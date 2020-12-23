Note: Some links in this article are in Russian.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is unfortunate to be heavily affected by politics. The company's news has turned into the chronicles of sanctioning Nord Stream 2, and the comments section under each Gazprom-related news item has become a place of hot debates.

I've been silent about Gazprom for quite a while, and now looks like a suitable moment to break in with a series of articles about the company. In the first article of this series, I will discuss one of the hottest topics today around Gazprom - the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Instead of talking about politics, I would like to focus on some practical and economic aspects of the project.

Does NS2 Has Economic Rationale?

In the longer term - yes. The main economic and geopolitical advantages of Nord Stream 2 include the following:

The export route NS2 from the resource base (Yamal) to European gas importers is 2000 km shorter than the route through Ukraine. The transport tariff for Gazprom as a Nord Stream 2 shareholder is set at $2.1 per 1000 m³ per 100 km, and through the territory of Ukraine, it amounts to $2.5 per 1000 m³ per 100 km. Overall, operating costs for gas transit to Europe through NS2 will be 1.6 times lower than through the Ukrainian route. Also, according to analysts' estimates, Gazprom will be able to receive around $5-7 bn in dividends as a shareholder of NS2 in 25 years. Not to mention that Gazprom won't have to care about the condition of the Ukrainian gas transmission system which is in dire need of repair. Harmful environmental emissions will be reduced as a significant reduction in the volume of harmful environmental emissions. Intermediaries between Gazprom and European gas importers will be eliminated, which will also eliminate the political risks of the pipeline operation.

Is NS2 Completion Very Important For Gazprom In The Near Term?

Not really. At the end of 2019, Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system. The agreement implies the "pump or pay" condition. Gazprom will have to pump gas through the Ukrainian route in the total volume of 225 billion m³ for a period of five years:

65 billion m³ per year in 2020;

40 billion m³ per year in 2021-2024.

The "pump or pay" condition, unlike the "take or pay" approach, completely transfers all risks from the transit country to the supplier. This condition is surely not pleasant for Gazprom, but the agreement itself was a necessary measure to confirm the status of Gazprom as a reliable gas supplier.

Nord Stream 2 was initially intended to completely replace the Ukrainian route, but at least until 2025, this won't be the case. Thus, Gazprom has a lot of time to finish the pipeline before there will be a true economic necessity in using Nord Stream 2 over the Ukrainian gas transit system.

Can NS2 Be Stopped Through Sanctions?

The long history of sanctioning Russian-European pipeline projects by the US shows that it's highly unlikely that the Nord Stream 2 project can be completely stopped. Basically every gas pipeline project between Russian and Europe met fierce resistance from the United States, but not a single pipeline construction has been successfully stopped through sanctions.

Nonetheless, the existing and the upcoming new sanctions will likely continue to delay the pipeline completion. Here's an excerpt from the recent report by the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA):

The proposed Nord Stream 2 sanctions, captured in the proposed "Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Clarification Act of 2020," have encouraged this expansion of extraterritoriality, as the wording of the proposed legislation changes existing wording to purposely be much more ambiguous: First, the clauses dealing with pipe-laying equipment have been changed from "sold, leased, or provided" to "facilitated selling, leasing, or providing," meaning a much more liberal interpretation of "facilitating" can be used. Secondly, similar with the unclear definition of "investment" in the Helms-Burton Act, the uncertainty engendered by this wording may scare off many European firms which technically are clear from reprisal. Additionally, unlike the original sanctions, new clauses have been added focused on financial services (including insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting) related to companies laying pipeline, as well as any technology upgrades or inspection services related to equipment used for pipe-laying activities. These new prohibitions expand the orbit of potentially affected industries much further: For example, a firm which conducts an inspection of a ship which is then used to transfer equipment to another ship which is then related in laying pipe for Nord Stream 2 could potentially be liable for US sanctions. As in the Cuban examples noted above, it is highly unlikely that smaller firms would be willing to undertake such a risk of sanctioning and would likely wash their hands of any involvement (no matter how peripheral) with Nord Stream 2.

The experts of INTA conclude that the existing situation puts European companies in a tricky situation. Regardless of the EU's reaction to the US' extraterritorial sanctions, it won't eliminate the risk for European businesses of being sanctioned by the US authorities.

Some readers could notice the recent news that the construction of Nord Stream 2 has been resumed, and the construction of the pipeline in Danish waters is set to be continued on January 15. However, I wouldn't bet that NS2 will be completed anytime soon, because, after the Biden inauguration on January 20, the new US administration will likely act immediately to suspend the construction once again.

It's hard to say how much time it will require to finish the project amid all the sanctions, but as I've mentioned earlier, Nord Stream 2 won't be of much use to Gazprom in the next several years.

What Else Remains Uncertain About Nord Stream 2?

It's unclear whether Nord Stream 2 will get an exemption from the Third Energy Package regulation. The rules of the Third Energy Package include an unbundling requirement. The requirement says that the transportation of gas cannot be carried out by the same company that produces and sells it. Nord Stream 2 AG does not fit this requirement at the moment.

To use the full capacity of the pipeline, Gazprom will have to form an independent owner or operator of Nord Stream 2 with transparent and fair tariffs, as well as accept gas from suppliers that are legally not a part of Gazprom. In the context of NS2, it means that Russia will also have to create another formally independent supplier of gas. The problem is that the Russian legislation sets Gazprom as the only owner and operator of the Russian gas transmission system and the only exporter of gas through the system.

The Bottom Line

As you could see in the disclosure, I'm long Gazprom. I bought it on the dip in November, and even despite all the risks, I believe there's plenty of room for the stock's revaluation. I will continue to analyze Gazprom not only as an analyst but as a shareholder who has skin in the game and wants to know what are the stock's catalysts and what can go wrong in Gazprom's investment case.

