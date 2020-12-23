Thesis

In my previous article on MAG silver (MAG), I discussed the mining potential of MAG's Deer Trail project and how it fits into the bigger picture of MAG's mining portfolio. The stock built a suitable upward trajectory from there, before witnessing a correction (triggered by volatility in silver prices, and an earnings miss). With MAG's recent prices edging close to its 52-week highs, it merits to consider whether MAG's capable of witnessing further price appreciation. In my view, this is possible thanks to the 3 positive catalysts that brighten MAG's prospects for FY 2021 (and beyond). Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: MAG Silver-Gallery)

Catalyst-1: MAG is a bet on silver

If we put together the technical price charts of MAG Silver (Figure-2) and silver itself (Figure-3); and analyze their respective trading patterns, we can identify the correlation (between MAG, and silver) that'd enable us to predict MAG's price performance, going forward. Take a closer look at the numbers presented in Table-1 below.

[Author's Note: In the following below, I've tried to ignore the minor oscillations observed in the price charts, and only recorded the bullish/bearish trends that were fairly strong, or those that persisted for a relatively longer time span.]

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The above table reveals that:

MAG has not exactly mimicked the price performance of silver. On multiple occasions noted in Table-1, the impact of a bullish/bearish silver market could not fully translate on MAG's share price. For reference, check the silver runs (both bullish/bearish) identified against points #3-8 of Table-1; portraying correlation factor during Q2 and Q3 2020. In my view, MAG had so far demonstrated the traits of a safe bet on silver; providing reasonable upside on each silver rally, and reducing the impact (on MAG's shares) of each loss/correction in silver prices.

on silver; providing reasonable upside on each silver rally, and reducing the impact (on MAG's shares) of each loss/correction in silver prices. More recently (say; Q4 2020), MAG has begun outperforming silver. It rose sharply on every silver rally, and declined more steeply on each correction. For reference, check the silver runs identified against points #9-11 of Table-1. In my view, MAG has begun to demonstrate the traits of a strong bet on silver prices; especially so since the company's moving toward full-scale commercial production next year (more on this later). Case in point, MAG's outperformed the 6-month price performance of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ). Have a look at Figure-4.

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

As we move into FY 2021, I expect silver to maintain a gradual and stable upward trajectory amid weakness in the USD that's partially fueled by anticipations of a low FED rate (likely to persist for some time), a newly discovered strain of COVID-19 that punctured the market's confidence (thus strengthening the image of silver/gold as investment safe havens), and the role of silver in the upcoming EV (read: Electric Vehicles) and 5G boom. For MAG, this would mean further price appreciation as the stock's lately demonstrating a strong correlation with silver prices.

Catalyst-2: Full-scale production will commence in FY 2021

They say a picture's worth a thousand words. In the case of MAG, Figure-5 tells us almost everything (apart from resources/reserves, and the status of exploration) that we need to know regarding the fundamental strength of MAG's flagship property in Mexico; Juanicipio.

Figure-5 (Source: November Presentation, pg.3)

I have discussed Juanicipio's prospects in more detail in two previous articles (check here, and here). For quick reference, note that MAG's Juanicipio project entails a global resource of 176 Moz (read: a million ounces) of silver, 867 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold, 598 Mlb (read: a million pounds) of lead, 1,041 Mlb of zinc, and 38 Mlb of copper in the more certain 'Indicated' resource category. Likewise, it's expected to contain 91 Moz of silver, 562 Koz of gold, 658 Mlb of lead, 1,252 Mlb of zinc, and 71 Mlb of copper in the less certain 'Inferred' resource category. With a promising outlook for silver (discussed earlier), and a vast majority of the Juanicipio land package left for exploration (note that the above resource estimates are based on exploration of only 5% of Juanicipio; refer to Figure-5), it's easy to figure out that MAG has significant upside left to unlock if the project runs smoothly. Then again, we're only factoring in the Juanicipio project. The stock's growth potential increases when we factor in the mining attraction of MAG's recently acquired Deer Trail property (discussed in more detail in a different article; link provided at the beginning).

[Author's Note: The above resource numbers are based on a 2017 PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment), and are refined by the results of ongoing exploration activities at the site. Plus, this resource estimate represents the 100% resource at Juanicipio (and not merely the 44% resource entitled to MAG), which also includes 56% share of Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF); the project operator.]

At this point, the only thing that MAG needs to contribute toward the project, is cash. Fresnillo conducts the exploration and development on the project, while MAG is required to pay its share proportionate share of CAPEX (toward project development) to Fresnillo; or risk losing its stake in the property (proportionately). It's encouraging to note that MAG's balance sheet looks strong with ~$142 MM in cash, and nil debt. Is there enough cash to move forward the Juanicipio operations? Well, Juanicipio's initial CAPEX was estimated (100% basis) at $440 MM. As at the end of Q3 2020, a total of ~$197 MM had been incurred in project CAPEX. Of the remaining ~$243 MM CAPEX, MAG's proportionate 44% share amounts to ~$107 MM, and we can see that the existing liquidity position adequately covers the future cash needs for Juanicipio development.

The good thing is, with strong liquidity to support project CAPEX till completion (as well as the exploration activities) together with a low share count (MAG's existing fully diluted shares are less than 100 MM) that could be increased should the need arise for additional funds, MAG's set to witness achievement of major operational milestones at Juanicipio, in FY 2021. It's worth noting that MAG expects full-scale underground production at Juanicipio to be achieved by Q3 2021. The underground production has already begun at the mine, though not at full capacity. Plus, the ore is currently being processed at Fresnillo's mill. It's expected that Juanicipio's dedicated ore processing mill will begin operations by mid-2021, and will positively reflect on production costs (including potential savings in the cost of transporting ore feed to FNLPF's mill).

Catalyst-3: Market behavior negates the apparent overvaluation

Here's why some people might consider MAG's valuation to be overstretched: 1. MAG's 52-week price range lies between $3.84-20.15. At the time of writing, MAG last traded at $17.70, and that value was way higher than the mid-point (at $11.99) of MAG's 52-week trading range.

2. Plus, MAG's current prices (Figure-6) are ~25% above its 200-day EMA (read: Exponential Moving Average).

[Author's Note: I prefer 'Exponential Moving Averages' over 'Simple Moving Averages' since the first metric assigns more weightage to recent prices.]

3. Finally, the stock's Quant Rating (Figure-7) is 'Very Bearish'; implying caution while considering an investment case in the company.

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-7 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

However, I believe that MAG's not heading for a major correction from these prices. Rather, the stock's poised to deliver suitable growth. For reference, we can look at Alexco Resources (AXU) that announced first concentrate production from its promising Keno Hill Silver District in Q4 2020 (note that production was on schedule). As shown in Figure-8, much of AXU's price behavior during the later part of Q3 2020, and throughout Q4 2020, was optimistic due to favorable market sentiments regarding AXU's fundamental strength. The volatility was attributable to silver price behavior rather than the company's fundamentals (check my recent coverage on AXU here). In my view, a similar situation can be advocated for MAG.

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

From a valuation perspective, I think MAG's price tag is not really that high considering the company's fundamental strength. In fact, MAG looks suitably valued based on its PB (read: price to book) valuation in relation with peers [including AXU, and SilverCrest Metals (SILV)]. Have a look at Figure-9.

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

[Author's Note: I believe the PB ratio is a suitable metric to analyze valuation of near-term 'producing' miners since they hardly generate any net earnings; hence eliminating the effectiveness of valuation metrics like PE ratio, or the EV/EBITDA ratio.]

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen how things are going in favor of MAG despite its high price tag. The company's fast approaching full-scale production in FY 2021, responds well on any positive momentum in silver prices (silver's bullish thesis expected to continue, going forward), and has a strong financial standing to see Juanicipio development toward completion. In my view, these factors justify a premium to MAG's valuation, and the market's cognizant of that fact (though MAG still trades at a suitable valuation in relation with peers). With loads of growth potential in its operations, I believe the best is yet to come for MAG Silver.

