An initialhigh-level estimate of potential revenue for CA-4948 is provided usingImbruvica as an analog as Curis believes that CA-4948 could be used in combinationwith Imbruvica for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Review of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Patient need, current key therapies, and market size of some of the larger therapies in the space.

Investment Thesis:

Curis Inc. has a very interesting compound in development currently named CA-4948. Phase 1 Clinical results were encouraging for treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma ("NHL"), Acute Myeloid Leukemia ("AML") and Myelodysplastic Syndromes ("MDS"). If the product is successfully brought to commercialization there is potential for significant investor returns. The company has an existing product marketed by Genentech/Roche and some other interesting product candidates. Recent positive clinical trial results allowed the company to raise additional funds for further studies. The focus of this article and the investment premise is CA-4948 in the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and AML/MDS. I focus on CA-4948 because I believe that it can justify investment in Curis, however, the investor gets some revenue from an existing marketed product as well as an interesting pipeline of projects as well. NHL, AML, and MDS are difficult areas to assess commercially because these cancers are complex and have many different characteristics, however, the potential to use CA-4948 in combination therapy with Imbruvica may help to provide guidelines to estimate market potential. CA-4948 is still in early stage development so I recommend sizing positions appropriately to potentially capture gains while recognizing that there is still product development risk. Given market potential for CA-4948 relative to the current valuation of Curis, I recommend that the risk tolerant investor add Curis to their portfolio.

Curis Inc.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) is biotechnology company based in Lexington, MA, USA. The focus of the company is development of first in class treatments for cancer. The company has one approved product Erivedge that is indicated for Basal Cell Carcinoma marketed by Genentech/Roche.

Pipeline

The company has several products in development for various forms of a cancer. The focus of this article is CA-4948, however, here is the most current pipeline as described by the company.

Source: Curis Investor Presentation

Partnerships:

Curis has several important partnerships. I'll briefly describe them below.

Aurigene

In 2015 Curis entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Aurigene for discovery, development and commercialization of certain products including CA-4948, CI-8993 (VISTA-expressing cancers), CA-327 (PDL1/TIM3 expressing cancers) and CA-170 (PDL1/VISTA expressing cancers).

Curis has issued a total of 5,465,692 shares to Aurigene in connection with this agreement in 2 different installments (2015 and 2016) with the second tranche being in lieu of $24.5 million in milestones payable to Aurigene. Curis has a total of $4m in remaining payments potentially due on the 3rd and 4th products in this agreement. Curis owns commercial rights to these products worldwide apart from India and Russia which are retained by Aurigene.

ImmuNext

In January 2020 Curis entered into an option and license agreement with ImmuNext for a collaborative effort to conduct a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for CI-8993 which is a monoclonal antibody that targets VISTA expressing cancers. Curis has an option to option that can be exercised the earlier of January 6, 2024 (4 years) or 90 days after database lock for the first Phase 1a/1b trial in which endpoints are satisfied. If exercised Curis would have a worldwide license to develop and commercialize the "VISTA Compounds and Products" for oncology. Curis made an upfront payment to ImmuNext of $1.3m for option and if Curis exercises its option it has agreed to pay ImmuNext a fee of $20.0m. ImmuNext would also be entitled to $4.6m in development milestones and up to $84.3 in potential regulatory approval milestones and up to $125.0 million in potential sales milestones from Curis. ImmuNext would also be entitled to royalty payments on a product by product and country by country basis based on annual net sales that ranges from high single digits to double digits.

Roche/Genentech

IN 2003 Curis licensed Erivedge (basal cell carcinoma targeting Hedgehog pathway) to Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) and receives royalties and milestone payments for that product. In 2019 it received a total of $10.4m in royalty payments from Roche and for the three months and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 it received $2.7m and $7.7m in royalties from Roche. In addition, it is entitled to receive up to $115 million in milestone payments from Roche and as of September 30, 2020 had earned $59 million in milestone payments.

Oberland Capital Management, LLC

In 2019 Curis entered into an agreement with companies managed by Oberland Capital Management, LLC and sold a portion of its royalty rights from Roche/Genentech for sales of Erivedge. Oberland paid Curis $65.0 million upfront and has milestones in which they could earn an additional $70.7m, $17.2m if royalties paid in 2021 exceed $18.00 and $53.5m if Oberland received in excess of $117m prior to December 31, 2026.

Curis is treating the future royalties as a liability and showed a carrying value of $59.3m as of September 30, 2020 related to this agreement.

Balance Sheet, Cash Position, and Shares Outstanding

Following the positive results related to CA-4948 (described in detail further below) in early December, Curis immediately went initiated a capital raise in the form of a common stock sale. Closure was announced on December 14, 2020 and resulted in the addition of 29.5m additional shares (52% dilution from existing share base) and a net raise of $159.1m dollars which it intends to use to fund further development of CA-4948 and CI-8993. Below is a snapshot of the September 30, 2020 reported balance sheet and a pro-forma balance sheet and share count based on this transaction. I believe it was a logical step by the company to raise capital for further development based on the clinical results and has positioned Curis to continue developing these compounds.

The balance sheet is fairly straight-forward (clean) and I'll note that the most significant long-term liability is the future royalty payment agreement that they have with Oberland which I described above which is payable as they earn royalties from Roche/Genentech.

Share Price and Valuation

The market reacted very favorably to the clinical results for CA-4849 and thus the share price has climbed significantly even with the dilutive share raise mentioned above. CRIS share price has increased ~5x from its closing price of $1.42 on December 7th.

Source: Fidelity.com

The market cap is approximately $660m based on 86m shares outstanding and a price of $7.70 per share and Enterprise Value is currently about $550m netting out current cash position. Even though significantly increased I find the valuation attractive on a risk/return basis assuming continued progress on CA-4849.

Disease States potentially treated by CA-4849

The focus of this article is CA-4849 and so I'll review Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma ("NHL"), Myelodysplastic Syndromes ("MDS") and Acute Myeloid Leukemia ("AML") which are the current targeted indications for this compound. I'll start by saying that these cancers are very complex and take many different forms that are classified into these broader categories and patient treatment is thus also highly personalized.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a blood cancer that is estimated to affect about 75,000 new patients each year in the U.S. This makes NHL the seventh most common cancer for adults in the US and accounts for about 4% of all cancers in the United States. It's estimated that about 20,000 people will die as result of NHL in 2020 and the overall 5-year survival rate is about 72. NHL is a type of lymphoma cancer that starts in your lymphatic system, this is normally found in your lymph nodes. NHL develops from lymphocytes which are a type of white blood cell. This is not a single cancer but really a group of closely related cancers, scientists have identified 80+ type of NHL and they may be classified generally as follows:

85% - B-cell Lymphomas that develop from abnormal B-cells

15% Natural killer (NASDAQ: NK

They are also classified as indolent (slow growth) or aggressive (fast-growing).

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Myelodysplastic Syndromes is also referred to as bone marrow failure disorder. It affects an estimated 60,000 to 170,000 people in the US with 12,000 to 20,000 new patients diagnosed each year in the U.S. and about 90,000 worldwide. MDS primarily affects the elderly (75%+ of patients), although it can affect younger patients as well. Bone marrow is responsible for the production of three kinds of blood cells, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Low blood cell counts (cytropenias) are a common indication of MDS and can cause anemia, spontaneous bleeding, susceptibility to infection and easy bruising. The major cytropenias are Anemia (low red blood cell counts), neutropenia (low white blood cell counts), and thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts). MDS appears to be a manageable if unpleasant condition (fatigue, infections, bruising) and average survival rates for low risk patients is 6 years, however, in about 30% of patients it can progress to Acute Myeloid Leukemia described below.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia begins in bone marrow as MDS but in most cases it moves quickly into the blood and can spread to lymph nodes, liver, spleen, brain, spinal cord and testicles. Unlike other cancers it does not usually form tumors as with other cancers. There are several classifications of AML depending largely on where the leukemia originated from (red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets) In 2020 there were estimated to be about 20,000 new cases of AML in the United States primarily in older people with average age at diagnosis of 68. An estimated 11,180 deaths in 2020 resulted from AML.

For NHL, MDS and AML there is certainly a need for therapies that can improve outcomes for patients in a difficult disease state.

Existing Treatments for NHL, MDS, and AML

Fortunately, there have been significant advancements in treatment of these cancers in recent years particularly around immunotherapy and targeted therapies. Common treatments include:

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Surgery or bone marrow/stem cell transplantation (less common)

While not exhaustive as there is a lot of good work being done in this area, I'll cover some of the major current targeted and immunotherapies and will later focus on the commercial aspect of these medicines. Bruton Kinase Inhibitors and Imbruvica are of particular importance with respect to Curis and CA-4948 because Curis believes they may be used in combination with Imbruvica to treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Monoclonal antibodies:

Monoclonal antibodies ("MABs") have become widely used particularly against B-cell NHL. MABs are biologics which means they are derived from cells and mimic proteins in your body. The most common MAB used for Leukemia is Rituximab (and related biosimilars) that target a molecule called CD20 that is located on B-cell NHL. When this antibody attaches to the B-cell it activates an immune response that destroys the lymphoma cells or makes them more easily destroyed by chemotherapy. There are also other monoclonal antibodies that target different molecules that are not as commonly used but are promising therapies. Polivy noted below works by releasing a small amount of toxin into the tumor cell after it attaches helping to weaken or destroy the tumor. I'll also note that Keytruda is also a MAB with a lot of use but limited indication for NHL.

Bruton Kinase Inhibitors

The Bruton Tyrosine kinase ("BTK") enzyme is thought to play a crucial role in signaling growth and survival of leukemic cells. Inhibiting the BTK enzyme is believed to limit or stop growth in B-cell leukemias (bone marrow) and lymphoma (glands). There are currently (to my knowledge) two (2) main BTK inhibitors on the market.

There are other smaller enzyme inhibitors on the market that target different enzymes than BTK, however, these appear to be the most common and commercially successful.

Immunomodulators

Immunomodulatory drugs modify how the body's immune system responds. Revlimid is by far the largest medicine in this space. It is thought to limit growth and stimulate immune system response and has been very successful therapeutically and commercially.

CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy)

This is an emerging area in medicine and in my mind the ultimate biologic as it largely consists of cells grown from your own blood. In this instance T cells are removed from a patient's blood and then changed in a laboratory to improve, target or restore the function of the immune system. The T-cells are changed in lab to add receptor proteins that allow these T-cells to recognize cancer cells. They are grown in large numbers and returned to the patient's body. While still in fairly early stages of commercialization this therapy appears to have great promise. Here are the three current versions I am aware of and the brand companies involved.

Commercial Aspect of Existing therapies.

Here is a 2019 estimate for sales for medicines with NHL indication. Please keep in mind this is not comprehensive and there are other medicines sold with NHL, MDS, and AML indications. The focus is on the treatment areas that we covered above and therapies with sales in the US with sales over $100 million. I do not have estimates of sales in 2019 for the CAR-T therapies so they are not listed. For the top 6 products listed below the estimated 2019 sales were > $20 billion dollars which hopefully gives the reader a sense of the large commercial opportunity in this space.

For purposes of this discussion it is very important to note that the company believes that CA-4948 can be used in combination with Imbruvica for Lymphoma and that it could benefit 50% of patients with AML/MDS that overexpress IRAK-4.

CA-4948

CA-4948 is a first in class "IRAK-4 inhibitor" for cancer. The company believes that it has promise in the treatment of Lymphoma and Leukemia (AML and MDS). Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinases (IRAKs) are considered key components communication for the Toll-Like Receptor ("TLR") and interleukin-1 receptor ("IL-1R") signaling pathways that can cause cancer (ocogenic). There are several IRAKs in the human body, however, IRAK-4 is thought to be the "master IRAK" that is critical for in signaling for IL-1R/TLR.

Source: Curis Investor Presentation

The molecule is significant because it appears to be the first IRAK-4 inhibitor and has potential to help patients with Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Clinical Trials

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

On December 7th, 2020 Curis released phase 1 clinical trial data for CA-4948 for relapsed and refractory (not responding to treatment) Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. A link to the press release and summary is here.

The results seem promising in that 6 of 7 patients had tumor reductions with a mean of 27% (range 6%-67%), Adverse Events appear to have been mainly manageable Grade 1-2, and the patient with 67% tumor reduction has been on an escalating dose (100mg to 300mg BID) for more than 2 years. Importantly, they may have identified biomarkers to support patient selection and they have a recommended dosage 300mg BID (2x daily) for a phase 2 study.

Source: Curis Investor Presentation

AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia)/ MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndromes)

On December 8th, 2020 on the heels of the clinical trial data released for NHL, Curis released encouraging phase 1 trial data for CA-4948 in the treatment of relapsed and refractory AML/MDS. The company's press release is linked here.

The data in my mind was impressive. Here are some key takeaways on my end. All 6 patients remaining on the study (of 7) experienced marrow blast reductions, 2 patients experienced marrow complete response (one from 23% to 1% and another from 11% to 2%), no DLT (Dose Limiting Toxicities) were observed in 200mg and 300mg BID cohorts and enrollment has begun for a 400mg cohort.

In summary the recent clinical trials for CA-4948, while still early, appear to be promising.

Market Potential of CA-4948

In order to derive a potential initial sales estimate for CA-4948 I've made some simplifying assumptions which I'll list below. Reality will, of course, be different but this may help the reader to get a sense of market potential and a point of discussion from knowledgeable readers.

Assumptions

CA-4948 development is successful, and it becomes a shared standard of care for NHL in combination with Imbruvica.

CA-4948 is also successfully used to treat Leukemia where is estimates that 50% of patients have an over-expression of IRAK-4.

Imbruvica revenue is derived 20% from NHL and 60% from CLL (Leukemia). The company does not break the numbers out for sales by indication, however, CLL is a key indication and its use in Lymphoma is generally after another therapy has been tried.

CA-4948 price is ½ of the price of Imbruvica. This is likely not correct but just a conservative estimate to help frame the discussion.

I assume no other price increases for Imbruvica nor CA-4948 even though this is common in this space.

millions USD

*from 2019 AbbVie Annual Report (ABBV)

Source: Author's calculations

Using the assumptions above derived from Imbruvica I get a potential of over $1 billion dollars per year. This model is both aggressive and conservative. By all accounts Imbruvica has been extremely successful both therapeutically and commercially. If the new Curis product can truly find therapeutic benefit in combination with Imbruvica and/or other BTK inhibitors there is certainly a large market. Competition in the area is intense and incumbents have relationships with doctors, clinics, and patients. That said a truly novel therapy that targets a new key pathway (IRAK-4) could become widely accepted and I have discounted volume and price to make the numbers more conservative. This is really presented to help frame the potential and help as a discussion point.

Risks in my view include:

CA-4049 fails to show efficacy or serious side effects in further clinical trials and is not approved.

Curis is unable to raise money to keep funding operations. They are cash flow negative and rely primarily on capital raises to meet expenses. As discussed above estimated cash on hand at time of writing is approximately 187 million.

A competitor comes out with a more effective therapy targeting IRAK-4 inhibition in the TLR pathway.

Curis stock price has risen dramatically based on positive clinical results for CA-4948.

Curis is unable to successfully commercialize CA-4948 if approved or licenses commercial rights on unfavorable terms that do not allow shareholders to maximize economic benefit.

Given the need for funding above further share dilution on positive clinical results is likely.

Thoughts on Valuation and Investment Potential

Curis market valuation has risen significantly in the last month based on the promising clinical results for its potential cancer treatment CA-4948 with a new mechanism of action. IRAK-4 inhibition seems to hold great promise as way to fight NHL, MDS, and AML. The company used the opportunity to raise additional funds to help it progress its pipeline candidates including CA-4948. Curis also has successfully gotten regulatory approval for another cancer therapy which helps give confidence that they could be successful again. Given the strong Phase 1 clinical results, novel mechanism of action and very large market potential for a therapy of this type ($1 billion+) I believe that Curis has the potential for significant market appreciation. The key drivers are still in early stage clinical trials (however promising) and still must navigate to approval. I recommend that the risk tolerant and patient investor add Curis to their portfolio to capture potential above market returns. There are risks so I also recommend that investors size positions appropriately and/or use available options to hedge downside risk. I welcome your comments and questions. If you like my work, please follow me on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making any investment decision. Opinion expressed is that of the author only. There is no medical advice intended in this article, although medical conditions and potential treatments are discussed please consult a doctor for any health issues.