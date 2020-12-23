CGEM has achieved promising results in Phase 1/2a trials for its lead candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The firm is developing treatments for various cancer conditions.

Cullinan Oncology has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various cancer conditions.

CGEM has produced intriguing results for its lead cancer program.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cullinan was founded to build a pipeline of uncorrelated cancer treatments using a 'hub and spoke' model.

Management is headed by Owen Hughes, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chief Business Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Intarcia Therapeutics (INTRA).

Below is a brief overview video of non-small cell lung cancer:

Source: Cancer.Net

The firm's lead candidate is CLN-081 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and is in Phase 1/2a trials.

CGEM has six other candidates in preclinical stage of development that it has either developed or in-licensed.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $152 million and include F2 Ventures, UBS Oncology Impact Fund, Foresite Capital and Cowen.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer was an estimated $6.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing patient population due to aging as well as the continued wide incidence of smoking and breathing of polluted air.

Also, lung cancer is considered one of the 'highest death-causing diseases across the world.' Below is a chart showing historical and projected future growth of various existing NSCLC therapeutics within the U.S. market:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Dizal Pharmaceuticals

Genmab (GMAB)

Seattle Genetics

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Financial Status

Cullinan’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its various programs through development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $166 million in cash and $7.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Cullinan intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to complete the Phase 1/2a trial of CLN-081, as well as to fund the initiation of a later stage trial in treatment experienced NSCLC patients with EGFRex20ins mutations; to advance CLN-049 and CLN-619 into Phase 1/2a trials for patients with r/r AML and advanced solid tumors, respectively; to advance CLN-617 and CLN-978 through IND-enabling studies and, assuming success of those studies and subject to FDA review of an IND submission, to initiate Phase 1/2a trials with those programs; and the remaining proceeds for the continued advancement of our pipeline, including Jade and Opal, milestones for previously in-licensed programs, the identification and advancement of additional programs and development candidates, hiring of additional personnel, costs of operating as a public company, and other general corporate purposes.

Also from the company's filing:

"We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to make additional investments in our non-wholly-owned subsidiaries, or in-license, acquire, or invest in new businesses, technology, or assets."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is unavailable.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI and H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Commentary

Cullinan is seeking public capital market funding to advance its platform and pipeline of treatments through clinical trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, CLN-081 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, has produced intriguing Phase 1/2a trial results, with 10 patients producing a partial response and 14 patients producing stable disease.

The market opportunity for NSCLC treatments is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

CGEM has licensed the ex-Japan rights for its lead candidate from Taiho Pharmaceuticals, which owns 10% of the subsidiary that is developing CLN-081.

The company’s investor syndicate includes F2 Ventures and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund; both firms are active in the biopharma investment space.

Cullinan recently completed a Series C private financing round totaling $131.2 million that included a number of new investors such as prominent biopharma venture capital firm OrbiMed.

CGEM has a potentially innovative business model of creating subsidiaries for each of its drug programs, which management believes allows each program to create its own structure that best serves its needs and market presence.

