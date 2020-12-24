Investment Summary

We are neutral AngioDynamics' (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares and believe that upside drivers in the investment case are balanced by COVID-related uncertainties that still loom on the horizon. Although management has been prudent in liquidity preservation measures this year, we feel that there is more room to improve from fiscal Q1 2021 performance, and meaningful upside is hard to see here. We don't hold a completely bearish sentiment, but the company remains in a pivotal stage that constitutes as a "show us" scenario, thereby reinforcing our neutral thesis. Shares are trading at ~10x EV/gross profit, thus we believe that shares are worth ~$10 at this point in time. Compounding this point is that shares are trading in the low multiples at ~1x book value, ~2x sales and ~2x EV/sales. Thus, valuation remains attractive at the multiples level, especially as the themes of high growth and/or value are largely absent in this debate.

Furthermore, we scrutinise the liquidity position and challenge ANGO's capacity to withstand unforeseen pulls and drains on liquidity over the coming periods. Here, we summarise the moving parts in the investment debate, scrutinising Q1 2021 performance as an indicator for expected performance throughout the remainder of the year.

Q1 Walkthrough Illustrates The Challenges To Turnaround

Revenue Volumes

ANGO recognised a decent quarter and results came in at ~$70 million to the top, which represents a ~6% YoY increase. We would point investors to the fact that this growth pattern includes a ~$5 million NHS order last quarter, ~7% of total sales, that pulled through into Q1, and will not be repeated in upcoming periods. Therefore, backing this out of the equation, the organic growth range was actually flat to a ~100bps decrease. Although several of ANGO's end-markets saw a sequential recovery pattern, there is high variance in the cadence of recovery by geography, and this has been realised throughout the cash flow statement. As such, management recognise a 10-15% COVID-related headwind to demand volumes for FY2021 that will likely come through to the profit level. This is especially true in key markets such as the US and Europe, where the pandemic remains a high uncertainty and the death toll and case numbers continue to rise, even as the vaccine is rolled out.

Segmentally, the vascular access ("VA") and VIT businesses were the winners in the portfolio mix this quarter, with VIT exhibiting a ~3% YoY growth pattern that was underscored by AngioVac sales that also grew ~46% YoY. VA volumes increased ~21% this quarter, which was underlined by key upside drivers to PICC lines that have seen sequential expansion quarter/quarter. However, weakness in ports sales and other access segments was also recognised this quarter, and backing the ~7% NHS transaction tailwind out of the equation, organic growth of VA was actually down by ~120bps YoY. Additionally, there was weakness in venous sales, down ~16% YoY, as these procedures are generally more elective in nature and have faced setbacks caused by the pandemic. The good news here is, as elective procedure volumes begin to normalise, we anticipate venous sales to regain traction and return towards pre-pandemic utilisation.

Additional pressures were witnessed at the oncology segment, which largely reflects the tightening of hospital capital expenditures and budgeting in response to the pandemic. As such, management believe this segment continues to face a 10-15% COVID-related headwind, in line with the headwinds to total revenue volumes. Similarly, sales for the NanoKnife segment were down 25% YoY, on a backdrop of difficult comps and a weaker end-market in China. Locally however, US NanoKnife sales were up 7%, which gives indication of the market upside that has begun to normalise as procedure volumes begin to stabilise.

Moving vertically down the statements

Moving down the P&L, ANGO also observed YoY margin pressures of ~700bps at the gross level, which saw gross margins come in at ~51% for the quarter. Management believes they had anticipated the decrease, as overall expenditures at the top widened in response to employee safety and product availability. Management explained that ~500bps of the total pressures were felt via reduced utilisation in manufacturing, but we would also note to investors that the company recognised significant inventory write-downs in the range of $7 million, as inventory costs ballooned during the earlier quarters this year on the back of market forces of supply and demand. As much was felt in many adjacent markets and for many of ANGO's competitors also. Therefore, ANGO absorbed the full impact of both headwinds at the gross level, and may have been disproportionately exposed to these challenges, without efficient cost driving controls in place.

R&D expenses actually widened to ~13% of sales, increasing ~$2.7 million YoY, in line with heavy prioritisation of the higher profit segments of VA and VIT. ANGO hold key protective covenants in place to R&D capital allocation, illustrating to us that they may have a good grasp on covenant management, by reserving the right to withdraw on investments in key growth drivers like R&D spend, given a rapidly changing environment or unforeseen challenges. As such, management guides ~$35-40 million in R&D expenditure for the full fiscal 2021, with the added downside protection in the call-type covenant.

The company also saw some leverage on the SG&A line of ~750bps, as expenditures at this ledger reduced to ~$26 million. We would anticipate the company to absorb a higher margin here as they intend to ramp up Auryon sales throughout this year, in addition to other sales drivers that may not have been realised, with the reduction in patient volumes seen throughout this year. Therefore, although revenues were rather flat but expenses saw some leeway, we expect this to normalise over the coming periods. We anticipate this to occur via a widening of the cost base through the variable input cost drivers that come with ramping up production, sales execution and distribution, as procedure volumes begin to normalise with the pandemic diminishing its impact on hospitals.

The Cash Position Is Tight

The company also left the company with ~$48 million in cash, after consuming ~$5.5 million in cash across the quarter. Management pointed to seasonality of operations for the larger than normal cash spend; however, we would argue that seasonality is not a factor in the current inpatient/outpatient environment. Although CAPEX was held to just under $2 million, the debt load still remained tight at $48 million, and the debt ratio increased to 8.63%. Short-term obligations are covered by ~1.3x from cash and 3.6x from liquid assets, but the Altman Z-score of -0.03 places the company in the danger zones in terms of a wide cash runway that lasts over the next 2 year period. Backing the $5 million NHS purchase order out of the equation, which we constitute as a large, one-off item that unfairly skews the income statement to the upside, we would argue that the cash position is rather tight, with thin sales growth to mitigate the cash burn. On a burn rate of ~$2.4 million per quarter, we calculate the runway on this to be just under 20 months, therefore supporting our thesis here. Therefore, we feel that the cash position is tight, and the company has no availability to the credit facility that was open in the previous quarters.

Further evidence of the same is seen in guidance, as full-year fiscal sales for 2021 have been guided at a range of ~$280 million, correctly incorporating a number of scenarios in to the forecasts considering the current environment. This is a CAGR of -9% decrease from total sales back in 2017, and revenue volumes have seen a steady decline over this period consistently. As much has been realised at the cash from operations level also, which has reduced from ~$56 million in 2017 annuals to -$15 million on 2020 actuals, with ~-$14 million on TTM figures. Similarly, free cash conversion has reduced significantly over this time also, from a high of ~$53 million in 2017 to ~-$22 million for FY2020. Management is also pausing all M&A activity plans, quoting the requirement to remain disciplined and trying to identify appropriate targets (which we feel is unfeasible at this time, given the premiums attached in recent transactions for ANGO's markets) in reasoning.

Thus, we feel that the cash position is tight, and that management has a great deal of work to do in order to turn the situation around and present to us the case for immediate entry. They simply aren't generating the cash required to constitute a high quality name or tick many of the boxes required in advocating the investment case. Adding weight here, is that inventory turnover has reduced by ~19% to 2.28x in recent times, days inventory outstanding has increased by ~30 days to ~149 days, whilst accounts payable turnover has widened to over 8x. The result has been an increase in the cash conversion cycle of about 20 days to 150 days, translating to a ~20 day increase to inventory to cash days to 194 days. Therefore, the cash position is tight; ANGO has more cash tied up in working capital and in the cash conversion cycle, meaning there is more capital at risk, less cash available on hand, and the cadence of inventory turnover has slowed, adding fuel to this fire.

Most of the relief to the cash situation is contingent on sales of the Auryon atherectomy laser, which was launched commercially last year. So far, ANGO have been focused on building out supply chain efficiency and sales force headcount for execution; however, this has not come through the P&L or cash flows just yet. We would point to investors, however, that Auyron sales have generated ~$1 million from 500 cases performed during the first quarter, giving an average sale per procedure of ~$2,000. Management highlighted that there are currently 47 lasers in the field, and that additional instillations to tie into this segment are in the pipeline right now. If every laser performs 5 procedures per month at the ~$2,000 average, this will call for $1.4 million in revenues for this segment for the quarter. As such, ANGO guided for Auryon total sales of ~$7-10 million for the full year, calling for an average of ~9-10 procedures a month from each of the 47 lasers throughout the full year. We believe the company can adhere to this should the inpatient environment begin to improve as the pandemic diminishes. The company does also have the PATHFINDER and DIRECT trials that remain as a focus, although there may be setbacks here considering the current environment, and with any resurgence in cases that may be seen throughout the first half of 2021. A total of 23 sites have been secured for DIRECT enrolments, and we would advocate that readouts from these 2 trials are key inflection points for investors to consider over the coming periods.

In Short

ANGO is in a pivotal stage where they must plead their case in the investment debate. As of right now, there are several COVID-related headwinds that remain baked into the base scenario that simply cannot be overlooked. Shares are trading at ~10x EV/gross profit, and on this basis, we feel that shares are worth ~$10 right now. This is bolstered by the fact that shares are trading in the low multiples at ~1x book value, ~2x sales and ~2x EV/sales. So the valuation is not attractive at this stage, because the themes of growth and/or value are largely absent in this debate. Furthermore, we feel that the cash situation is tight for ANGO, they have a runway of only ~20 months by our calculations, and this is supported by the Altman Z-score of -0.3. Therefore, we believe that the company may run into some liquidity issues over the coming months if sales drivers fail to convert in key segments like Auryon atherectomy procedures and other core business arms.

Additionally, margin pressures have pulled through from the previous quarters into the present, and backing the $5 million NHS tailwind out of the equation, which represents ~7% of Q1 sales, then we feel that the 3.33%-5% per quarter sequential COVID-headwind that management have baked into modelling will continue to place top-down pressures on revenue growth this year. As such, we are more than happy to wait on the sidelines for this one, and would encourage investors to consider the cash situation for ANGO prior to making any formal decisions on entry. Should the company come out with a surprise over the next quarters, then ANGO is certainly a name worth revisiting, especially given clinical trial tailwinds in the PATHFINDER and DIRECT trials over the course of this year. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.