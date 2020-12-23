73 Fortune Favorites Feature 21 Dividend Dogs For 2021

$5k invested December 18 in the five top-yield lowest priced Fortune-Favored dividend dogs showed 242.25% LESS net gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Bigger, higher-priced equities lead Fortune's list of 21 dividend favorites.

Fortune Favored top ten by broker target price upsides, ROOT, BABA, AMT, SPLK, VMW, DXCM, VRTX, CRM, AMZN, and TAL, averaged 27.66% and included just one dividend dog.

By yield, AY topped the 21. Top-ten yields were from TSM, NEE, FAST, AMT, VFC, BAC, UL, CCI, CWEN, and AY, averaging 2.78%.

The 73 Fortune Favored stocks for 2021 included 21 with dividends representing eight of eleven Morningstar Sectors (no Materials/Communications/Energy). Broker targeted-top-ten net gainers ranged 3.57%-17.86% 12/18/21.

Fortune published 73 unique stock recommendations for 2021 in their recent Investors Guide. Fortune staff, advisors and their fourth-annual-proprietary Future 50 consultant, BCG, contributed.

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Fortune has not made an online version of their investor guide available. At this time, the Fortune 2021 Investors Guide double issue is only available in print at your local library or news-stand.

While more than half this collection of 73 Fortune Favored investor recommendations are non-dividend payers or too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, 20% of the top ten by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1k investment) exceeding their price per share.

In the a current market turmoil, it is now possible for two utilities, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) and Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1k invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year-end.

In the wake of the Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those two top yield Fortune-Favored dividend dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time, your strategy would be to add to your position in either of the two you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 3.57% To 17.86% Top Ten Fortune-Favored Net Gains To December 2021

Five of the ten top Fortune-Favored by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based December forecast for Fortune favorites (as graded by brokers) was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: Target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 18, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Unilever Group (UL) was projected to net $178.56, based on target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCPK:DASTY) was projected to net $172.06 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

American Tower Corp. (AMT) was projected to net $167.67, based on a median of target estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) netted $147.41 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was projected to net $145.82, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) was projected to net $96.97, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% greater than the market as a whole.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) was projected to net $66.81, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) was projected to net $66.38, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Mastercard Inc. (MA) was projected to net $53.88, based on a median target price estimate from thirty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) was projected to net $35.72, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 11.31% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Four Fortune-Favored Dividend Dogs To Lose 3.71%- 14.02% By December 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Fastenal Co. (FAST) lost $37.13 net per the median of target estimates from eighteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) lost $83.29 net per the median of target estimates from thirty-five analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) lost $151.34 net per the median of target estimates from six analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) lost $240.23 net per the median of target estimates from two analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% under the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 12.8% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

source: fengshuimall.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are Fortune Favored.

Top Fortune Favored 50 By Broker Targets

Source: Fortune Media/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a metric of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top Fortune Favored Stocks By Yield

Source: Fortune Media/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The December Fortune Favored Dogs

Top ten Fortune Favored selected 12/18/20 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Three utilities representatives placed first, second, and ninth Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC [1], Clearway Energy Inc. [2], and NextEra Energy Inc. [9].

In third and seventh places were two real estate firms, Crown Castle International Corp. [3], and American Tower Corp. [7].

Following in fourth place was a lone consumer defensive sector member, Unilever Group [4], and fifth place was claimed by the lone financial services representative, Bank of America Corp. (BAC) [5], while sixth place was claimed by one consumer cyclical entry, V.F. Corp [6].

One industrials representative placed eighth in the top ten, Fastenal Co. [8], and finally, one technology firm placed tenth, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. [10], which completed these Fortune Favored top ten by yield.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Fortune Favored Dividend Stocks Showed Upsides To December 2021; (32) On The Downside Were Seven -0.96%-26.97% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 242.25% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Fortune Favored Dividend Stocks To December 2021

Ten top Fortune Favored dividend equities were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Fortune Favored dividends selected 12/18/20 showing the highest yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Fortune Favored Stocks (33) Delivering -3.04% Vs. (34) 2.14% Net Gains by All Ten by December 18, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune Favored dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 242.25% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The highest priced Fortune Favored top yield stock, American Tower Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.77%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Fortune Favored stocks for December 18 were: Bank of America Corp., Clearway Energy Inc., Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Fastenal Co., Unilever Group, with prices ranging from $28.67 to $58.79

The five higher-priced top-yield Fortune Favored stocks for December 18 were: NextEra Energy Inc., V.F. Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp., American Tower Corp., whose prices ranged from $74.51 to $221.52.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the two stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat at the end:

In the a current market turmoil, it is now possible for two utilities, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC and Clearway Energy Inc. to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1k invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year-end.

Fortune Favored 2021 Stocks Alphabetical by Ticker Symbol

Source: Fortune Media/YCharts.com

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Fortune Media Corp; www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: fengshuimall.com

