Introduction

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been a core holding of mine since 2018, and I want to first begin with the factors that led me to starting a position. My goal for my portfolio was to identify multi-year growth stories that had a defensible moat and a small to medium market cap (< $10B). This would allow for the production of alpha over time as the company could expand its valuation as the growth story developed. To discover ideas for my portfolio, I noted secular trends that could power a rally over the next 10 years. This long term horizon would prevent me from fixating on the hottest stocks that often become crowded investments.

Secular Trend

Rise prevalence of chronic conditions among the general population that will need to be addressed through emerging medical technologies.

Chronic diseases are on the rise in the United States with an estimated 6 in 10 adults having one and 4 in 10 having two or more. Diabetes is one example of a chronic condition, currently affecting 1 in 10 Americans with an even larger group, 1 in 3 that are pre-diabetic. Diabetes is split into two types (1 and 2). Type 1 diabetes is caused when the body does not produce enough insulin and accounts for 5-10% of overall cases. Type 2 diabetes is caused when the body does not react normally to insulin, leading to high blood sugar (glucose) and other complications (90-95% of all cases). Type 2 incidence is behind the rapid rise in diabetes prevalence and will continue to drive new cases in the future.

Yet, while there is no cure for Diabetes, it can be managed and treated. If untreated, the disease will cause the body to have extreme levels of glucose in the blood, causing health complications. One breakthrough in Diabetes management is the development tools that share a real-time report of glucose levels. Some will inform wearers when levels fall outside normal ranges, which allows them to take immediate action and manage their condition.

DexCom Overview

DexCom, a San Diego based company, developed a continuous glucose management system (GSM) that allows individuals to get a real-time view of their glucose levels. DexCom's G6 GSM platform gives readouts every 5 minutes and can even deliver reports to your Apple Watch or iPhone. Users gain peace of mind by setting threshold levels within the app that notify them when key levels are reached, eliminating the need to constantly check the app.

This breakthrough technology has allowed DexCom to distance themselves from the competition and has translated into strong financial performance over the last decade (44% CAGR). Management recently told a good story during a recent investor day held on December 9th. Recent growth has surpassed management's bullish forecast set in 2018 where the company expected to produce $2B in revenue in 2023. In management's guidance update, they projected 2020 sales of $1.9B, nearly hitting the growth target 3 years ahead of schedule. Not only did revenue outpace expectations, gross margins expanded to 26%, demonstrating the health of the business. DexCom's new 2025 target is $4B in revenue, which assumes a 15-20% growth rate.

Current Financial Valuation

DexCom has been an outstanding performer in 2020, rising 60% YTD and trouncing the S&P 500. Since my initial investment, DexCom has nearly tripled with its market capitalization just north of $33B. Is DexCom overvalued here or will a new catalyst lead to revenue growth exceeding management's expectations? One of my preferred ways to value a stock is to compare its current price to earnings (or price to sales for unprofitable companies) to its own historical average.

Since DexCom has only become consistently profitable in 2020, I will use price to sales to allow for more data points to reference.

DexCom's current P/S ratio is 18.87, which has only been exceeded twice in the last 5 years. This occurred in 2015 and earlier this year when the stock traded its way to $456 (22 P/S). While I am optimistic about the growth strategy outlined during the investor day, I would discourage any new investments in the stock in the near term. I would begin any new buying around the $250 price level. For those that are currently holding the stock I would not recommend selling as the growth prospects are too strong for the long term.

Conclusion

DexCom is a fantastic company with proprietary software that gives them an insurmountable moat in the Diabetes management space. DexCom benefits from a secular trend in rising consumer spending on healthcare, driven by a rise in chronic conditions in the broader population. Management gave a strong update during its recent investor day, highlighting the company's stellar performance in recent years. Market conditions are frothy at the moment. DexCom has benefited from this recent rally, pushing its valuation to historically high levels. Thus, I recommend against any new buying but also advocate against selling. DexCom has a multi-decade long growth story so it pays to be patient and acquire some later when the broader market cools off.

