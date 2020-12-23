V&M Top Growth And Dividend MDA Breakouts: 2020 Year-End Report Card

V&M Top Growth & Dividend MDA Breakouts: 2020 Year End Report Card

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves are found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model for 2020 not including dividends:

Each monthly selection portfolio consists of five stocks above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and a minimum 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique mega cap segment is approximately 330 stocks out of more than 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top 20 Growth and Dividend Stocks For January 2020

The top 20 best performing stocks this year out of 60 selections have gained over 26% YTD from their respective month of selection. There's also at least one pick per each month that has gained over 20% except in the most recent month of December. Members have done well with the long term buy/hold approach of these mega cap dividend selections that do not even follow the Momentum Gauge® signals to avoid market downturns for enhanced returns. None of these performance results include the additional gains increased by high dividend yields from every stock selection:

Monthly Selection Portfolio Symbol Company Return Growth & Dividend - March 2020 (TSM) Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 92.50% Growth & Dividend - May 2020 (INFY) Infosys Ltd ADR 80.50% Growth & Dividend - April 2020 (KLAC) KLA Corp 77.67% Growth & Dividend - Oct 2020 (UMC) United Microelectronics 71.19% Growth & Dividend - April 2020 (BLK) BlackRock, Inc. 59.81% Growth & Dividend - Nov 2020 (UMC) United Microelectronics 54.72% Growth & Dividend - Feb 2020 (INFY) Infosys Ltd ADR 52.29% Growth & Dividend - May 2020 (GRMN) Garmin Ltd. 48.57% Growth & Dividend - January 2020 (NTES) NetEase Inc 48.48% Growth & Dividend - June 2020 (LUV) Southwest Airlines Co 45.39% Growth & Dividend - July 2020 (HPQ) HP Inc 40.05% Growth & Dividend - August 2020 (VIAC) CBS Corporation 36.79% Growth & Dividend - May 2020 (CMI) Cummins Inc. 36.56% Growth & Dividend - June 2020 (AMP) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 34.15% Growth & Dividend - March 2020 (CNHI) CNH Industrial NV 33.54% Growth & Dividend - July 2020 (CMI) Cummins Inc. 28.86% Growth & Dividend - Oct 2020 (HPQ) HP Inc 28.54% Growth & Dividend - May 2020 (TROW) T. Rowe Price Group Inc 28.52% Growth & Dividend - Sep 2020 (VIAC) CBS Corporation 27.40% Growth & Dividend - March 2020 (CLX) Clorox Co 26.85%

The top 20 long term growth and dividend selections above have some overlap resulting in 15 different stocks. A current score on Stock Rover provides the following results although these scores are not the basis of the MDA selection model there are some shared selection variables.

(Source: Stock Rover)

Methodology

My research is intended to deliver high frequency breakout stocks. When I stumbled upon Seeking Alpha in 2016 I found an excellent platform to live forward-test my doctoral research in a public forum. As a certified fraud examiner I have always been skeptical of models that were only "proven" in simulated backtesting, see: "Lies, Damn Lies and Backtests."

Originally, I wanted to forward-test a significant sample of at least 20 MDA small cap breakout stocks over a meaningful period stretching several weeks or months. In 2017 what I decided to do was to start with 12 stocks from Segment 6 (positive acceleration), four stocks from Segment 2 (negative acceleration) and four high-dividend breakout stocks for a 20 stock sample. See my summary on the MDA research methodology: A Primer On Quick-Pick Momentum Accelerators.

I began by arbitrarily selecting a weekly measurement period on the basis that using the small sample sizes (20 stocks) could be offset by the higher test frequencies of 50 weeks. Over time I confirmed strong results and dropped the negative breakdown selections primarily due to a perceived lack of interest in short candidates. Then I dropped the high dividend breakout stocks and began focusing exclusively on Segment 6 positive acceleration breakout stocks.

Four years later prompted by strong member interest, I have reintroduced dividend selections in the new MDA Growth & Dividend mega cap breakout picks for long term growth. These new long term Growth & Dividend MDA picks have done exceptionally well in the first year with every month producing positive return and collectively generating weighted monthly average returns of 16.6% and as much as 37% since May, not including their large dividends.

This successful long-term portfolio approach to the MDA breakout model using large dividend stocks has also increased my interest in extending the holding periods for the weekly MDA breakout picks. When I looked back to January 2019 of the weekly MDA stock selections and the weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum picks I found very large numbers of multi-baggers had been achieved in less than two years:

Currently 97 different weekly picks have gained over 200% and as much as +1,198% in less than two years. Some multi-bagger stocks have been selected frequently in the weekly breakout portfolios and frequent selection may a be a leading indicator of strong future long-term gains. Over 180 of these weekly breakout stocks have gained over 100% in less than two years. As my research continues I will examine more characteristics common to these long term gaining stocks. As we learn more I will continue to recommend holding these strong positive stocks for as long as possible.

Conclusion

The popularity of these long-term, mega-cap, high-dividend breakout stocks has extended the model into a second year for 2021. The next selections starting in January will be released to members of V&M Breakouts next week. These stocks continue a live forward testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total returns leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections are tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and further enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS