite opportunities today because they keep trading as if they were facing a secular decline, which just isn't there.

The market fails to understand that there's a vast difference between Class A malls and the rest of the mall market. Today, only 1/4 of the malls are considered to be Class A:

source

Our mall REITs mainly invest in class a malls and those aren't dying. In fact, they benefit from the pain of lower quality malls as it leads to less competition and traffic consolidation.

Class A malls also are quickly diversifying uses and densifying properties to unlock the value of their highly valuable urban sites. Here is an example:

Before:

source

After:

source

This is why Third Avenue has said that Class A Mall REITs are growth investments masked as value investments:

“A business that owns a portfolio of market-dominant shopping centers in dense urban markets may screen as a “value” investment with a historically low cash flow multiple due to the out-of-favor nature of “brick and mortar businesses today. Nonetheless, the company’s securities may actually represent “growth a dirt-cheap price” as enterprise takes steps to reinvest in their well-located centers and replaces obsolete department store space with higher-value alternatives such as experiential retail concepts, apartments, hotels, offices, self storage, fulfillment centers.”

SPG, MAC, and KlePierre insiders have collectively invested ~$25,000,000 in their own shares since the beginning of this crisis.

Do they know something that the panicked REIT market doesn't?

We are betting on it, and we expect to buy more shares of all three, SPG, MAC, and KLPEF in the coming weeks. We are encouraged by their third quarter results which reaffirm once again that Class A malls are here to stay.

Their fundamentals have recovered surprisingly quickly, but the share prices have still kept lagging behind.

All three, SPG, MAC, and KLPEF, have the potential to double or triple in the recovery, and while you wait, you earn high dividend income. Malls represent today approximately 9% of our Core Portfolio, and we may bump that into the 10-15% range:

What Are The Best Covid Recovery Investments? For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s largest community of real estate investors at the Lowest-Rate-Ever-Offered. Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 300 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate portfolio. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the real estate market. Join us today and get instant access to all our Favorite Ideas! Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG; KLPEF; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.