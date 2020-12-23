GameStop (GME) reported quarterly earnings December 8. The company's equity price sold off into the low $12 range. It has since rallied to North of $20 as of pre-market trading this morning on the heels of a bullish research report issued by HedgeEYE. As a reminder, GME has 64.9 million shares outstanding. At a price of $20 per share that gives the company a market capitalization of just over $1.3 billion. Investors were also advised on the heels of the Q3 release that the company plans to issue stock in a secondary offering lead by Jefferies to the tune of roughly $100 million in cash. On a short run basis while this secondary offering will dilute existing shareholders the offsetting increase in liquidity on the company's balance sheet should help extend the company's lifeline and improve its solvency.

Earlier yesterday investors were also told that Activist investor RC Holdings had increased its long position in GME to 13% of the stock. This is also a boon for those who think the business model is defunct.

Investors have also been told by management that the company's Omni-Channel delivery strategy is well positioned to take advantage of a cycle refresh in the gaming console cycle as both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) launch new versions of the XBOX and PLAYSTATION. Inventory is currently scant worldwide on these gaming consoles setting up 2021 revenues for a one-time boon maybe as gamers upgrade their hardware. Ostensibly, this seems like a good thing for GME and its shareholders. A closer look at the company's data reveals a more ominous story for the company.

According to the company's most recent filings GME generates the following revenues from Hardware and Software as an overall percentage of sales.

While sales of Gaming consoles may provide a short term boost to Hardware Revenues they also accelerate the migration away from the purchase of physical games to the world of digital gaming downloads. As software/gaming sales produce a higher gross margin this also serves to slow contribution margin even further as gamers migrate to the new digital platforms.

Credit to GME management where credit is due. The company has done a great job of reducing inventory balances, shuttering stores, improving liquidity (even when it made the cost of borrowing more expensive), and raising capital by either issuing stock or selling real estate assets. Nevertheless, these are also decisions of a management team that acknowledges that the company is facing distress. Covid-19, of course, doesn't help the company's cause. The question is - is Covid a one time headwind for the company or does it face more of an existential threat?

When companies face distress it's important to review the Balance Sheet to review the company's option in the event of a liquidation scenario. Here is GME's most recent Balance Sheet.

Current Assets have declined by over $500 million YOY. Current Liabilities have remained stable. Long Term Debt has declined by $200 million or so. Overall, Book Value has declined from $617 million to $332 million or $5.10 per share.

The data shows us that management has been able to raise cash primarily by reducing inventory in the system. Entering the holiday season the company had $861 million of goods to sell to customers - a decrease of over $435 million YOY. It is important to note that the company also has a S-T debt payment due in March to the tune of $245 million that will have to be financed from cash on hand.

As the company winds its way through Q4 investors should expect inventory on hand to draw down to the $400 - $500 million range and the proceeds from the secondary offering to materialize to the tune of $100 milllion. Assuming the company operates at roughly Break Even in Q4 - the company's overall Cash levels should settle in around the $600 million level at the end of Q4.

Here's the Math on that:

Opening Cash and Restricted Cash: $586 million

Proceeds from Stock Sale: $100 million

Inventory Drawdown: $361 million

Repayment of Debt: ($245 million)

Reduction in A/P ($200 million)

Closing Cash*: $602 million

* Assumes other Balance Sheet Accounts remain fairly constant even if the company takes non-cash charges for store closures.

The good news for GME investors, if there are any, is that the company isn't going to run out of cash any time soon.

Still - at $18 per share Equity holders own GME at over 3x Book Value Per Share. This is important because the liquidation value of the company's assets is likely far below the company's stock price as a going concern.

At a market cap of $1.3 billion and roughly 5,000 stores GME values at $260k per store. The company is guiding for even more store closures in the future. Assuming the company takes a number of non-cash charges to shutter more stores, investors should assume that Book Value per share will decline even further next year.

To summarize, the estate value of GME declined materially in 2020. Unless the company can return to profitablity in 2021, this trend will continue.

Looking forward to 2021, the company faces a number of material headwinds.

First - Covid-19 will continue to hamper the company's store operations through the all-important holiday season. GME's business is highly seasonal with holiday sales driving a material percentage of its sales and earnings.

Second - the ongoing migration to digital gaming will continue. By way of analogy - Digital gaming is to Game Stop what Netflix was to Blockbuster Video. GameStop's business model simply isn't built for the virtual world.

Third - in many ways GME is a stay-at-home stock. Investors should expect the migration away from discs and legacy consoles to be rapid and accelerated because of Covid 19. Most of that value will accrue to the programmers and vendors of the software one would think rather than resellers.

Fourth - most of the one-time benefits available to the management team from restructuring the Balance Sheet have already been taken. Management has greatly reduced flexibility should store sales fail to recover materially into the early part and second half of next year.

Fifth - the company's strategy seems to be to try to shrink its way to greatness. Closing retail touchpoints worldwide can only have a materially negative impact on sales. Those who prefer shopping online are likely already buying from Big Box retailers, AMAZON, etc. Reducing Store Count won't lower the company's Break Even per store. The smaller the company's footprint the more that footprint has to absorb fixed overhead costs like executives, warehouses, distribution centers, etc.

To close - my investment thesis in GME is simple. The company is a buggy whip in a world where the Model T Ford is putting travel by horse out of business. GME has nothing proprietary to sell as it neither manufactures Games nor Consoles nor any of the other swag it sells to customers. It is, quite literally, a retailer. Over time, the direct to consumer delivery of gaming software is an existential threat to their business that seems impossible to overcome particularly as bandwidth continues to improve and consumers continue to accelerate their migration to online delivery channels.

The Good news if you are short the stock here is that activist speculators and "rabbit out of a hat" analysts have now bid the stock up to a level that is in excess of 3x its Book Value per share or, if your prefer, a conservative measurement of its liquidation value. This now offers a compelling entry point for anybody who wants to get short the company and its competitive position.

To own GME you have to believe that the company is going to be able to successfully shrink its way to greatness and that the residual demand for Gaming paraphernelia through whatever legacy store platform they put forward will be enough to allow the company to survive.

To me - this looks like a Cigar Butt.

GME is a good Short (Or you can Sell Calls or Buy Puts) anywhere North of $20 per share. If the stock trades higher I would look to add to the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GME CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.